|Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 1:19pm
Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, along with other ministers are in currently in attendance at the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja. Today’s FEC meeting will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is coming amid controversy of her support for ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Alhassan had recently drew up a line of controversy when she publicly declared her support for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 election.
Alhassan had given the reason for her support on the fact that Buhari had, prior to the presidential election told the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he would only rule for one term.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 1:25pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by quisera(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by promiseolaoye(m): 1:28pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by mikejj(m): 1:47pm
oho rich men problem.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Bolustical: 2:34pm
This is the beauty of politics.
Keep smiling at her till they pull the rugs off her feet
BTW, PMB should conduct a mid-term report of each ministry and let's see how she will fare.
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Bolustical: 2:34pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 2:34pm
Mama taraba of life..atiku will still lose
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by paiz(m): 2:34pm
Bubu nightmare is coming from east west north and south
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 2:35pm
iPODs will commit suicide tonight
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Sniper12: 2:35pm
Nigeria simply doomed. canada abeg come gimme visa
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Dharniel(m): 2:35pm
politics in Nigeria is simply a game, no hard feelings. everyone is on the winning team for personal interest...
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Samusu(m): 2:36pm
Yeye op, yhu come be first to comment abi. Greedy one
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Queenext: 2:36pm
Judas was with Jesus all through, yet betrayed him.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:36pm
Hell rufia won't like this
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 2:36pm
And So? Does this tell us the level of animosity in the meeting?
Sweating, suffering, and smiling.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:37pm
PrettyCrystal:
What the men in buhari's cabinet cannot do a woman did and even better
Chai
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:37pm
dotcomnamename:
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 2:37pm
why dem no go smile? Nonsense people. 99 days for the thief, one day for the people.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:37pm
Were you expecting her to go about with a permanent frown on her face?
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 2:37pm
Her teeth white sha..
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:38pm
Smiling Judas
Politicians are united in Stealing our money, while we are divided in biafra, arewa, etc. Block-head youths
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Keneking: 2:38pm
The Suicide bomber from Yola must have spoken to her
Why Finance Minister not covering her hair during prayers
The next FEC meeting would be 27 September 2017 after returning from US to see the extent of damage done to Florida by Irma
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 2:38pm
dotcomnamename:because they give you nightmares yes?
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by OmoManU: 2:38pm
Matured way of handling the matter
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:38pm
They can touch because they know,she has their secret.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Raskasal(m): 2:38pm
Buhari is indeed an elder and a knowledgeable man. He hears and pretend as if he didn't hear just to allow peace reign. May God bless my president.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by Naijacost22: 2:39pm
Bad girl. The gods have open your eyes to freedom. Please Aisha Alhassan, share the message so we can kick these idiots" out of office.
|Re: Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) by LickyLick: 2:39pm
