South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo)

South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by HeWrites: 5:22am
The South African police are currently hunting for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend on Saturday with a panga (broad knife) following an argument that ensued between the couple.

According to Mpumalanga News , the lifeless body of the 42-year-old woman was discovered by her 16-year-old stepson in a pit toilet when he came home from his neighbor’s house, where he had spent the night.

On getting home, the boy noticed the door to their home was wide open and found blood everywhere. Upon entering their house, he found the lifeless body of is stepmother on the floor in the toilet.

He immediately ran to his stepmother’s friend, who called the police.
South African Police spokesperson, Captain Jabu Ndubane who confirmed the incident revealed that investigations have already started.

He said:
“When police arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead. According to the information we obtained from a friend earlier, the couple were drinking alcohol and had a quarrel. They tried to calm them and left. Police discovered a bloodied panga, blood on the bed, even clothes that the boyfriend was wearing, but he was no where to be found. We are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is still on.”


http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/south-african-man-hacks-his-42-year-old.html

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adamsdelrio(m): 5:24am
Wickedness everywhere. No more value for life...

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:33am
Adamsdelrio:
Wickedness everywhere. No more value for life...


This one when u quick wake

Wetin happen

Abi mosquito don wake u tongue

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by serverconnect: 5:33am
South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adamsdelrio(m): 5:38am
pyyxxaro:



This one when u quick wake

Wetin happen

Abi mosquito don wake u tongue
It's 5:30am and it's too early for you? Seems you are jobless and in need of someone to waste time with you online. You got the wrong guy Bro..
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:52am
Adamsdelrio:
It's 5:30am and it's too early for you? Seems you are jobless and in need of someone to waste time with you online.


grin Nigerians smh ,

just tryna joke and you already forming ronaldo

For your mind now ,u are more focused than me

because u wake early

Who read your comment now go think say tinz de ur system

Abeg go look bush grin

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by oyonu(m): 6:07am
shocked People have no respect for life again. How in the world cam I kill the one you claim to love? if you can contain their excesses, u walk away. well madam RIP
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by paiz(m): 6:09am
very bad
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by marshalcarter: 6:12am
dis one don go be dat
r.I.p
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by tyson98: 6:27am
serverconnect:
South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.
Seems you have blood emourage in ur brain
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by AkProsper(m): 10:18am
rip to the dead. . . .

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:38am
42yrs old woman; is that one a girlfriend? This OP sef
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by purity22(f): 10:38am
Lord have mercy
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by mebad(m): 10:39am
In Khalid's voice ... Another one
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 10:39am
South African men now see killing of ladies as a new sport/hobby
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Sniper12: 10:40am
when d babes start going for 9ja men, dem go dey vex. mofos
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by maverickdude(m): 10:42am
serverconnect:
South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.
undecided

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Coldfeet(f): 10:42am
shocked
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:42am
This one's wey be say any small thing dey will start to blame others for there woes... They rape, kill unjustly and acts like cowards. I'm not surprised though,,, judge please hang him to death SHIKENA
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Adebola02(m): 10:43am
Dear serverconnect.

Ogun state is a peaceful state

It is so heartbreaking that the state has been witnessing series of ritual killings recently.

Many of which are perpetuated by outsiders.

We're are Peace loving people
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:44am
no wonder this ladies from south fall over my Nigeria brothers... their men are nothing but pig feces
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:44am
42years and ya still answering girlfriend
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:44am
sad
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 10:46am
...
This old woman no see the kind polo this slow man wear?

What was she expecting before?

Prosecute this wicked man jare. He should be jailed and the keys given to Nnamdi Kanu until Biafra is gotten.

Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by iswallker(m): 10:48am
Guy looks like a junkie in that oversized polo. Not surprised he stabbed her to death..
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:49am
South Africa and evils everyday
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Cardozzo: 10:50am
serverconnect:
South Africa and killing of their girl friends are like Ogun state in Nigeria carrying human skulls.


Thunder fire ur Yanch
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by Unbreakable007: 10:52am
At least she no die early na.

At 42 she still b girlfriend instead of grandmother.

Because i condemn killing justice sud b serve to the man by flogging him like 12 strokes of koboko


Case close....
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by shadyberry(f): 10:56am
Nawo ooo
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by win2kwire: 10:58am
South Africans and Jamaicans are the most violent and stupid blacks on earth!
Re: South African Man Kills His 42-year-old Girlfriend (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 11:01am
Chai

