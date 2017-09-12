₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by BetaNaijablog: 8:17pm
Founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Fredrick Fasheun has blamed the ongoing clamour for the disintegration of the country on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/12/buhari-may-cause-nigerias-breakup-fredrick-fasheun/amp/
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by lafflaff123(m): 8:18pm
Fasehun not making sense.
But i was not brought up to insult older people,so i will let this pass.
Seun, Mynd44 and Lalasticlacla i have reported to you before about this SalamRushdie guy below.
He is one of those causing disunity amongst us here, by inciting hate in all his write ups.
Please look into it.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by SalamRushdie: 8:18pm
So true Buhari's leadership has been a total disaster and can only get worse by the day , the man lacks wisdom , is very shallow in his thought process , he is a tribal jingoist, a sectarianist with a major in misguided zealotry, a harbinger of the demon of poverty and hardship , an agent of innocent blood letting and a very divisive character
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by NothingDoMe: 8:19pm
I think he has caused Nigeria's break up already.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by sarrki(m): 8:21pm
All online supporters are getting it wrong
Nothing
Not now
Not ever
Ipobs will be tamed
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 8:22pm
sarrki:
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by rainylad(f): 8:22pm
Its a welcome developement..i cant wait to be rid of yorubas and hausas as country-men
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by DDeliverer(m): 8:23pm
That's what you get when you make a tribalist the president.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by hunda: 8:24pm
So unfortunate what we see happening
Question is: where is the love?
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by sarrki(m): 8:26pm
rainylad:
Women leader
Spotted
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by dumie(f): 8:26pm
When he made the infamous and mathematically incorrect 97% and 5% statement, gave birth to this present heated brouhaha
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by TheCabal: 8:26pm
sarrki:
Actually, I rather they are cordoned. Let the people in the east accept or reject IPOB.
Till they start reclaiming their Nigerian citizenships after their sons have been decapitated and daughters raped and impregnated by ill seeds like the people in Borno.
Right now, their belle dey sweet. For thier mind "we go show awusa, we pepper yoruba".
Olodo them think sey Chinedu for Sokoto abi Maduka for Lagos go carry IED enter marketplace. If the fire erupts, let it burn in the east for a few days - so it is clear that other regions of the federal republic with not join in this madness.
Highest we donate relief materials
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Prouddevil(m): 8:32pm
rainylad:female ipoops? Never knew ipoops have female e-warriors. By hate you shall know them...God bless nigeria.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by tobida: 8:37pm
TheCabal:
Right thinking people already knows dat this Buahri road will lead to disintegration and if we must disintegrate it is better we do it in peace.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by TheCabal: 8:42pm
tobida:
Disintegration will start from the east. But, I wonder if much momentum would go past the Niger Bridge.
Can the Ibo man in the north burn down Kano or Kaduna or those in the east obliterate Lagos or Ogun or Perhaps those in Rivers or Calabar.
No my friend. People will watch, the east will burn. On Sunday and Friday we will go to Church and Mosque, in the evening we will be at the beer parlors and clubs and on Monday we will forget.
You know why ...because all other regions will be doing this
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Xfemt(m): 8:43pm
sarrki:d mugu de here, I no u ll b here
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by ejifranks(m): 8:49pm
dumie:His 97 % 5% comment was very correct based on the context he used it. He meant that we don't expect him to treat equitably those who gave him 97 % of their vote ( him 97%, Jonathan 3%- which was majorly core north states) with those who gave him only 5% of their total states votes ( him 5% Jonathan 95%- which is clearly the south south and south east). Very unpatriotic and divisive comment a president can make in a democratic and diverse country like Nigeria.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by emmasege: 8:50pm
Is there still a Nigeria? Jonathan was the last president of Nigeria.
The Almajiri man from Daura has since divided Nigeria. He meant it when he said 97% and 5%.
I hope some of my kinsmen (Yorubas ) on nairaland who are fond of defending the worst plague (Buhari ) that befell our nation, would call back their brains. These Almajiris don't hold you dear above our eastern neighbours, so don't be deceived.
Cursed be the day when this fossilized man from Daura was voted into office by zombies and gullible Nigerians. May that day be obliterated from history.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by tobida: 8:56pm
TheCabal:
If one Nigeria, is dis ur type, full of venom, then I will say let them have their Biafra free of venomous animals.
I typically do not support Biafra being a separate country from Nigeria but it is better than toxic living.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Baawaa(m): 9:00pm
Fasehun,go and settle with Gani Adams first, because your reasoning now is backward
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by TheCabal: 9:01pm
tobida:
Ahh brother. calm down. you can be the carrot, I'll be the stick
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by rainylad(f): 9:22pm
TheCabal:
Unity begging parasitsm at its peak.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Floah: 9:22pm
Buhari don mess up fah
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by brainpulse: 9:22pm
A useless man that fed fat during Jonathan regime. You all will be dealt with by no nonsense Buhari.
The breakup will be only in the east and they will be smoked out.
This is Kanus father during the civil war, he has not learnt his lesson and never taught his son
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by 01mcfadden(m): 9:23pm
Nigeria tethering on the path of abyss. Thanks, Buhari
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by magoo10: 9:23pm
The dullard got served
neither will bullets save him
The road to total boycott of elections in the south east have just began,only zombies think they have a president.
To Remain in Nigeria is not by force.
All hail Biafra
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by veekid(m): 9:23pm
This Buhari no get sense jor
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by dakeskese(m): 9:23pm
...
This govt no sabi handle fight.
Pls o;
Abeg between Burkina Faso and Niger, where go better make I move to?
Advice needed pls.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by datola: 9:24pm
President Buahri is not wise in his appointments. He should have taken a cue from Obasanjo administration.
However, "ta ni won ma fun ni oko ti ko ni ro oko si odo are e" Meaning: Who would be given a hoe that will not weed unto themselves.
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Viergeachar: 9:24pm
I know Yorubas will stand up for the Igbos at this time.
We just hate injustice!
|Re: "Buhari May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup" – Frederick Fasehun by Celestyn8213: 9:25pm
na you get your mouth
