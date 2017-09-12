₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by dre11(m): 6:46pm
The daughter of the Vice President , Kiki Osinbajo , launched a beauty home called ‘ Glam’ d Africa ’ which was attended by the VP , his wife Dolapo and other members of her family on Sunday.
http://punchng.com/photos-osinbajos-daughter-open-beauty-home/
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by tukdi: 6:49pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:54pm
Pastor's Daughter fingernails like Queen Jezebel, Daddy GO must hear dis.
If I'm in her shoe I will rather open an Orphanage Home or open a Christian Libery
Beauty Shop for a pastor's daughter is capital NO
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by kokoA(m): 6:59pm
Lucky girl.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:00pm
opportunity comes but once in a life time.
Kiki don grab the opportunity be that.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by DonVikings: 7:20pm
oluseyiforjesus:You are not in her shoes and you will never be in her shoes.
That said, can you show us your own fingernails or that of your sister? We want to know how much they resemble angel Gabriel's.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 7:43pm
DonVikings:Haba, did the Guy steal your chick or something?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 8:03pm
This is wrong..
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:17pm
DonVikings:your Brain is leaking
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:18pm
xarookqh:help me ask d slowpoke oooo
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by AkProsper(m): 9:24pm
Nice 1.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by AkProsper(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Flashh: 10:41pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:41pm
Tolexander:
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 10:41pm
Today's been busy, I keep hearing army, military tanks and curfew... Please have they arrested him or shot him dead?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Toladipupo995: 10:41pm
Ok
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by momodub: 10:41pm
Ok why abuja
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm
dre11:
And you say you don't want devil in the village, and pastor daughter dey open vanity house
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by HollaAyo: 10:42pm
now I see where our money went
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by IMASTEX: 10:42pm
Okay
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Bowlah2: 10:42pm
This is so cute
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by meelerh(f): 10:43pm
Levels by A is really enjoying o
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:43pm
Time to drive to Abuja to meet my missing rib, if you are a Nairalander and you are into the following services be getting ready for contract
1) Photographer (with excellent skills in pre-wedding photos)
2) Caterer(with excellent skills in cooking 'rich people' food on a budget)
3) Musician( skilled in live performance and Fuji with the ability to hail people till they spray their last kobo)
4) MC (intelligent with the ability to communicate, crack jokes without insulting people or you will chop beating from mopol last last!)
5) Babalawo/Juju man(To counter all the curses from ex-girlfriends and bad bele haters)
6) Other services will be added in due time..........
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:43pm
dre11:
Pastor pikin
Continue
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:44pm
They will be tell congregation to preach the gospel and win souls
But pastor pickin dey open beauty salon and you will never see any bible verses there
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by say4gunit(m): 10:44pm
oluseyiforjesus:Badbelle!
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:46pm
If it was Gej daughter that had open this business, ignorant people would had open their smelling mouth to pill rubbish.
Either way I wish her success in her business
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 10:46pm
oluseyiforjesus:..sit down there dea form judge..
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by sthecy(f): 10:46pm
it's Your Time...Flex it now
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Adegokenath(m): 10:47pm
Too bad
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 10:47pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) by otitokoroleti: 10:48pm
Our common wealth don suffer under this dwarf devil called Osinbajo.
Meanwhile, sarrki is here day & night fighting on behalf of bubu & Osinbade for just 50,000naira a month?
