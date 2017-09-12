₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,811 members, 3,786,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 11:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives (4606 Views)
Is It True That Most Men Keep Sidechicks Because Their Wives Are Boring? / 9 Secrets Men Keep From Women And Why / 4 Secrets Men Hide From Their Partners (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by askseunoladele: 8:16pm
SECRETS MEN KEEP FROM THEIR WIVES
Men have secrets and they keep them very tightly to their chest. A woman almost ran mad during her husband's burial when another woman showed up with his son she never knew from Adam. They had a blissful marriage and she never suspected her husband was having an affair.
I'm not just talking about affairs. I'm also talking giving out money without your consent or extending secret hands to his family members. He can also have secret bank accounts, businesses and projects.
No marriage can survive on secrets. However, a wife's attitude determines how much of himself her husband will reveal to her. If you want your husband to open all his heart to you, you must be mature, faithful, loyal, dependable and trustworthy.
There are some women who have no secrets. Their friends know everything about their husbands including how many times they have sex per week. Learn to keep your husband's secrets secret.
Avoid jealousy like plague. Your husband will never tell you he's getting attracted to a lady if you are manic jealous and insecure. You may ask, why should he be attracted to her in the first place? Because you no longer do the things that attracted him to you so he's plain bored! He complained several times about it but you keep giving excuses so he gave up and fell in love with someone else. This may sound hard, but it's the truth. You can't keep a man glued to you by being boring, unromantic and frigid. So, if you are the secured woman who is loving and understanding, you can ask him why he is being attracted, he will tell you and when you make the necessary the adjustments, he will forget the other woman exists. It's as simple as that.
Give him free hand. Let him give whenever he wants to, after all it's his money. Never tell your husband not to give, you can rather wisely explain the pressing need at home and advise him to cut down on the amount he wanted to give to people.
Don’ t waste his money, if you do, he will not tell you how much he has in his accounts lest you make unnecessary demand on him.
Encourage his business ideas though you do not agree with them. If you object, he might go ahead with it in secret not minding whether he fails or not. Men love to take risks. Go on your knees and ask God to touch his heart instead of standing in his way.
Do not judge, criticize, abuse, make fun of and threaten him anytime he shares a secret, weakness, failure or temptation with you. Men love correction but not condemnation. If you attack him and make him feel like a criminal, he will never ever open up to you again, never.
May the good Lord grant us the wisdom to run our marriages in Jesus' name. Feel free to share. God bless you. Cheers!
© Seun Oladele 2015, revised, edited and re posted.
www.askseunoladele.blogspot.com
11 Likes
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by agbonkamen(f): 8:24pm
Noted
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Margy(f): 9:30pm
The moniker below me!
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by babyfaceafrica: 10:42pm
Secrets destroy relationships.. Say everything that your spouse deserves to know because only the truth can set you free...even if it will end your relationship say it!!!!....if you have a child, have dated hiabdeienss or family before...if you cheat..let him or her know..because or he finds out himself.....you are a gooner!!!
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Adegokenath(m): 10:47pm
Too bad
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by money121(m): 10:48pm
Ok
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Flashh: 10:48pm
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by free2ryhme: 10:48pm
askseunoladele:
una don start abi
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by roqrules04(m): 10:49pm
Women are better at keeping secrets
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by goodyvin02(m): 10:49pm
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by free2ryhme: 10:49pm
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Narldon(f): 10:49pm
We have seen it
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by McBrooklyn(m): 10:50pm
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Uyi168(m): 10:50pm
Nor be everything eye see,mouth dea talk..we can help but keep secrets..
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by deanmartins(m): 10:51pm
Not for God fearing men
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by jejemanito: 10:51pm
Kay: He is not the man I married
Coleorne: If he were, he had be dead
Culled from The Godfather by Mario Puzo
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by jejemanito: 10:51pm
deanmartins:
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Bowlah2: 10:52pm
And they will tell you it's because of their zodiac
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by EazyMoh(m): 10:52pm
Honesty is overrated.
2 Likes
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Chanchit: 10:52pm
100% correct.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by okenwaa(m): 10:52pm
A man should have a secret only him knows about,,not even his wife......d@ makes you a real man.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by meelerh(f): 10:52pm
Hmmmm.... limit not prevent
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by naijalions(f): 10:53pm
Come and see the different kinds of choristers o!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu4yUCukJsg
Like and Subscribe, abeg you.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by GallantKing(m): 10:54pm
No relationship thrives, without trust.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Kuluosha(m): 10:55pm
i pray soon 2 be bride learn frm dis write up b4 dey start shouting my husb is a cheat up & down
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Nati123(m): 10:55pm
just trecking through the comments ooo
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Demainman1: 10:55pm
Absolutely correct
askseunoladele:
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by kissniyi(m): 10:55pm
HAHAHA. AT LAST. IM FIRST TO COMMENT, CNT STILL BLIV THIS. I DEDICATE THIS SPOT TO ALL ASUU STUDENTS ON STRIKE.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by greatface(m): 10:55pm
Secrets?
The Title Reads "Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives" but the body sounds more like "How To Make Your Man Not To Keep Secrets From You."
I may be wrong please somebody correct me.
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by soberdrunk(m): 10:56pm
|Re: Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives by Omagzee(m): 10:56pm
Wait, I will comment when I get married.
Check my signature for amazing photography deals and cheap DSLR cameras in Nigeria.
ANALYSIS: Why Do Lesbians Marriages Crumble Faster Than Gay Marriages / Four Year Old Boy Tries To Molest Sister And Mum! / List Of Animals That Have Gone Extinct In Our Lifetime
Viewing this topic: Godlychild, oladapoayo(m), Brownville007, coolvitus(m), Gabrinas(m), SHEAU(m), zolatokunbo(m), wakes(m), AuroraB(f), Rhozabeth(m), guuttj(m), Tadeus(m), Uyiii, LesbianBoy(m), Expsbterror(m), Ali1king, wassade, debuscket(m), OBAUX01(m), omoh9ja, yemmit90, AmeerahFKI(f), PrincessEni(f), lekzwyc(m), Exoticstan(m), Owolarbie(m), RETIREDMUMU(m), doubler(m), Abis2015, Tonyosas101(m), sokera, Nobleacct, Zenanted(m), piroski09(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), ricsman(m), buigwe, Toyin223(f), Evaberry(f), cream2(m), joiful(f), Fadabob, ewen, StRichard(m), TDonald, beautified(f), Mankia, gbzed(m), hauwabd(f), toby0000, ilemobayo40, pendragon35(m), Macauley12, petkoffdrake2(m), hentech911, avril9(f), infogenius(m), Salligreen, Papasmal(m), alfred007(m), princeadams11, senator147(m), assurance11, Jroy(m), Nkysuccess(f), Cekpo34(m), dee02(m), greggng, DBlackCeazer(m), Ekakamba, VanLucius(m), agakeem, kykhelomor(f), samkleen(m), olaniyanhero(m), dadabashua1(m), Dekmankind(m), skajove(m), Ikebesupa(m), winnielle(f), stevrulez, tee83, osa2k3(m), yeahh(m), whiteandblack, Odianose13(m), damiolly(m), Hellshalldie, IamRandy, Larablink(f), gbesky(m), spartoo, Stevez32(m), Django50, zuriell2138, uyuoko(m), olayemia34, Angy55(f), NotGej, Royal789(m), Mamateee(f), idoko232(m), prinzstiles(m), Boyooosa(m), MhizKristy(f), Bills2307(m), 9niceguy(m), bettercreature(m), Izzystevens, odivic(m), Remisol, disloman(m), carbonado(m), damilton(m), Vero2sleek(f), Adam09, SleekHoyeen(f), yungest(m), lxvi8xii(m), dejia(m), tuscani, IFYMENTOR, YinkaIb(f), JOETITUS(m), woodboi(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), effemmzy, dopoyen, biblia1, raphloren, tansderim, omaolowo(m), dominique(f), luwee(m), TOLKEN, cifo1145(m), Elvinho2244(m), sdpumping, Flashh, handsomeclouds(m), marumaru, GeeAde, Zizicardo(f), happney65, Ririli, Immune1(m), davjos, Peacemaker, norriswood(m), AlhajiAbdul, Jeromejnr(m), kaakaa1(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20