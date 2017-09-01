₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by HeWrites: 5:22am
The South African police are currently hunting for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend on Saturday with a panga (broad knife) following an argument that ensued between the couple.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/south-african-man-hacks-his-42-year-old.html
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adamsdelrio(m): 5:24am
Wickedness everywhere. No more value for life...
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:33am
Adamsdelrio:
This one when u quick wake
Wetin happen
Abi mosquito don wake u
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by serverconnect: 5:33am
South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adamsdelrio(m): 5:38am
pyyxxaro:It's 5:30am and it's too early for you? Seems you are jobless and in need of someone to waste time with you online. You got the wrong guy Bro..
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:52am
Adamsdelrio:
Nigerians smh ,
just tryna joke and you already forming ronaldo
For your mind now ,u are more focused than me
because u wake early
Who read your comment now go think say tinz de ur system
Abeg go look bush
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by oyonu(m): 6:07am
People have no respect for life again. How in the world cam I kill the one you claim to love? if you can contain their excesses, u walk away. well madam RIP
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by paiz(m): 6:09am
very bad
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by marshalcarter: 6:12am
dis one don go be dat
r.I.p
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by tyson98: 6:27am
serverconnect:Seems you have blood emourage in ur brain
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by AkProsper(m): 10:18am
rip to the dead. . . .
. . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:38am
42yrs old woman; is that one a girlfriend? This OP sef
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by purity22(f): 10:38am
Lord have mercy
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by mebad(m): 10:39am
In Khalid's voice ... Another one
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 10:39am
South African men now see killing of ladies as a new sport/hobby
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Sniper12: 10:40am
when d babes start going for 9ja men, dem go dey vex. mofos
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by maverickdude(m): 10:42am
serverconnect:
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Coldfeet(f): 10:42am
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:42am
This one's wey be say any small thing dey will start to blame others for there woes... They rape, kill unjustly and acts like cowards. I'm not surprised though,,, judge please hang him to death SHIKENA
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adebola02(m): 10:43am
Dear serverconnect.
Ogun state is a peaceful state
It is so heartbreaking that the state has been witnessing series of ritual killings recently.
Many of which are perpetuated by outsiders.
We're are Peace loving people
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:44am
no wonder this ladies from south fall over my Nigeria brothers... their men are nothing but pig feces
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:44am
42years and ya still answering girlfriend
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:44am
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 10:46am
...
This old woman no see the kind polo this slow man wear?
What was she expecting before?
Prosecute this wicked man jare. He should be jailed and the keys given to Nnamdi Kanu until Biafra is gotten.
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by iswallker(m): 10:48am
Guy looks like a junkie in that oversized polo. Not surprised he stabbed her to death..
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:49am
South Africa and evils everyday
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Cardozzo: 10:50am
serverconnect:
Thunder fire ur Yanch
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Unbreakable007: 10:52am
At least she no die early na.
At 42 she still b girlfriend instead of grandmother.
Because i condemn killing justice sud b serve to the man by flogging him like 12 strokes of koboko
Case close....
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by shadyberry(f): 10:56am
Nawo ooo
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by win2kwire: 10:58am
South Africans and Jamaicans are the most violent and stupid blacks on earth!
|Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 11:01am
Chai
