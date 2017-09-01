₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:37pm
Here are photos from the famous Girmache Shrine. This is a traditional shrine in Zuru Local Government Area in Kebbi State where thousands of harmless crocodiles reside in a peace of water surrounded by thick trees. According to reports, the Girmache Shrine is a place of worship, the local inhabitants visit this place and offer sacrifices to the gods of the shrine and present gifts to the crocodiles - some of them make special request to the shrine.
According to Jalaludeen Maradun who shared this, the Girmache shrine is also a bus stop for some "clean" politicians. The custodians of the Girmache Shrine are always in animal skin rugs - the only clothing approved by the gods.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/all-about-girmache-shrine-in-kebbi-state.html
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by serverconnect: 5:42pm
This is serious.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 5:45pm
My goodness
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Niflheim(m): 7:24pm
What a fantastic place to be!!!
1.At least they are providing us with a god that we can see(unlike the christian god who has been playing "hide and seek" for 3 millenia)!!!
2.No paying of tithes to this god.......................saves me 10% of my salary!!!
3.This god can provide food for me when I am hungry(Agege bread with fried crocodile eggs)!!!
4.If I kept this god in my room as a pet..............................................even the devil himself will be unwilling to make unexpected mid-night visits!!!
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Enemking: 7:35pm
God have mercy
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:35pm
Make op or lala try waka go there touch them make e help us confirm that they are truly harmless.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:35pm
Why is the place still in squalor?
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:35pm
dainformant:
na their culture make dem enjoy am
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:36pm
Enemking:
if na white man what would you have said
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Tonubams(m): 7:36pm
See juju
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:36pm
Niflheim:
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:36pm
Really?
This na confirm juju ... Instant result.
No "come today, come tomorrow"
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by sotall(m): 7:37pm
OK
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by hemucology(m): 7:37pm
Funny
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:37pm
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by winkmart: 7:37pm
Strong one
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:38pm
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 7:38pm
And some people go still feel say Juju no dey exist....Saying it's African mentality.
If you Believe Juju exists, then it's an error not to believe that God exists.
Spiritual powers are real.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:39pm
Awusubilahi
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:39pm
Niflheim:Deep down you reference the God Almighty.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 7:39pm
harmless crocodile indeed... why is the camera man taking pics from afar
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:39pm
we should dump Buhari in this shrine
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by xreal: 7:39pm
Did I hear u say harmless crocodiles?
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Nov6(m): 7:40pm
Niflheim:
sense eyaf finish in your brain box
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 7:40pm
Crocodile go dey fresh, while worshippers go dey dry
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Tinie: 7:40pm
I fear people that have crocodiles. There are many people that rear them in the North.
People dont know its a good dumping ground for dead bodies, no evidence or trace left.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by EddieCAD: 7:40pm
Niflheim:
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by Adebola02(m): 7:41pm
Niflheim:You don't have to hate or speak against a God who you claim that He does not exits.
For those of us that has experience the impact of a living God in our lives.
We have a personal testimony.
|Re: Girmache Shrine, In Kebbi Where Crocodiles Reside & Sacrifices Are Made (Photos) by RexEmmyGee: 7:41pm
Niflheim:
Boring
