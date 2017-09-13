₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Beedude(m): 8:13pm On Sep 13
sirvvy:Chai. What a pity !!!
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by sirvvy: 8:16pm On Sep 13
Beedude:3 goals already .
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by osazsky(m): 8:19pm On Sep 13
city for life
2 Likes
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Danelo(m): 8:23pm On Sep 13
Man city don c ifa
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by EvangelistNdudi(m): 8:34pm On Sep 13
2 more goals for citizen
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by ichommy(m): 8:42pm On Sep 13
sirvvy:
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Aminat508(f): 9:11pm On Sep 13
ichommy:long time, I miss you
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 9:13pm On Sep 13
e go reach 6 -0
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 9:14pm On Sep 13
city for life
1 Like
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by MrIrohKenedy: 9:45pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:fellow citizyn
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:48pm On Sep 13
See how this thread is dry...just two pages.mancity doesnt even have fans....tottenham woulda been better on front page
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by TellMeNothing: 10:04pm On Sep 13
Omoh man city de hot sha
1 Like
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by onyenze123(m): 10:16pm On Sep 13
BornnAgainChild:
kwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwa.
Na only 4goals dem chop sha
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:32pm On Sep 13
MrIrohKenedy:yea citizen for life
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:42pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:thats not true.... it just cos the match wasn't aired so alot of city fans like me didn't watch d match...City fans is growing rapidly more than you can ever imagine
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by good4all40: 10:49pm On Sep 13
I have been a city Fan more than 7 years now we are growing here
2 Likes
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 10:51pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:indeed....mancity is still far behind
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:52pm On Sep 13
good4all40:yea we are growing rapidly...
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by cutepaul(m): 10:55pm On Sep 13
Fellow citizens.....lets go dia
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:57pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:mancity fans are everywhere now.. is just cos alot of us didn't watch d match... check our thread during d weekend against Liverpool.. you will have a glimpse of what am talking about
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:04pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:lols,anybody can support mancity just to troll liverpool.....its cos mancity is a small club
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:08pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:you and I know that the club is the biggest in England and fastly becoming the biggest in d world.... so stop deceiving your self
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:12pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:biggest in what way....stadium,fans,shirt sales or what...who knows mancity....do u even have a history....u making me laugh
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:17pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:and who is talking about history...we are talking about present...we re the biggest in terms of team..money...management... we re the biggest currently madam..we are not talking about past cos we are not in past..we are in present looking forward for the future...offcus the fans is growing rapidly
1 Like
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:21pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:lols,u are funny....u are still far behind
and dont even talk about money
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:24pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:i should not talk about money for what nah... Who get money pass us in England
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:27pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:which club is the richest in the world
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:35pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:let me browse am...but am sure we re the richest in England
|Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by haywhy80: 11:38pm On Sep 13
Man City is breathing fire seriously!
2 Likes
