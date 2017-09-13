₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by ogododo: 9:57pm On Sep 12
Goalkeeper Ederson has been named in Manchester City's squad for their opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord on Wednesday.
The Brazilian, 24, needed eight stitches in his face after being caught by a high boot from Sadio Mane during the 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.
But he trained on Tuesday wearing a headguard to protect the affected area.
"After the game, he was speaking to the boys like nothing happened," said manager Pep Guardiola.
"It shows the character he's got. He is here now and he's got protection. I have to speak with him tomorrow."
Ederson could be involved on Wednesday but, if not, Claudio Bravo is set to deputise.
The goalkeeper required lengthy treatment and was carried off on a stretcher after the 37th-minute collision with Mane, who was sent off, but returned to watch the final stages of his side's victory.
Liverpool have lost an appeal against the length of Mane's three-match ban.
Pep to play his 'best team'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord have won their opening four Dutch Eredivisie fixtures this season, scoring 12 goals.
Guardiola said he "respects Feyenoord" and will be playing his best team on Wednesday night.
"We have to win respect in Europe," he added. "I know how complicated it is. Last year we were not able to win one away game."
In the 2016-17 Champions League group stages, City recorded away draws with Celtic and Borussia Monchengladbach and lost 4-0 to Barcelona at the Nou Camp. They then went out at the last-16 stage after losing 3-1 in Monaco.
City captain Vincent Kompany has not travelled with the squad after missing the Liverpool game with a calf injury but Guardiola said the defender was "much better" and is "coming back soon".
Forward Raheem Sterling is back after a domestic ban.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
This is the first competitive encounter between Feyenoord and Manchester City.
Manchester City
Manchester City are winless in their two away games against Dutch opposition in all competitions (D1 L1).This is City's seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the last 16 only once, it was in 2015-16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).Manchester City have won none of their last six away games in the Champions League (D3 L3), conceding 14 goals in the process.None of City's 36 Champions League group games have ended goalless. They have also only kept five clean sheets in those 36 matches.Sergio Aguero has scored in only two of his last 12 Champions League games (five goals). He is nevertheless Manchester City's top scorer in the competition (22 goals in 40 games).Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 and 2011, both with Barcelona). A third trophy would equal Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley's record.Guardiola has reached the semi-finals in seven of his eight seasons as manager in the Champions League but has not made the final since 2011.
Feyenoord
Feyenoord have lost six of the last nine games they have played against English clubs in all competitions (W2 D1).They are making their fifth Champions League appearance - their first since 2002-03, the third most for a Dutch side after PSV (15) and Ajax (13).
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by YomzzyDBlogger: 6:28pm
Go Go Man. City!!!
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Johngla(m): 6:29pm
A
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Cyriloha(m): 6:30pm
The copy and paste toomuch out man city will win shaa wishing all English team good luck for now but
Chelsea FC is still the best
1 Like
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by silasweb(m): 6:30pm
I ilike UCL
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by shurlar50(m): 6:33pm
so, Liverpool and Sevilla is not playing today abi?
Because dem flog us 5-0, we no deserve frontpage ba...Issokay.
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:40pm
Go Feyenoord
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by onyenze123(m): 6:51pm
BornnAgainChild:
They are all going to "hell"
They will lose woefully at home
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by mancityguy: 6:51pm
sky blue is always the color while football remains the game.. go man city
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Viking007(m): 6:55pm
I just need two goals.
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Ximenez(m): 7:02pm
I just know Guardiola will be sacked this season, unless he can give a new excuse that he didn't give last season.
Beating Liverpool a team with too many under average players and one man down is no big deal.
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by benjanny(m): 7:04pm
Come on city,lets have them tonight and bang them harder
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:23pm
onyenze123:
Oya one one thousand...lets bet
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Princefrankie1(m): 7:41pm
Go City. Go Cityzens!!!
IN PEP WE TRUST!!
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 7:46pm
Game on
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Ogbenimax: 7:50pm
City don score na
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by miremoses(m): 7:50pm
Man city scores
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by lomprico(m): 7:53pm
Abeg o! I have searched all the sports channel in this my premium bouquet but I still cant find where Arsenal are playing their UCL match. Make una help me beg.
1 Like
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by eddieguru(m): 7:53pm
d citizens
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by encryptjay(m): 7:54pm
shurlar50:Dem dey flog una sef.
Forget the match bro
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by jobaltol: 7:59pm
Hmm...im b like say man city wan score all the goals wey dem suppose score for ucl for this match...make dem take am easy o
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:00pm
Mods push Madrid game 2 front page na
Even dortmund nd Tottenham game
not all dis pipish clubs dat would crash out in round of 16
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by soberdrunk(m): 8:03pm
Man City for life!! Arab money talking
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by sirvvy: 8:10pm
Man City make una behave oo
Na 2nd HSH I give una..
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by naijahut: 8:11pm
3 : 0
Manchester City is winning
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 3) - Live by TheArticleNG(m): 8:12pm
Goal, Man city
