Officers of the Rapid Response squad came to the rescue of a stranded woman who was in dire need of help yesterday night at Alapere bus-stop in Lagos. The policemen helped her in changing her flat tyre for her to leave the spot on time.

We have the good and the bad police. 37 Likes

This is not recent 1 Like

This looks like one of the nest news from Nigeria Police Force in recent time. On behalf of fellow Nigerian I say thank you to the good ambassadors of the Police that helped this woman.



Simple acts if care like this will change the image of the positively in tis country. 33 Likes

The bad ones ehn pass the good ones. But after this na to Roger the guy man.it can't be for free 2 Likes

what impact does a good mango have in a basket of rotten mangoes?

Negligible.



Notwithstanding, kudos to the officers who did this. 2 Likes

Good...



What's the title of the movie? 4 Likes

To get something for dia pocket 1 Like

All na wash to make people think they are good.

They will still expect small token after they are done helping her.

Like "anything for your boys".



But if these ones didnt collect anything at the end which I doubt; it means Nigeria will surely get better soonest. 1 Like

That's good 1 Like

The fear of a woman in bombing dis days is the beginning of wisdom.......





If it is man.......you are on your own........you must push the cash away from their station....











Women are dangerous dis days 1 Like

That means we still have some good ones. Nice one! 2 Likes

Is cos she is a woman,,, I can bet with my 2 big balls

They did the right thing 2 Likes

The Caption should have been That "RRS is your friend" And NOT "police is your friend"

Wat a WAAWUU that woman for don ROGER dem ..NAIJA Police collecting bribe since 1800`s 2 Likes



Any woman wrapper can do that and more.... Easy!Any woman wrapper can do that and more....

That man do not know his Job...

Ok

I just hope it is not because she is a lady 6 Likes

Good one but how much she settle ?

2K becos no free in Nigeria

o

Police can never be my friend especially Abuja state CID

Aunty Stranded Lady, we know you dropped something for the boys

K

you mean for free?

Wow, nice one from the gallant men. I believe there are still good police men in this era.

Those RRS guys have good home training shaa. They helped me out on night my car broke down on 3RD Mainland Bridge. 2 Likes