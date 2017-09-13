₦airaland Forum

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Beedude(m): 8:13pm On Sep 13
sirvvy:
angry Man City make una behave oo



Na 2nd HSH I give una..
Chai. What a pity !!!
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by sirvvy: 8:16pm On Sep 13
Beedude:

Chai. What a pity !!!
cry 3 goals already .
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by osazsky(m): 8:19pm On Sep 13
city for life

2 Likes

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Danelo(m): 8:23pm On Sep 13
Man city don c ifa
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by EvangelistNdudi(m): 8:34pm On Sep 13
2 more goals for citizen
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by ichommy(m): 8:42pm On Sep 13
sirvvy:
angry Man City make una behave oo



Na 2nd HSH I give una..

grin grin
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Aminat508(f): 9:11pm On Sep 13
ichommy:


grin grin
long time, I miss you cry
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 9:13pm On Sep 13
e go reach 6 -0
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 9:14pm On Sep 13
city for life

1 Like

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by MrIrohKenedy: 9:45pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
city for life
fellow citizyn cool
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:48pm On Sep 13
See how this thread is dry...just two pages.mancity doesnt even have fans....tottenham woulda been better on front page
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by TellMeNothing: 10:04pm On Sep 13
Omoh man city de hot sha

1 Like

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by onyenze123(m): 10:16pm On Sep 13
BornnAgainChild:



Oya one one thousand...lets bet

kwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwa. grin

Na only 4goals dem chop sha
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:32pm On Sep 13
MrIrohKenedy:
fellow citizyn cool
yea citizen for life
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:42pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:
See how this thread is dry...just two pages.mancity doesnt even have fans....tottenham woulda been better on front page
thats not true.... it just cos the match wasn't aired so alot of city fans like me didn't watch d match...City fans is growing rapidly more than you can ever imagine
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by good4all40: 10:49pm On Sep 13
I have been a city Fan more than 7 years now we are growing here

2 Likes

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 10:51pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
thats not true.... it just cos the match wasn't aired so alot of city fans like me didn't watch d match...City fans is growing rapidly more than you can ever imagine
indeed....mancity is still far behind
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:52pm On Sep 13
good4all40:
I have been a city Fan more than 7 years now we are growing here
yea we are growing rapidly...
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by cutepaul(m): 10:55pm On Sep 13
Fellow citizens.....lets go dia
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 10:57pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:

indeed....mancity is still far behind
mancity fans are everywhere now.. is just cos alot of us didn't watch d match... check our thread during d weekend against Liverpool.. you will have a glimpse of what am talking about
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:04pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
mancity fans are everywhere now.. is just cos alot of us didn't watch d match... check our thread during d weekend against Liverpool.. you will have a glimpse of what am talking about
lols,anybody can support mancity just to troll liverpool.....its cos mancity is a small club
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:08pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:

lols,anybody can support mancity just to troll liverpool.....its cos mancity is a small club
you and I know that the club is the biggest in England and fastly becoming the biggest in d world.... so stop deceiving your self
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:12pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
you and I know that the club is the biggest in England and fastly becoming the biggest in d world.... so stop deceiving your self
biggest in what way....stadium,fans,shirt sales or what...who knows mancity....do u even have a history....u making me laugh
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:17pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:

biggest in what way....stadium,fans,shirt sales or what...who knows mancity....do u even have a history....u making me laugh
and who is talking about history...we are talking about present...we re the biggest in terms of team..money...management... we re the biggest currently madam..we are not talking about past cos we are not in past..we are in present looking forward for the future...offcus the fans is growing rapidly

1 Like

Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:21pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
and who is talking about history...we are talking about present...we re the biggest in terms of team..money...management... we re the biggest currently madam..we are not talking about past cos we are not in past..we are in present looking forward for the future...offcus the fans is growing rapidly
lols,u are funny....u are still far behind
and dont even talk about money
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:24pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:

lols,u are funny....u are still far behind
and dont even talk about money
i should not talk about money for what nah... Who get money pass us in England
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 11:27pm On Sep 13
mancityguy:
i should not talk about money for what nah... Who get money pass us in England
which club is the richest in the world
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by mancityguy: 11:35pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:

which club is the richest in the world
let me browse am...but am sure we re the richest in England
Re: Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 by haywhy80: 11:38pm On Sep 13
Man City is breathing fire seriously!

2 Likes

