Is It True That Most Men Keep Sidechicks Because Their Wives Are Boring? / 9 Secrets Men Keep From Women And Why / 4 Secrets Men Hide From Their Partners

Men have secrets and they keep them very tightly to their chest. A woman almost ran mad during her husband's burial when another woman showed up with his son she never knew from Adam. They had a blissful marriage and she never suspected her husband was having an affair.



I'm not just talking about affairs. I'm also talking giving out money without your consent or extending secret hands to his family members. He can also have secret bank accounts, businesses and projects.



No marriage can survive on secrets. However, a wife's attitude determines how much of himself her husband will reveal to her. If you want your husband to open all his heart to you, you must be mature, faithful, loyal, dependable and trustworthy.



There are some women who have no secrets. Their friends know everything about their husbands including how many times they have sex per week. Learn to keep your husband's secrets secret.



Avoid jealousy like plague. Your husband will never tell you he's getting attracted to a lady if you are manic jealous and insecure. You may ask, why should he be attracted to her in the first place? Because you no longer do the things that attracted him to you so he's plain bored! He complained several times about it but you keep giving excuses so he gave up and fell in love with someone else. This may sound hard, but it's the truth. You can't keep a man glued to you by being boring, unromantic and frigid. So, if you are the secured woman who is loving and understanding, you can ask him why he is being attracted, he will tell you and when you make the necessary the adjustments, he will forget the other woman exists. It's as simple as that.



Give him free hand. Let him give whenever he wants to, after all it's his money. Never tell your husband not to give, you can rather wisely explain the pressing need at home and advise him to cut down on the amount he wanted to give to people.



Don’ t waste his money, if you do, he will not tell you how much he has in his accounts lest you make unnecessary demand on him.



Encourage his business ideas though you do not agree with them. If you object, he might go ahead with it in secret not minding whether he fails or not. Men love to take risks. Go on your knees and ask God to touch his heart instead of standing in his way.



Do not judge, criticize, abuse, make fun of and threaten him anytime he shares a secret, weakness, failure or temptation with you. Men love correction but not condemnation. If you attack him and make him feel like a criminal, he will never ever open up to you again, never.



May the good Lord grant us the wisdom to run our marriages in Jesus' name. Feel free to share. God bless you. Cheers!

© Seun Oladele 2015, revised, edited and re posted.

Noted 1 Like

The moniker below me!

Secrets destroy relationships.. Say everything that your spouse deserves to know because only the truth can set you free...even if it will end your relationship say it!!!!....if you have a child, have dated hiabdeienss or family before...if you cheat..let him or her know..because or he finds out himself.....you are a gooner!!! 1 Like

Too bad

Ok

una don start abi una don start abi

Women are better at keeping secrets

We have seen it

Nor be everything eye see,mouth dea talk..we can help but keep secrets..

Not for God fearing men

Kay: He is not the man I married



Coleorne: If he were, he had be dead



Culled from The Godfather by Mario Puzo

deanmartins:

Not for God fearing men

And they will tell you it's because of their zodiac

Honesty is overrated. 2 Likes

100% correct.

A man should have a secret only him knows about,,not even his wife......d@ makes you a real man.

Hmmmm.... limit not prevent





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu4yUCukJsg

Like and Subscribe, abeg you. Come and see the different kinds of choristers o!Like and Subscribe, abeg you.

No relationship thrives, without trust.

i pray soon 2 be bride learn frm dis write up b4 dey start shouting my husb is a cheat up & down



just trecking through the comments ooo just trecking through the comments ooo





HAHAHA. AT LAST. IM FIRST TO COMMENT, CNT STILL BLIV THIS. I DEDICATE THIS SPOT TO ALL ASUU STUDENTS ON STRIKE.

Secrets?



The Title Reads "Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives" but the body sounds more like "How To Make Your Man Not To Keep Secrets From You."



I may be wrong please somebody correct me.