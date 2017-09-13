₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by menmen20100: 7:09am
Thousands of Biafrans Surround Nnamdi Kanu's House.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Poo3wguy87c
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by fergie001(m): 7:11am
Buhari is not a wise man.
What are the MODS waiting for nah.
There will be huge traffic and masturbation on this kind of thread.
Buhari,this isn't a war you can win with guns,
We love Nigeria,it is the injustice meted that has made people react,do the needful,surprise onochie,and her many goons here,sit and talk,You are the President not an Imam.
FTC,Seun,can I share the cash accrued from Biafraland,and you will say NO to secessionists,is it good?
Please,send me the cash,am at Savannah Bank,Lagos.
Be fast,rain wants to fall.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by redness: 7:12am
This thing is getting interesting.....positive or negative....
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Olu20090: 7:12am
Nigerian Army playing with fire...how do you think you can quench this with force and fire? Buhari don't have sense at all.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by fergie001(m): 7:12am
Angelben10:Type if you want to type,
Going about typing .
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by wordsmith042(m): 7:14am
my people, God we surely grants us freedom, it's not negotiable. IPOB
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by zenmaster: 7:14am
menmen20100:Operation python running
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by divinehand2003(m): 7:16am
I like this response by the IPOD people. ONE 4 ALL, ALL FOR ONE. The crowd was not rented. They believe in a course and they are more than determined to fight on till they get what they want.
Kudos to all biafrans.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by SmellingAnus(m): 7:16am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by menmen20100: 7:17am
zenmaster:
If you see this crowd nobody will tell you to retreat. Even if you have have machine gun, one thing is certain you will kill 5-7 people, but they will eventually mob you and tear you to pieces.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by CaptainG00D: 7:18am
Ohamadike
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Victornezzar: 7:20am
Omo see viewers for politics section yesterday alone
Almost all topics are all related 2 biafra
Nobody is talking about our MMM money again
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Angelben10(m): 7:20am
menmen20100:what is this one saying!!!! ask the Shiites in zaria
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by GuyWise(m): 7:20am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 7:21am
While i dnt beliv this, i dnt think the army are there to arrest him, cos if they truley are eeh...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by navada99: 7:21am
Mumu ZOO army, they just keep making Kanu more popular everyday.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by zenmaster: 7:22am
Victornezzar:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by FrancisDiote(m): 7:23am
The president has bad advisers. He has not only increased the popularity of Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria, he has also increased his reputation abroad.
Osinbajo only calmed the nerves and allowed everybody to be. The agitators would have been tired by now with no new place to visit.
Instead he chooses to use force and arms on unarmed citizens. What a bad advise from his advisers
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by deepwater(f): 7:23am
Warrior
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by menmen20100: 7:23am
Angelben10:
Afonjas, Biafraans are not shiites.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by eagleeye2: 7:24am
divinehand2003:Bro,
Let the FG consult with Igbo leaders. If these boys say they are going to die for Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerian army better get ready to kill as many as they want. They call it chest beating, well it is what is.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Anticabal: 7:24am
Angelben10:How many dem wan kill?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Victornezzar: 7:24am
zenmaster:omo if u see viewers last night ehn
u go shock
e just be like el clasico
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by Eke40seven(m): 7:25am
That's their fundamental human right..
Here are pictures of rally held a few months ago in Catalonia, nobody shot, nobody killed, nobody maimed. But in Nigeria we definitely can't get anything right. Can we? Well, if we can't boast of stable power supply in 2017, na this one we go come get right?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by ahaika23: 7:26am
ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by lloydtruth: 7:26am
Some people are in pains that the army didn't kill Nnamdi kanu, they woke up this morning hoping to hear the news of his death, yet the guy is still waxing strong.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters by myright: 7:26am
We need more video and pictures
