|Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by dainformant(m): 5:11pm
The Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi II made a grand entrance with his luxurious Rolls Royce to the venue where president Muhammadu Buhari commissioned an integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state. The monarch was received by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other functionaries.
The integrated feed mill and poultry was constructed at $150 million Olam International, a worldwide agri-business firm.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/emir-kano-makes-grand-entry-white-rolls-royce-event-photos.html
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:12pm
Nnamdi kanu is the only one that can stop this madness. Free flow of oil money to the North to use and be leaving large.
That's why the parasites are fighting hard to kill him. But their plan no go work.
Niger Delta must be getting 100% of their resources.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
El rufai kneeling dow n for everybody
If you like
Kneel down till 2019
We will not vote you come 2019
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:16pm
tribalistseun:
He's already crumbling activities in the south east
So keep hailing him
6 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:19pm
My love for Rolls Royce is so vehement, cant wait to get one.....Epp say amen by pushing the like button
14 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:19pm
sarrki:he's the one that can cure useless Arewa madness
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:20pm
teebankz10:
Baba nah hard work go buy am ooo
Not likes
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Young03(m): 5:21pm
ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:22pm
tribalistseun:
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by sarrki(m): 5:22pm
tribalistseun:
He a nobody
May be in your axis
Not here man
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by teebankz10(m): 5:24pm
sarrki:yeah sure,hard work and application of sense where necessary
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by raker300: 5:26pm
25million of your population will die of starvation by 2030 according to WHO...
...yet these elites be cruising around in phantom cars that cost same as 3 schools
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by fk001: 5:27pm
Allah ja zamanin sarki, Allah Kara tsawon rai.
But why is that El rufai is always bending? or is it because he is closer to the ground
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by tribalistseun: 5:27pm
sarrki:he's a no body, but Buhari is afraid of him. That he sent thousands of soldiers to harrass a nobody. Nnamdi kanu is by far bigger than buhari that's weak like a vegetable
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by dakeskese(m): 7:31pm
...
This man is so educated. I love him.
If Aboki ready to go school, e de go am well well.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Flashh: 7:32pm
teebankz10:
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Narldon(f): 7:32pm
Ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by abike12(f): 7:32pm
Enjoy yourself jare. Fine boy
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Icon79(m): 7:34pm
El-Rufia is 10x better than Atiku the thief.
O pari
sarrki:
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by auntysimbiat(f): 7:35pm
Cool
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by oshe11(m): 7:35pm
If only I av a drone n access to Missiles
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Factfinder1(f): 7:37pm
See guards.....wearing slippers to guard and escort a man in a rolls Royce I weep for north and for Nigeria at large I like how mallam el rufai greets people with much respect.... That's the first key to success.... Good Relationships
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by abbaapple: 7:37pm
Is El-Rufai high on stupidity pills huh?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by Onedibe1: 7:37pm
abike12:
Can i slide in?just once
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by jrusky(m): 7:39pm
tribalistseun:
Are you alright? Niger delta is not igboland neither Kanu territory so let the MEND do the talking and not Kanu. Everybody to his father's house ok.
If you are still listening to that idiot called Asari you must be on long thing because Asari has smell cash, he has over 47 children and many wives, he has enjoy VIP treatment so listening is the highest order of stupidity.
Niger delta owns the oil and not Abia or Enugu. Niger delta are the one to fight for what belong to them and not foolish Kanu from far away Abia.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by IMASTEX: 7:39pm
Cool
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by MEDOLAB: 7:39pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by bewla(m): 7:40pm
god
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by earldoyex(m): 7:40pm
Even guards knows what's in trend....GUCCI agbada..........
|Re: Emir Sanusi And His White Rolls Royce At The Commissioning Of Olam Feed Mill by silasweb(m): 7:40pm
Naija too like swag. Even Emir dey compete with E-money and Hushpuppi. Na wa oooo
