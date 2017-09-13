Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Steps Out, Flanked By Hundreds Of IPOB Supporters (11376 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Poo3wguy87c Thousands of Biafrans Surround Nnamdi Kanu's House. 19 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not a wise man.



Buhari,this isn't a war you can win with guns,

We love Nigeria,it is the injustice meted that has made people react,do the needful,surprise onochie,and her many goons here,sit and talk,You are the President not an Imam.



Be fast,rain wants to fall. 94 Likes 11 Shares

This thing is getting interesting.....positive or negative.... 8 Likes

Nigerian Army playing with fire...how do you think you can quench this with force and fire? Buhari don't have sense at all. 45 Likes 4 Shares

Type if you want to type,

Going about typing . Type if you want to type,Going about typing .

my people, God we surely grants us freedom, it's not negotiable. IPOB 30 Likes

The Army seeing the crowd retreated and moved their tanks from the street.

Operation python running Operation python 60 Likes 5 Shares

I like this response by the IPOD people. ONE 4 ALL, ALL FOR ONE. The crowd was not rented. They believe in a course and they are more than determined to fight on till they get what they want.



Kudos to all biafrans. 64 Likes 6 Shares

Operation python running

If you see this crowd nobody will tell you to retreat. Even if you have have machine gun, one thing is certain you will kill 5-7 people, but they will eventually mob you and tear you to pieces. If you see this crowd nobody will tell you to retreat. Even if you have have machine gun, one thing is certain you will kill 5-7 people, but they will eventually mob you and tear you to pieces. 57 Likes 9 Shares

Almost all topics are all related 2 biafra

Omo see viewers for politics section yesterday alone Almost all topics are all related 2 biafra Nobody is talking about our MMM money again

If you see this crowd nobody will tell you to retreat. Even if you have have machine gun, one thing is certain you will kill 5-7 people, but they will eventually mob you and tear you to pieces. what is this one saying!!!! ask the Shiites in zaria what is this one saying!!!! ask the Shiites in zaria 14 Likes 1 Share

While i dnt beliv this, i dnt think the army are there to arrest him, cos if they truley are eeh... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Mumu ZOO army, they just keep making Kanu more popular everyday. 38 Likes 5 Shares

Omo see viewers for politics section yesterday alone

Almost all topics are all related 2 Biafra

36 Likes 2 Shares

The president has bad advisers. He has not only increased the popularity of Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria, he has also increased his reputation abroad.



Osinbajo only calmed the nerves and allowed everybody to be. The agitators would have been tired by now with no new place to visit.



Instead he chooses to use force and arms on unarmed citizens. What a bad advise from his advisers 52 Likes 2 Shares

what is this one saying!!!! ask the Shiites in zaria

Afonjas, Biafraans are not shiites. Afonjas, Biafraans are not shiites. 42 Likes 4 Shares

I like this response by the IPOD people. ONE 4 ALL, ALL FOR ONE. The crowd was not rented. They believe in a course and they are more than determined to fight on till they get what they want.



Kudos to all biafrans. Bro,

Let the FG consult with Igbo leaders. If these boys say they are going to die for Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerian army better get ready to kill as many as they want. They call it chest beating, well it is what is. Bro,Let the FG consult with Igbo leaders. If these boys say they are going to die for Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerian army better get ready to kill as many as they want. They call it chest beating, well it is what is. 5 Likes 1 Share

this was exactly how The Nigerian Army used the slightest opportunity given to it to wipe out the Shiites in Zaria and arrested it's leader till date. IPOBs thread with sense because history is there for reference

How many dem wan kill?

omo if u see viewers last night ehn

u go shock

omo if u see viewers last night ehn u go shock e just be like el clasico

That's their fundamental human right..

Here are pictures of rally held a few months ago in Catalonia, nobody shot, nobody killed, nobody maimed. But in Nigeria we definitely can't get anything right. Can we? Well, if we can't boast of stable power supply in 2017, na this one we go come get right? 33 Likes 2 Shares

Some people are in pains that the army didn't kill Nnamdi kanu, they woke up this morning hoping to hear the news of his death, yet the guy is still waxing strong. 18 Likes 1 Share