According to Jalaludeen Maradun who shared this, the Girmache shrine is also a bus stop for some "clean" politicians. The custodians of the Girmache Shrine are always in animal skin rugs - the only clothing approved by the gods.



Source; Here are photos from the famous Girmache Shrine. This is a traditional shrine in Zuru Local Government Area in Kebbi State where thousands of harmless crocodiles reside in a peace of water surrounded by thick trees. According to reports, the Girmache Shrine is a place of worship, the local inhabitants visit this place and offer sacrifices to the gods of the shrine and present gifts to the crocodiles - some of them make special request to the shrine.According to Jalaludeen Maradun who shared this, the Girmache shrine is also a bus stop for some "clean" politicians. The custodians of the Girmache Shrine are always in animal skin rugs - the only clothing approved by the gods.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/all-about-girmache-shrine-in-kebbi-state.html 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm

This is serious. 1 Like

My goodness

What a fantastic place to be!!!



1.At least they are providing us with a god that we can see(unlike the christian god who has been playing "hide and seek" for 3 millenia)!!!



2.No paying of tithes to this god.......................saves me 10% of my salary!!!



3.This god can provide food for me when I am hungry(Agege bread with fried crocodile eggs)!!!



4.If I kept this god in my room as a pet..............................................even the devil himself will be unwilling to make unexpected mid-night visits!!! 14 Likes 1 Share

God have mercy

Make op or lala try waka go there touch them make e help us confirm that they are truly harmless. 6 Likes

Why is the place still in squalor?

dainformant:

na their culture make dem enjoy am na their culture make dem enjoy am 2 Likes

if na white man what would you have said if na white man what would you have said 2 Likes

See juju

This na confirm juju ... Instant result.



No "come today, come tomorrow" Really?This na confirm juju ... Instant result.No "come today, come tomorrow"

Strong one



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUZRWct1KcE 1 Like









And some people go still feel say Juju no dey exist....Saying it's African mentality.





If you Believe Juju exists, then it's an error not to believe that God exists.



Spiritual powers are real. If you Believe Juju exists, then it's an error not to believe that God exists. 1 Like

Awusubilahi

harmless crocodile indeed... why is the camera man taking pics from afar 4 Likes

we should dump Buhari in this shrine 1 Like

Did I hear u say harmless crocodiles? 3 Likes

sense eyaf finish in your brain box sense eyaf finish in your brain box 4 Likes

Crocodile go dey fresh, while worshippers go dey dry

I fear people that have crocodiles. There are many people that rear them in the North.

People dont know its a good dumping ground for dead bodies, no evidence or trace left. 3 Likes

For those of us that has experience the impact of a living God in our lives.

We have a personal testimony. You don't have to hate or speak against a God who you claim that He does not exits.For those of us that has experience the impact of a living God in our lives.We have a personal testimony. 12 Likes