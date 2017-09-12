Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun (14929 Views)

Founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Fredrick Fasheun has blamed the ongoing clamour for the disintegration of the country on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.



The OPC founder said the reason might not be unconnected with the way Buhari was showing preference for the northern part of the country over other regions.





Fasheun, who made this claim at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, noted that Buhari administration’s bias in favor of the North had further created divisions in Nigeria.



He said if the president did not retrace his steps, his action may lead to the nation’s breakp.



“When he first took power in 2015 and began his initial appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari demonstrated unbelievable insensitivity to Nigeria’s diversity, unity and Constitution by unfolding a list of appointees clearly dominated and monopolized by his Northern kinsmen to the alienation and disadvantage of other regions, especially the South-East,” the OPC leader said.



He observed that of the six security service chiefs President Buhari has appointed, the North produced four appointees, while the South produced two. He especially noted that the South-East was jettisoned.





“By July 2016, President Buhari had appointed 47 southerners and 75 northerners into various non-ministerial public offices. Again, the South-East brought up the rear with 12 appointees, where Buhari’s North-West had the largest chunk with 34 of political office holders,” Fasheun observed.



Speaking further, the elder statesman also identified appointments into the nation’s security institutions as examples of President Buhari’s Unclad bias. In these institutions, Mr. Faseun said, the North holds the leadership positions of the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Director-General, State Security Services and Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service. Other positions locked down by the North, he pointed out, are the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Chairmanship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



“Out of the 15 new directors, 10 (67 percent) come from the mostly Hausa-Fulani North, three are Yoruba, two come from the South-South and none from the South-East. President Buhari must urgently review these appointments to reflect Federal Character, failing which the Senate should bar the appointees from resuming in office,” he said.



“By making these Northern-dominated appointments, President Buhari has contradicted the letter and spirit of the Constitution he swore to uphold, specifically the Federal Character principle in Section 14(3). The President must realize that favoring the North with his lopsided appointments is an act of impunity, and it has sparked the raging agitations for disintegration, ethnic separatism and restructuring.





“Some of his declarations, perhaps made innocently, have inadvertently only succeeded in dividing the nation, paving the way for unbelievers to keep agitating for the irreducible minimums like restructuring, true federalism and devolution of powers,” Fasehun noted.



So true Buhari's leadership has been a total disaster and can only get worse by the day , the man lacks wisdom , is very shallow in his thought process , he is a tribal jingoist, a sectarianist with a major in misguided zealotry, a harbinger of the demon of poverty and hardship , an agent of innocent blood letting and a very divisive character

I think he has caused Nigeria's break up already.

Its a welcome developement..i cant wait to be rid of yorubas and hausas as country-men

That's what you get when you make a tribalist the president.

So unfortunate what we see happening



Question is: where is the love?

When he made the infamous and mathematically incorrect 97% and 5% statement, gave birth to this present heated brouhaha

Actually, I rather they are cordoned. Let the people in the east accept or reject IPOB.



Till they start reclaiming their Nigerian citizenships after their sons have been decapitated and daughters raped and impregnated by ill seeds like the people in Borno.



Right now, their belle dey sweet. For thier mind "we go show awusa, we pepper yoruba".



Olodo them think sey Chinedu for Sokoto abi Maduka for Lagos go carry IED enter marketplace. If the fire erupts, let it burn in the east for a few days - so it is clear that other regions of the federal republic with not join in this madness.



TheCabal:





Actually, I rather they are cordoned. Let the people in the east accept or reject IPOB.



Till they start reclaiming their Nigerian citizenships after their sons have been decapitated and daughters raped and impregnated by ill seeds like the people in Borno.



Right now, their belle dey sweet. For thier mind "we go show awusa, we pepper yoruba".



Olodo them think sey Chinedu for Sokoto abi Maduka for Lagos go carry IED enter marketplace. If the fire erupts, let it burn in the east for a few days - so it is clear that other regions of the federal republic with not join in this madness.



Highest we donate relief materials

Right thinking people already knows dat this Buahri road will lead to disintegration and if we must disintegrate it is better we do it in peace.

Disintegration will start from the east. But, I wonder if much momentum would go past the Niger Bridge.



Can the Ibo man in the north burn down Kano or Kaduna or those in the east obliterate Lagos or Ogun or Perhaps those in Rivers or Calabar.



No my friend. People will watch, the east will burn. On Sunday and Friday we will go to Church and Mosque, in the evening we will be at the beer parlors and clubs and on Monday we will forget.



You know why ...because all other regions will be doing this

dumie:

His 97 % 5% comment was very correct based on the context he used it. He meant that we don't expect him to treat equitably those who gave him 97 % of their vote ( him 97%, Jonathan 3%- which was majorly core north states) with those who gave him only 5% of their total states votes ( him 5% Jonathan 95%- which is clearly the south south and south east). Very unpatriotic and divisive comment a president can make in a democratic and diverse country like Nigeria.

Is there still a Nigeria? Jonathan was the last president of Nigeria.



The Almajiri man from Daura has since divided Nigeria. He meant it when he said 97% and 5%.



I hope some of my kinsmen (Yorubas ) on nairaland who are fond of defending the worst plague (Buhari ) that befell our nation, would call back their brains. These Almajiris don't hold you dear above our eastern neighbours, so don't be deceived.



Cursed be the day when this fossilized man from Daura was voted into office by zombies and gullible Nigerians. May that day be obliterated from history. 13 Likes 2 Shares

If one Nigeria, is dis ur type, full of venom, then I will say let them have their Biafra free of venomous animals.



If one Nigeria, is dis ur type, full of venom, then I will say let them have their Biafra free of venomous animals.
I typically do not support Biafra being a separate country from Nigeria but it is better than toxic living.

Fasehun,go and settle with Gani Adams first, because your reasoning now is backward

Unity begging parasitsm at its peak.

Buhari don mess up fah

A useless man that fed fat during Jonathan regime. You all will be dealt with by no nonsense Buhari.

The breakup will be only in the east and they will be smoked out.

This is Kanus father during the civil war, he has not learnt his lesson and never taught his son 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria tethering on the path of abyss. Thanks, Buhari

The dullard got served

neither will bullets save him



The road to total boycott of elections in the south east have just began,only zombies think they have a president.



To Remain in Nigeria is not by force.



All hail Biafra 7 Likes 3 Shares

This Buhari no get sense jor 3 Likes

This govt no sabi handle fight.

Pls o;

Abeg between Burkina Faso and Niger, where go better make I move to?

Advice needed pls.

President Buahri is not wise in his appointments. He should have taken a cue from Obasanjo administration.



We just hate injustice! I know Yorubas will stand up for the Igbos at this time.We just hate injustice!