₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,284 members, 3,787,950 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) (14826 Views)
Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) / NURTW Member Disowns His Uniform, Flees To Escape Being Arrested By RRS (Photos) / RRS Police Deploys Surveillance Drones To Monitor Crime In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 1:05pm
Officers of the Rapid Response squad came to the rescue of a stranded woman who was in dire need of help yesterday night at Alapere bus-stop in Lagos. The policemen helped her in changing her flat tyre for her to leave the spot on time.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/police-officers-come-rescue-stranded-lady-lagos-bus-stop-photo.html
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by madridguy(m): 1:06pm
We have the good and the bad police.
37 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Nemesis1: 1:13pm
This is not recent
1 Like
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by middlebelter(m): 1:23pm
This looks like one of the nest news from Nigeria Police Force in recent time. On behalf of fellow Nigerian I say thank you to the good ambassadors of the Police that helped this woman.
Simple acts if care like this will change the image of the positively in tis country.
33 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by mamatayour(f): 1:30pm
The bad ones ehn pass the good ones. But after this na to Roger the guy man.it can't be for free
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Dharniel(m): 2:18pm
what impact does a good mango have in a basket of rotten mangoes?
Negligible.
Notwithstanding, kudos to the officers who did this.
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by HolyCraig: 2:19pm
Good...
What's the title of the movie?
4 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by nduboss(m): 2:19pm
To get something for dia pocket
1 Like
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Untainted007: 2:19pm
All na wash to make people think they are good.
They will still expect small token after they are done helping her.
Like "anything for your boys".
But if these ones didnt collect anything at the end which I doubt; it means Nigeria will surely get better soonest.
1 Like
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by christaddicted: 2:19pm
That's good
1 Like
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 2:19pm
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by alfredo4u(m): 2:19pm
The fear of a woman in bombing dis days is the beginning of wisdom.......
If it is man.......you are on your own........you must push the cash away from their station....
Women are dangerous dis days
1 Like
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by ibkkk(f): 2:19pm
That means we still have some good ones. Nice one!
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by abbaapple: 2:19pm
Is cos she is a woman,,, I can bet with my 2 big balls
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:20pm
They did the right thing
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by adebayosun02: 2:20pm
The Caption should have been That "RRS is your friend" And NOT "police is your friend"
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by bigplayerz(m): 2:20pm
Wat a WAAWUU that woman for don ROGER dem ..NAIJA Police collecting bribe since 1800`s
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by nkwuocha: 2:20pm
Easy!
Any woman wrapper can do that and more....
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Afrixi: 2:20pm
That man do not know his Job...
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 2:20pm
Ok
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by lonecatt: 2:20pm
I just hope it is not because she is a lady
6 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 2:20pm
Good one but how much she settle ?
2K becos no free in Nigeria
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by eleojo23: 2:20pm
o
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by w1sEmAn: 2:20pm
Police can never be my friend especially Abuja state CID
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 2:21pm
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by kachiz(m): 2:21pm
Aunty Stranded Lady, we know you dropped something for the boys
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by Emyres: 2:21pm
K
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by chidichuddo: 2:21pm
you mean for free?
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:21pm
Wow, nice one from the gallant men. I believe there are still good police men in this era.
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by ShitHead: 2:22pm
Those RRS guys have good home training shaa. They helped me out on night my car broke down on 3RD Mainland Bridge.
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Officers Assist Stranded Lady At Lagos Bus-stop (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 2:22pm
Nice one
Volcanic Eruption In Benue State Nigeria / Kaduna Refinery To End Fuel Scarcity In The North In 2 Weeks- NNPC / Biafra: Kanu’s Trial Postponed Till April 5
Viewing this topic: grunerite, witkog, infotainment(m), Ziljie2, jagabanlewis(m), Majoo, Okontami, Omagzee(m), spardee(m), Unpredictableme(m), Untainted007, vicky3(m), emeh007, jonathan111, landon(m), jelil01(m), tonee45, seriousadverb(m), talk2saintify(m), JohnsonSam(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24