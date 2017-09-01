₦airaland Forum

Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by dainformant(m): 5:11pm
The Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi II made a grand entrance with his luxurious Rolls Royce to the venue where president Muhammadu Buhari commissioned an integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state. The monarch was received by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other functionaries.

The integrated feed mill and poultry was constructed at $150 million Olam International, a worldwide agri-business firm.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/emir-kano-makes-grand-entry-white-rolls-royce-event-photos.html

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:12pm
Nnamdi kanu is the only one that can stop this madness. Free flow of oil money to the North to use and be leaving large.

That's why the parasites are fighting hard to kill him. But their plan no go work.

Niger Delta must be getting 100% of their resources.

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
El rufai kneeling dow n for everybody

If you like

Kneel down till 2019

We will not vote you come 2019

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:16pm
tribalistseun:
Nnamdi kanu is the only one that can stop this madness. Free flow of oil money to the North to use and be leaving large.

He's already crumbling activities in the south east

So keep hailing him

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:19pm
My love for Rolls Royce is so vehement, cant wait to get one.....Epp say amen by pushing the like button grin grin

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:19pm
sarrki:


He's already crumbling activities in the south east

So keep hailing him
he's the one that can cure useless Arewa madness

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:20pm
teebankz10:
My love for Rolls Royce is so vehement, cant wait to get one.....Epp say amen by pushing the like button grin grin

Baba nah hard work go buy am ooo

Not likes grin

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Young03(m): 5:21pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:22pm
tribalistseun:
Nnamdi kanu is the only one that can stop this madness. Free flow of oil money to the North to use and be leaving large.

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:22pm
tribalistseun:
he's the one that can cure useless Arewa madness

He a nobody

May be in your axis

Not here man

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:24pm
sarrki:


Baba nah hard work go buy am ooo

Not likes grin
yeah sure,hard work and application of sense where necessary tonguetongue

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by raker300: 5:26pm
25million of your population will die of starvation by 2030 according to WHO...

...yet these elites be cruising around in phantom cars that cost same as 3 schools
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by fk001: 5:27pm
Allah ja zamanin sarki, Allah Kara tsawon rai.




But why is that El rufai is always bending? or is it because he is closer to the ground
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:27pm
sarrki:


He a nobody

May be in your axis

Not here man
he's a no body, but Buhari is afraid of him. That he sent thousands of soldiers to harrass a nobody. Nnamdi kanu is by far bigger than buhari that's weak like a vegetable

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by dakeskese(m): 7:31pm
This man is so educated. I love him.
If Aboki ready to go school, e de go am well well.

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Flashh: 7:32pm
teebankz10:
My love for Rolls Royce is so vehement, cant wait to get one.....Epp say amen by pushing the like button grin grin
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Narldon(f): 7:32pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by abike12(f): 7:32pm
Enjoy yourself jare. Fine boy
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Icon79(m): 7:34pm
El-Rufia is 10x better than Atiku the thief.


O pari

sarrki:
El rufai kneeling dow n for everybody

If you like

Kneel down till 2019

We will not vote you come 2019
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by auntysimbiat(f): 7:35pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by oshe11(m): 7:35pm
If only I av a drone n access to Missilesgrin
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Factfinder1(f): 7:37pm
See guards.....wearing slippers to guard and escort a man in a rolls Royce I weep for north and for Nigeria at large I like how mallam el rufai greets people with much respect.... That's the first key to success.... Good Relationships

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by abbaapple: 7:37pm
Is El-Rufai high on stupidity pills huh? angry
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Onedibe1: 7:37pm
abike12:
Enjoy yourself jare. Fine boy

Can i slide in?just once
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by jrusky(m): 7:39pm
tribalistseun:
Nnamdi kanu is the only one that can stop this madness. Free flow of oil money to the North to use and be leaving large.

Are you alright? Niger delta is not igboland neither Kanu territory so let the MEND do the talking and not Kanu. Everybody to his father's house ok.

If you are still listening to that idiot called Asari you must be on long thing because Asari has smell cash, he has over 47 children and many wives, he has enjoy VIP treatment so listening is the highest order of stupidity.

Niger delta owns the oil and not Abia or Enugu. Niger delta are the one to fight for what belong to them and not foolish Kanu from far away Abia.

Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by IMASTEX: 7:39pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by MEDOLAB: 7:39pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by bewla(m): 7:40pm
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by earldoyex(m): 7:40pm
Even guards knows what's in trend....GUCCI agbada..........
Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by silasweb(m): 7:40pm
Naija too like swag. Even Emir dey compete with E-money and Hushpuppi. Na wa oooo

