|6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Opinionated: 2:39pm
There are some unwritten rules of airplane travel that are very important for flyers to adhere to. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 unwritten rules of airplane travel.
The Person on the Window Seat Gets Control of the Window
This is just the way it is, whether you like it or not. The person seated next to the window is the one who gets to decide if the window remains open or closed during the flight, because he/she is the person that feels the effect of sitting beside the window more than those on the other seats. If the person seated beside the window is willing to accommodate the ‘window requests’ or ‘window needs’ of those on the other seats, then that’s nice, if not, they’re just going to have to deal with it or they can politely ask an air hostess for a change of seat.
Give Everyone their Personal Space
It’s not uncommon for flyers to watch movies, series or TV shows on their mobile devices, or maybe even read a book, novel or magazine. However, no matter how tempting it might be, avoid looking over their shoulder or encroaching their personal space to watch with them or read with them. If you want to watch with them or read with them, you should first ask politely.
Invest in a Headphone or Earphone
When using your electronic devices, especially when watching videos or listening to music, be sure to use your headphone or earphones, to avoid disturbing those who are seated next to you, especially those who are trying to sleep. Additionally, aside from using a headphone or earphone, be sure to go a step further and ensure the volume isn’t so loud it defeats the purpose of using a headphone or earphone altogether. Try to listen at appropriate volume levels when using your headphone or earphone, it might not be very convenient for you but the flight won’t last forever, and when it’s over you can do whatever you want and increase the volume to whatever level you want.
Be Aware of Your Surroundings
Before engaging your neighbour in a conversation mid-flight, be sure to check for signs of interest. If your neighbour is reading a book or using headphones, try to refrain from engaging in a conversation. If you must, then you can briefly interrupt the person, and watch to see how the person responds. If the person is quick to plug their earphones back in or is quick to return to reading his/her book, the person is probably not interested in a conversation.
The Middle Seat Gets the Arm Rest
There is no question about this, the person sitting in the middle seat has sole ownership of the arm rest. This is because, the middle seat can already be quite uncomfortable and restricting, so it’s quite unfair to make it worse for the person by the depriving him/her of the comfort of resting his/her hands on the arm rest.
Please Do Not Fart on Your Seat
There is a toilet on the plane, so please make use of it if you want to fart. It’s just that simple.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Opinionated: 2:40pm
Do people really need to be told not to fart in public with people around?
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by MhizzAJ(f): 2:53pm
cool
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by veekid(m): 3:57pm
Noted!
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by talk2saintify(m): 3:58pm
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by onstelly(f): 3:59pm
The last rule got me laughing
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by chibike69: 3:59pm
i no take the last one
i will fart on my seat
i no send anybody
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:59pm
...The day wey i go enter plane, i go use mess fire dem for inside i just pray make many oyibo sit down near me.. dem go hear word
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by cr7rooney10(m): 3:59pm
Cant we mistakenly fart on plane due to unhealth
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Finnian1: 3:59pm
Never fart on the plane if you do not want it to crash.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by mrmrmister: 3:59pm
I will fart wherever I want to.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Kokaine(m): 3:59pm
open which window?
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by missbeckykisses(f): 4:00pm
Oya let's see replies of those who are claiming to have been in an airplane before
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by hardywaltz(m): 4:00pm
7
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by AfonjaBoston: 4:00pm
I shouldnt fart after eating those terrible plane food??
You try you hear.
Am only giving them back a dose of their processed food
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by JatAbolaji(m): 4:00pm
Opinionated:some don't know oooo
They've been told now...let's see how it goes from here
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by timidapsin(m): 4:01pm
Another thing you should note.. Buying of goods from street hawkers is not allowed when the plane has taken off. if caught you might be sent off
Lastly if you are a Suicide bomber .. Usage of Bomb/Suicide vest is not allowed in the plane..
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by saydfact(m): 4:02pm
Please Do Not Fart on Your Seat
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by missbeckykisses(f): 4:02pm
Kokaine:he meant the cover that prevents light from entering through the window glass.. Lol you haven't been in an airplane have you?
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Sniper12: 4:02pm
this is what happens when everyone wants to blog. coming up with all manner of thrash
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Keneking: 4:02pm
"Please Do Not Fart on Your Seat"
- How?
- No air-condition to circulate the smell?
- You sit on the smell?
- You increase the control knob above to increase the flow of cooling
- You use small lotion
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by YelloweWest: 4:03pm
Number 1 rule:
Fly business or first class.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by lordsharks(m): 4:03pm
The poster below me is un serious
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by ShitHead: 4:04pm
I inherited it from your mother.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Kobicove(m): 4:04pm
Talking loudly when taking a phone call
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Sammyprinceson(f): 4:06pm
Some farts are uncontrollably especially when you ate enough Eggs before the flight. Just raise one of your Bombom oneside and release the thing. Moreover, health practitioners has it that holding your fart without releasing it is dangerous to your health. If you can control it go ahead and release it, its good for your health.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Kokaine(m): 4:07pm
missbeckykisses:thats me. i knew what he was trying to say though. i was just bringing it to his notice that you cannot open windows on a plane actually
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Benekruku(m): 4:07pm
7.) Confirmed witches pull off there shoes, slippers or any foot-on before the plane takes-off. They re always bare footed at mid-air. So be mindful on how you interact with them to avoid conflict that might result to stories that touch.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by LickyLick: 4:07pm
..
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Kizyte(m): 4:09pm
How dem fit take open window for Aeroplane?
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by EmmGee: 4:10pm
AfonjaBoston:Some have really good food.
|Re: 6 Unwritten Rules Of Airplane Travel by Santino1(m): 4:11pm
Totally untrue. There are number of arm rests corresponding to the number of seats (e.g. 3 arm rests for 3 seats row etc). It is therefore unreasonable for the middle occupant to seize the arm rest from the windows and aisle guys.
Everything else is spot on.
