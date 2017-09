Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Scamming U.S Companies (5023 Views)

According to Dallas Morning News, Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam achieved this by creating email accounts that made it look as if he were a company executive and then asked employees handling accounts to wire money wherever he wanted, most often to foreign banks.

Last week, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison for scamming more than 10 victims out of $3.7 million. He originally faced up to 30 years if convicted by a jury, but his lawyer argued in court documents that Amuegbunam did not have any previous criminal record and was not a danger to society.

In addition to his prison stint, Amuegbunam will have to pay $615,555 in restitution for his use of this scam, known as a “business email compromise scheme,” which the Morning News notes has become a crime of choice for some organized crime groups in Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, according to the FBI.

Amuegbunam was arrested in 2015 in Baltimore and pleaded guilty back in March to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The 30-year-old was living in the U.S. on a student visa at the time of his crimes. His lawyer, Ezekiel Tyson, said that he was pleased with the sentence that his client received.



“Mr. Amuegbunam has grown tremendously as a person and as a man throughout the process of this criminal case,” Tyson said. “He is absolutely one of the most intelligent and creative individuals I have ever represented.”



Amuegbunam will be deported back to Nigeria after finishing up his sentence, Tyson confirmed. Tyson said that Amuegbunam had plans to become a farmer and produce organic pesticides, going along a different path from the sophisticated scam that he pulled off.



“I expect once he puts his intelligence, creativity and drive towards legitimate enterprises, he will have a very positive future,” Tyson said. “Mr. Amuegbunam also plans to do his best to repay the restitution he owes to the victim companies.”

The Judge should not deport him, as we are having serious problems with his cousins in ABIA State now. And if sent back to Nigeria, he will take his frustrations out on innocent people, in the name of Biafra.



Just lock him up. And after he finishes serving his sentence, we are begging you to still



Lock him up for even thinking about the crime the first time. 43 Likes 6 Shares

Bros, crime doesn't pay...it gets you famous for wrong reasons... Bet whyBros, crime doesn't pay...it gets you famous for wrong reasons... 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm....Thats what they call CFO or wire instruction. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm....Thats what they call CFO or wire instruction. the most painful part is yahoo yahoo fraud is highly rampant in united state of America. The more FBI is mounting pressure on yahoo crimes the more it spring bigger than expected. the most painful part is yahoo yahoo fraud is highly rampant in united state of America. The more FBI is mounting pressure on yahoo crimes the more it spring bigger than expected. 1 Like

Let him rot jail 1 Like

The wages of scam is........? 1 Like

Racketeering will destroy you. Stop it now!

This match started yesterday evening; scores as at this time is Flatinos 2: Afonjas 1 5 Likes

That ls what we called return of d match 1 Like

There i was thinking it was only the brown roof united perpetrating this crime alone, not knowing my flat head brothers are also in the same league .... 4 Likes 1 Share

Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam representing his idiots & pigs brothers in portoporto biafr representing his idiots & pigs brothers in portoporto biafr 1 Like

Amuegbunam, what a name. 4 Likes

Lock him up for even thinking about the crime the first time. This guy is wat we need in our Nigeria court. This guy is wat we need in our Nigeria court. 5 Likes

E no go ever beta for all dis scammers wey go dey put sadness and frustration for the lives of innocent people.



Good riddance to bad nonsense! 1 Like

u do yahoo yahoo in usa and u thought you won't get busted



People don't care anymore about how they make money whether legally or illegally 3 Likes 1 Share

Lock him up for even thinking about the crime the first time. ASUU should just call off their strike so you can go back to school ,enough of the childish jokes .there is no tribe in nigeria that does not involve in organized crimes . ASUU should just call off their strike so you can go back to school ,enough of the childish jokes .there is no tribe in nigeria that does not involve in organized crimes . 6 Likes

Na THEM! 6 Likes

Sometimes I feel nairaland mods purposely pushes topic that will generate tribal e fights and comments in other to get traffic...smh 1 Like

Bros, crime doesn't pay...it gets you famous for wrong reasons... Bros you are one of the well thinking Nigerians I've seen here on NL, watch how some people will come defend him now. Bros you are one of the well thinking Nigerians I've seen here on NL, watch how some people will come defend him now. 1 Like

My brothers in diaspora! Una dooo 1 Like

Crime doesn't pay.

and I know this dude oo.....u are scamming US companies and u traveled to the US...you must be a special kinda fool. and I know this dude oo.....u are scamming US companies and u traveled to the US...you must be a special kinda fool.

The wages of scam is........? To scam again To scam again 1 Like