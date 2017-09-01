Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) (6200 Views)

The South African police are currently hunting for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend on Saturday with a panga (broad knife) following an argument that ensued between the couple.



According to Mpumalanga News , the lifeless body of the 42-year-old woman was discovered by her 16-year-old stepson in a pit toilet when he came home from his neighbor’s house, where he had spent the night.



On getting home, the boy noticed the door to their home was wide open and found blood everywhere. Upon entering their house, he found the lifeless body of is stepmother on the floor in the toilet.



He immediately ran to his stepmother’s friend, who called the police.

South African Police spokesperson, Captain Jabu Ndubane who confirmed the incident revealed that investigations have already started.



He said:

“When police arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead. According to the information we obtained from a friend earlier, the couple were drinking alcohol and had a quarrel. They tried to calm them and left. Police discovered a bloodied panga, blood on the bed, even clothes that the boyfriend was wearing, but he was no where to be found. We are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is still on.”



Wickedness everywhere. No more value for life...

South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.

People have no respect for life again. How in the world cam I kill the one you claim to love? if you can contain their excesses, u walk away. well madam RIP

rip to the dead.



42yrs old woman; is that one a girlfriend?

Lord have mercy

This one's wey be say any small thing dey will start to blame others for there woes... They rape, kill unjustly and acts like cowards. I'm not surprised though,,, judge please hang him to death SHIKENA

Dear serverconnect.



Ogun state is a peaceful state



It is so heartbreaking that the state has been witnessing series of ritual killings recently.



Many of which are perpetuated by outsiders.



We're are Peace loving people

Prosecute this wicked man jare. He should be jailed

