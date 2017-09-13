Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 (5927 Views)

Man City make una behave oo







Na 2nd HSH I give una.. Chai. What a pity !!! Chai. What a pity !!!

Chai. What a pity !!! 3 goals already . 3 goals already .

city for life 2 Likes

Man city don c ifa

2 more goals for citizen

Man City make una behave oo







Na 2nd HSH I give una..



long time, I miss you long time, I miss you

e go reach 6 -0

city for life 1 Like

city for life fellow citizyn fellow citizyn

See how this thread is dry...just two pages.mancity doesnt even have fans....tottenham woulda been better on front page

Omoh man city de hot sha 1 Like

Oya one one thousand...lets bet

kwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwa.



Na only 4goals dem chop sha kwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwa.Na only 4goals dem chop sha

fellow citizyn yea citizen for life yea citizen for life

See how this thread is dry...just two pages.mancity doesnt even have fans....tottenham woulda been better on front page

I have been a city Fan more than 7 years now we are growing here 2 Likes

indeed....mancity is still far behind

yea we are growing rapidly...

Fellow citizens.....lets go dia

mancity fans are everywhere now.. is just cos alot of us didn't watch d match... check our thread during d weekend against Liverpool.. you will have a glimpse of what am talking about

lols,anybody can support mancity just to troll liverpool.....its cos mancity is a small club

you and I know that the club is the biggest in England and fastly becoming the biggest in d world.... so stop deceiving your self

biggest in what way....stadium,fans,shirt sales or what...who knows mancity....do u even have a history....u making me laugh

and who is talking about history...we are talking about present...we re the biggest in terms of team..money...management... we re the biggest currently madam..we are not talking about past cos we are not in past..we are in present looking forward for the future...offcus the fans is growing rapidly

lols,u are funny....u are still far behind

and dont even talk about money

and dont even talk about money lols,u are funny....u are still far behindand dont even talk about money

lols,u are funny....u are still far behind

i should not talk about money for what nah... Who get money pass us in England

which club is the richest in the world

let me browse am...but am sure we re the richest in England