Goalkeeper Ederson has been named in Manchester City's squad for their opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord on Wednesday.



The Brazilian, 24, needed eight stitches in his face after being caught by a high boot from Sadio Mane during the 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.



But he trained on Tuesday wearing a headguard to protect the affected area.



"After the game, he was speaking to the boys like nothing happened," said manager Pep Guardiola.



"It shows the character he's got. He is here now and he's got protection. I have to speak with him tomorrow."



Ederson could be involved on Wednesday but, if not, Claudio Bravo is set to deputise.



The goalkeeper required lengthy treatment and was carried off on a stretcher after the 37th-minute collision with Mane, who was sent off, but returned to watch the final stages of his side's victory.



Liverpool have lost an appeal against the length of Mane's three-match ban.



Pep to play his 'best team'



Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord have won their opening four Dutch Eredivisie fixtures this season, scoring 12 goals.



Guardiola said he "respects Feyenoord" and will be playing his best team on Wednesday night.



"We have to win respect in Europe," he added. "I know how complicated it is. Last year we were not able to win one away game."



In the 2016-17 Champions League group stages, City recorded away draws with Celtic and Borussia Monchengladbach and lost 4-0 to Barcelona at the Nou Camp. They then went out at the last-16 stage after losing 3-1 in Monaco.



City captain Vincent Kompany has not travelled with the squad after missing the Liverpool game with a calf injury but Guardiola said the defender was "much better" and is "coming back soon".



Forward Raheem Sterling is back after a domestic ban.



MATCH FACTS



Head-to-head



This is the first competitive encounter between Feyenoord and Manchester City.



Manchester City



Manchester City are winless in their two away games against Dutch opposition in all competitions (D1 L1).This is City's seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the last 16 only once, it was in 2015-16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).Manchester City have won none of their last six away games in the Champions League (D3 L3), conceding 14 goals in the process.None of City's 36 Champions League group games have ended goalless. They have also only kept five clean sheets in those 36 matches.Sergio Aguero has scored in only two of his last 12 Champions League games (five goals). He is nevertheless Manchester City's top scorer in the competition (22 goals in 40 games).Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 and 2011, both with Barcelona). A third trophy would equal Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley's record.Guardiola has reached the semi-finals in seven of his eight seasons as manager in the Champions League but has not made the final since 2011.



Feyenoord



Feyenoord have lost six of the last nine games they have played against English clubs in all competitions (W2 D1).They are making their fifth Champions League appearance - their first since 2002-03, the third most for a Dutch side after PSV (15) and Ajax (13).