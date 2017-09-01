₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by activistjohnny: 3:30am
A 30-year-old Nigerian man who scammed several U.S. companies out of millions of dollars by posing as the CEO has been sentenced to 46 months in prison.
According to Dallas Morning News, Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam achieved this by creating email accounts that made it look as if he were a company executive and then asked employees handling accounts to wire money wherever he wanted, most often to foreign banks.
Last week, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison for scamming more than 10 victims out of $3.7 million. He originally faced up to 30 years if convicted by a jury, but his lawyer argued in court documents that Amuegbunam did not have any previous criminal record and was not a danger to society.
In addition to his prison stint, Amuegbunam will have to pay $615,555 in restitution for his use of this scam, known as a “business email compromise scheme,” which the Morning News notes has become a crime of choice for some organized crime groups in Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, according to the FBI.
Amuegbunam was arrested in 2015 in Baltimore and pleaded guilty back in March to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The 30-year-old was living in the U.S. on a student visa at the time of his crimes. His lawyer, Ezekiel Tyson, said that he was pleased with the sentence that his client received.
“Mr. Amuegbunam has grown tremendously as a person and as a man throughout the process of this criminal case,” Tyson said. “He is absolutely one of the most intelligent and creative individuals I have ever represented.”
Amuegbunam will be deported back to Nigeria after finishing up his sentence, Tyson confirmed. Tyson said that Amuegbunam had plans to become a farmer and produce organic pesticides, going along a different path from the sophisticated scam that he pulled off.
“I expect once he puts his intelligence, creativity and drive towards legitimate enterprises, he will have a very positive future,” Tyson said. “Mr. Amuegbunam also plans to do his best to repay the restitution he owes to the victim companies.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/photo-nigerian-man-sentenced-to-46.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by lafflaff123(m): 3:31am
What more do i need to say?
Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam
The Judge should not deport him, as we are having serious problems with his cousins in ABIA State now. And if sent back to Nigeria, he will take his frustrations out on innocent people, in the name of Biafra.
Sooooo
Just lock him up. And after he finishes serving his sentence, we are begging you to still
Lock him up for even thinking about the crime the first time.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by activistjohnny: 3:33am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by chuks013: 3:49am
Bet why?
Bros, crime doesn't pay...it gets you famous for wrong reasons...
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by lafflaff123(m): 6:28am
Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlacla
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by fagbohun4j(m): 6:44am
Hmmm....Thats what they call CFO or wire instruction.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Johnnyessence: 9:02am
fagbohun4j:the most painful part is yahoo yahoo fraud is highly rampant in united state of America. The more FBI is mounting pressure on yahoo crimes the more it spring bigger than expected.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Adebola02(m): 9:57am
Let him rot jail
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by veekid(m): 10:35am
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Generalkaycee(m): 10:35am
The wages of scam is........?
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Flashh: 10:35am
Racketeering will destroy you. Stop it now!
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by gulfer: 10:36am
This match started yesterday evening; scores as at this time is Flatinos 2: Afonjas 1
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by cr7rooney10(m): 10:36am
That ls what we called return of d match
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by mebad(m): 10:36am
There i was thinking it was only the brown roof united perpetrating this crime alone, not knowing my flat head brothers are also in the same league ....
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by brainpulse: 10:36am
Amechi Colvis Amuegbunamrepresenting his idiots & pigs brothers in portoporto biafr
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Bowlah2: 10:36am
NCAN ikeja chapter
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by PointZerom: 10:37am
Lol,
Amuegbunam, what a name.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Profkomolafe(m): 10:37am
lafflaff123:This guy is wat we need in our Nigeria court.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by dakeskese(m): 10:37am
...
Ehwo!
E no go ever beta for all dis scammers wey go dey put sadness and frustration for the lives of innocent people.
Good riddance to bad nonsense!
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:37am
u do yahoo yahoo in usa and u thought you won't get busted
mr amechi amuegbunam diezani
na dem Nigerian ipob miscreant offspring
what the name sef
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by burkingx(f): 10:38am
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by eitsei(m): 10:38am
People don't care anymore about how they make money whether legally or illegally
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by lonecatt: 10:38am
lafflaff123:ASUU should just call off their strike so you can go back to school ,enough of the childish jokes .there is no tribe in nigeria that does not involve in organized crimes .
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by heryurh(m): 10:38am
Amechi Amuegbeum waheva..
Na THEM!
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Slynonny(m): 10:38am
Is nothing.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by phrezzz: 10:39am
Sometimes I feel nairaland mods purposely pushes topic that will generate tribal e fights and comments in other to get traffic...smh
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by pweshboi(m): 10:39am
chuks013:Bros you are one of the well thinking Nigerians I've seen here on NL, watch how some people will come defend him now.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by chigo003(m): 10:39am
My brothers in diaspora! Una dooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by queenamirah: 10:40am
Crime doesn't pay.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by BCISLTD: 10:41am
and I know this dude oo.....u are scamming US companies and u traveled to the US...you must be a special kinda fool.
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Dollarship(m): 10:41am
Generalkaycee:To scam again
|Re: Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies by Oloripelebe: 10:43am
just deport the idiot to Abia state make python fall on am
chest beater, oloripelebe, flatinooo oshi
the only tribe wey deh take bicycle kick wake dia papa
