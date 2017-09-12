Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) (7290 Views)

The daughter of the Vice President , Kiki Osinbajo , launched a beauty home called ‘ Glam’ d Africa ’ which was attended by the VP , his wife Dolapo and other members of her family on Sunday.



The event which was also attended by beauty enthusiasts and the crème de la crème of the fashion industry was colourful and classy at Durban Street, Wuse 2 , Abuja .



In an interview Kiki had with BN Beauty, she said the brand would create a hub for beauty businesses ; makeup artists , beauty brands , clothing brands , accessories nail artists and others.



She expressed thanks to everyone who had assisted her in an Instagram post .



She said , “Thank you to everyone who came to support my dream @ glamdafrica . Thanks for all the amazing messages and all the love. ”

Pastor's Daughter fingernails like Queen Jezebel, Daddy GO must hear dis.

If I'm in her shoe I will rather open an Orphanage Home or open a Christian Libery



Beauty Shop for a pastor's daughter is capital NO 24 Likes 2 Shares

Lucky girl.

opportunity comes but once in a life time.

Kiki don grab the opportunity be that. 12 Likes

oluseyiforjesus:

Pastor's Daughter fingernails like Queen Jezebel, Daddy GO must hear dis.

If I'm in her shoe I will rather open an Orphanage Home or open a Christian Libery



Beauty Shop for a pastor's daughter is capital NO You are not in her shoes and you will never be in her shoes.



That said, can you show us your own fingernails or that of your sister? We want to know how much they resemble angel Gabriel's. You are not in her shoes and you will never be in her shoes.That said, can you show us your own fingernails or that of your sister? We want to know how much they resemble angel Gabriel's. 21 Likes 1 Share

DonVikings:

You are not in her shoes and you will never be in her shoes.



That said, can you show us your own fingernails it that of your sister? We want to know how much they resemble angel Gabriel's. Haba, did the Guy steal your chick or something? Haba, did the Guy steal your chick or something? 1 Like

This is wrong.. 1 Like

DonVikings:

You are not in her shoes and you will never be in her shoes.



That said, can you show us your own fingernails or that of your sister? We want to know how much they resemble angel Gabriel's. your Brain is leaking your Brain is leaking 3 Likes

xarookqh:



Haba, did the Guy steal your chick or something? help me ask d slowpoke oooo help me ask d slowpoke oooo 1 Like

Nice 1.



Nice 1.



Tolexander:

opportunity comes but once in a life time.



Kiki don grab the opportunity be that.

Today's been busy, I keep hearing army, military tanks and curfew... Please have they arrested him or shot him dead? 2 Likes

Ok

Ok why abuja

dre11:

















http://punchng.com/photos-osinbajos-daughter-open-beauty-home/







And you say you don't want devil in the village, and pastor daughter dey open vanity house And you say you don't want devil in the village, and pastor daughter dey open vanity house

now I see where our money went now I see where our money went

Okay

This is so cute

Levels by A is really enjoying o

dre11:

















http://punchng.com/photos-osinbajos-daughter-open-beauty-home/





Pastor pikin





Continue Pastor pikinContinue 2 Likes

They will be tell congregation to preach the gospel and win souls





But pastor pickin dey open beauty salon and you will never see any bible verses there

oluseyiforjesus:

Pastor's Daughter fingernails like Queen Jezebel, Daddy GO must hear dis.

If I'm in her shoe I will rather open an Orphanage Home or open a Christian Libery



Beauty Shop for a pastor's daughter is capital NO Badbelle! Badbelle! 1 Like

If it was Gej daughter that had open this business, ignorant people would had open their smelling mouth to pill rubbish.



Either way I wish her success in her business

oluseyiforjesus:

Pastor's Daughter fingernails like Queen Jezebel, Daddy GO must hear dis.

If I'm in her shoe I will rather open an Orphanage Home or open a Christian Libery



Beauty Shop for a pastor's daughter is capital NO ..sit down there dea form judge.. ..sit down there dea form judge.. 1 Like

it's Your Time...Flex it now

Too bad

