|See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Kolababe: 2:34pm
A lady has threatened to skin her husband's mistress alive after finding randy photos in his phone. The lady ranted in one of the closed women’s groups in Kenya where they gossip and expose their marital problems .
From the photos shared, it’s clear her husband is cheating on her. She suspects the lady in the photos is a prostitute. This is what she posted and unclad photos that she found in the phone below.....Some husbands are bastards. How do you keep such photos in the phone.
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Kolababe: 2:34pm
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 2:38pm
Kenya again?
BTW...Aunty, skin your husband first. He's the one who can't keep his D in one hole.
It's not his fault sha, it's nature
The side chick's ass makes sense sha. Prolly the wife is as flat as plank.
1 Like
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Bitchiamjay(m): 2:39pm
DAMN! Apostle must hear of this.
Meanwhile, All these #SLAY_MAMAS that wl go to Google and download pictures of a Yahoo guy in an Airport or Plane✈ and post it on social media then start wishing happy birthday like......
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PADDY he can disturb for Africa"
Sister where is ur life heading to?
You think you're doing me.
Lemme come and be going.
#YOLO
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by PatriotTemidayo: 2:40pm
Kenya and CONCENTRATED evil
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:41pm
Lawlahdey:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 2:42pm
sunshineR:You know I'm right.
Shey this is how you wee be doing when we finally get married too ahbi? Issokae
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:42pm
PatriotTemidayo:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by TGoddess(f): 2:43pm
Its always Kenya.
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by LaurelP(m): 2:44pm
You found what you were looking for. Stop snooping around.
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Likulikusasa: 2:44pm
See that ass ... but wait ohh...E be like say Kenyan girls even get beta yansh pass naija girl.
Make i dey go kenya abeg
Kolababe:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by decatalyst(m): 2:46pm
The thing a big a$$ can configure and resurrect plenty well well
My dear president trying to innocently describing what he saw...
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:48pm
Lawlahdey:
no baby
i wont let you find out hun so you wont get hurt and mad...........you know i can and will never wanna hurt you
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:50pm
TGoddess:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 2:51pm
sunshineR:Ahn
I'm done with you
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:51pm
Likulikusasa:
yeah bruv
our ladies (kenyan ladies) are uwku-lically blessed
never a dull moment with them
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:53pm
This is the kind of booty I like to cheat with.
It is always nice to have something of this nature once in a week.
I salute her husband for fond bootylicious girl like this .
Hopefully my own time will come too.
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 2:53pm
Lawlahdey:
lol
when would you get to meet hunter BTW
you know we'd get married soon and you've gat to meet everyone before then
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Likulikusasa: 2:56pm
Make i calculate visa fee and flight ticket. I need just three succulent ones for some great orgy. I need to transform my fatherhood back to brotherhood.
sunshineR:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by TGoddess(f): 2:56pm
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 2:57pm
sunshineR:Everyone like who and who?
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Bitchiamjay(m): 2:59pm
taoheedoriloye:wake up early in the morning, and see that azz beside you, man Breakfast is ready!
#YOLO
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 3:07pm
TGoddess:
i'll bite you
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by McBrooklyn(m): 3:12pm
Damn...
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 3:13pm
Lawlahdey:
like hunter, all 6 pets (tim, tom, cum, don dom, & bum) and of course tongus
most importantly hunter
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by TGoddess(f): 3:18pm
sunshineR:You be suarez
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 3:19pm
Likulikusasa:
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 3:27pm
sunshineR:Pets like pet pets?
I don't like pets unless it's a pussy.
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 3:27pm
TGoddess:
you go soon know........just continue to throw subtle shades at kenya first
i would like to get my afternoon dose of dem slivery voice............i missed my morning dose
can i?
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by IamSINZ(m): 3:30pm
Oboy the sidechic gat gifts!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by sunshineR: 3:32pm
Lawlahdey:
no o
pets like six packs
tongus like tongue
and hunter like hunter
soo......?
When would you meet them
|Re: See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out by Lawlahdey(f): 3:38pm
sunshineR:After you put a ring on that finger
