The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it will shortly close down three of its refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt for a comprehensive rehabilitation aimed at bringing them back to their nameplate production capacities.



NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told reporters on Wednesday in Abuja that the shutdown of the refineries would allow the corporation to undertake their rehabilitation in ways that are different from what had been done in the past.



He noted that the refineries would come back on stream as new facilities when it concludes the rehabilitation project ahead of the country’s plan to exit petroleum products importation in 2019.



Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural Nigerian Pipeline Security Conference and Exhibition organised by the Pipeline Association of Nigeria (PLAN), Baru said: “As you know, it is being the perception of the public that the repairs of the refineries are never done thoroughly. So this time, our intention is to shut down the refineries when we are ready, and then fully bring them back to what they should be as new refineries.”



He further explained: “Obviously, it is going to be a complex procedure and as such, we have to break down the various work packages to ensure that all the various workforces have sufficient focus, and if you notice the time that we inaugurated (eight committees on the refineries rehabilitation), the work streams are composed of the general managers and executive directors level, and they will be having a day-to-day look at it, while the steering committee is at my level and that of the chief operating officers all looking at the problems the workstations have and they will proffer solutions immediately.”



"As you know, it is being the perception of the public that the repairs of the refineries are never done thoroughly. So this time, our intention is to shut down the refineries when we are ready, and then fully bring them back to what they should be as new refineries" - We see



- The threat is now real.

- IPOB (mis) action is in the pipeline

- Likely concession of these misfiring assets to follow after the remodel

+100% importation of PMS & Diesel is in the offing

+ Fuel prices would go up again

+ Niger Delta militants would not be able to attack any more

+ Siphoning of crude would be curtailed

+ Nigerian Navy to begin : Operation Wey Dem in the creeks and rivers in SE

+ Dollar sales to be reduced by CBN

+ Naira to depreciate further



Bihari want to use the refineries that are not working since he assumed office to campaign for second term ba. 6 Likes



Our refineries go out on "servicing/maintenance" more than the number of times they work. Even when they work, they don't work at full capacity. Someone whose car spends more time in the mechanic workshop than on the road will finally get tired of the car, guess FG is never yet tired of these refineries 5 Likes 1 Share

zoo anyways up nnamdi kanu 2 Likes

Lol.. D second guy above me tho

Pray for nigeria Pray for nigeria

so we have refineries



for dis yeye kantry





ZOO republic 1 Like

Enough sale this rifinaries and the staffs

Why not one at a time? The way our leaders reason self nawa 4 Likes 1 Share

I

You mean the savior Buhari didn't fix the refinery as promised?

You Mean this Buhari that built a refinery in 2 yrs ( the biggest lie) Cannot repair one in 2 yrs?

LOL Some of us (make i no call name like sarrki)still dey the APC one chance.



S hutting down the 3 refineries at the same time? Fools everywhere. so we should just import all products ? LOL Buhari is a failure. 5 Likes





They should move those refineries to the SW, the safest and calmest region right now. They should move those refineries to the SW, the safest and calmest region right now. 1 Like

. Zoogeria same refinery dey sold to dangote and revoked the sale. those guys prefer to keep repairing it , the french company handing it go dey sort the ogas on top. Zoogeria

North Korea should just nuke these refineries once and for all. What a country! 2 Likes

Some pained people will not like this, I strongly believed Nigeria is in the right track.

Why shut the three at the same time. Poor thinking....... Poor decision 2 Likes

I don't think bringing expatriates to help manage these refineries would be a bad idea. I say this because so far it has shown that we tend to lack the technical know how to manage them. Just my thoughts 1 Like

Another thief'ing avenue 1 Like

This one wen them go soon work reach road

kstyle2:

I don't think bringing expatriates to help manage these refineries would be a bad idea. I say this because so far it has shown that we tend to lack the technical know how to manage them. Just my thoughts we don't lack d technical ability. Its our craving 4 mediocrity and nepotism that gets d better of us we don't lack d technical ability. Its our craving 4 mediocrity and nepotism that gets d better of us

To be shut down for comprehensive looting.



These are refineries they told us would come online and work optimally, how much have they spent on these refineries already? What are they rehabilitating? 1 Like

Once the Dangote refinery is finished, these NNPC refineries will be nothing but museums.

Make una dey waste money.



If dangote fit build refinery, I no see why this yeye country no fit build at least one new refinery

Fraud! Was this not the first thing St. Buhari and Ibe Kachikwu did when this administration came onboard? How many times will they do turn around maintenance? After all the promises by St. Buhari to fix all the refineries and stop fuel importation, na here we still dey.



I pity those who still believe this government.

For how long are we going to continue like this?