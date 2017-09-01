Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Smiling Aisha Alhassan At FEC Meeting With Buhari Presiding (Photos) (19854 Views)

This is coming amid controversy of her support for ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.



Alhassan had recently drew up a line of controversy when she publicly declared her support for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 election.



Alhassan had given the reason for her support on the fact that Buhari had, prior to the presidential election told the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he would only rule for one term.



Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, along with other ministers are in currently in attendance at the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja. Today's FEC meeting will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming amid controversy of her support for ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Alhassan had recently drew up a line of controversy when she publicly declared her support for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 election.

Alhassan had given the reason for her support on the fact that Buhari had, prior to the presidential election told the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he would only rule for one term.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/alhassan-attends-fec-meeting-state-house-pres-buhari-presides-photos.html

oho rich men problem. oho rich men problem.

This is the beauty of politics.



Keep smiling at her till they pull the rugs off her feet



BTW, PMB should conduct a mid-term report of each ministry and let's see how she will fare. 9 Likes 4 Shares

yes 1 Like

Mama taraba of life..atiku will still lose 12 Likes 1 Share

Bubu nightmare is coming from east west north and south 4 Likes

iPODs will commit suicide tonight 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria simply doomed. canada abeg come gimme visa 9 Likes

politics in Nigeria is simply a game, no hard feelings. everyone is on the winning team for personal interest... 2 Likes

Judas was with Jesus all through, yet betrayed him. 4 Likes

Hell rufia won't like this 3 Likes

And So? Does this tell us the level of animosity in the meeting?



Sweating, suffering, and smiling. 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

What the men in buhari's cabinet cannot do a woman did and even better



Chai What the men in buhari's cabinet cannot do a woman did and even betterChai 6 Likes

dotcomnamename:

iPODs will commit suicide tonight 14 Likes 2 Shares

why dem no go smile? Nonsense people. 99 days for the thief, one day for the people. 4 Likes

Were you expecting her to go about with a permanent frown on her face? 1 Like

Her teeth white sha..





Politicians are united in Stealing our money, while we are divided in biafra, arewa, etc. Block-head youths Smiling JudasPoliticians are united in Stealing our money, while we are divided in biafra, arewa, etc. Block-head youths 3 Likes 1 Share





Why Finance Minister not covering her hair during prayers



The next FEC meeting would be 27 September 2017 after returning from US to see the extent of damage done to Florida by Irma The Suicide bomber from Yola must have spoken to herWhy Finance Minister not covering her hair during prayersThe next FEC meeting would be 27 September 2017 after returning from US to see the extent of damage done to Florida by Irma

dotcomnamename:

iPODs will commit suicide tonight because they give you nightmares yes? because they give you nightmares yes?

Matured way of handling the matter

They can touch because they know,she has their secret.





Buhari is indeed an elder and a knowledgeable man. He hears and pretend as if he didn't hear just to allow peace reign. May God bless my president. 1 Like

Bad girl. The gods have open your eyes to freedom. Please Aisha Alhassan, share the message so we can kick these idiots" out of office. 1 Like