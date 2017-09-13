Honestly Iv not been in support of this Biafra thing all the while apart from late.

So what happened to me?

My eyes got opened to see the preferential treatments meted for some sacred cows while others are treated lik slaves.



This thing is simple.

Mr A and B have been told tht they are one.

Mr A gets all his rights plus tht of Mr B.

Now Mr B is asking for his, instead of giving him his rights he is being treated even worse.



In plain terms, just lik in d bible.

GOD said "can a son ask his father for bread and he gives him snake?"

The answer is Yes.

The govt is d father.

Igbos are asking tht they be given their own rights (bread) lik others, but no, the father (govt) decided to give them python dance (snake)



I finished from an oil school in warri, till date no employment in tht regards, yet the hausa boys i was teaching in school then as friends , whom.i have better result than are all in. Guess wht, they are just occupying seats, they still hire ppl to do those jobs.

Jobs tht if u wake me up from slp, i will do it with my eyes closed.how do u expect me to feel. Tell me why i wont join Ipod tmrw.



Like i said earlier, iv never supported Biafra but my eyes have opened. The attack on Kalus house and one sided judgment of this country leave one with pity for Kalu and the Igbo race.

To think u hav military wares to deal with d Igbos is a joke.

Question is.. can u wipe away d Igbos from d earth..? No way.

The last of us will start from where we stopped.

Theyv used cratos on us its didn't work, now they re using dunamis, it wont work still.

Not only have kalu opened my eyes, pmb has too, if i becomes president tmrw, i will only employ Igbos, if d hausas complain, the military will dance in their area. Wht goes around comes around, not just me but anybody tht gets hold of tht seat tmrw will always use pmb as reference if hes doing wrong. Like me, i wont even obey any court orders cos im president who is almighty and above the law but even at that i wil still lik people to obey court orders that favours me. If by then, the igbos are raping or killing people from d north or other part of the country, i wont arrest of prosecute them, rather i will always protect them and do lik nothing happened. Yet if i see such treatment happening in another country, i will send me condolence and condemn such.



To think we have senators, God forbid cos we dnt have. I dnt even want to go there.

Howbeit it was in Jonathans era that all these were happening, by now they would hv impeached him. If it was him that only appointed his ppl and or Christians, d country would have been burning by now and everybody including d yorubas would have justified them. Coming to d yorubas i dnt just have words for them but let them be careful cos d dog u re trying to protect will end up biting u. The child tht says Lion should kill his father doesn't know the implication tht he will be next.

If they can do it to d igbos, they can do it to u. Always ask yourself what if, what if,

What if it comes to u tmrw.

Well i believe the enlightened ones amongs them, knows d bitter truth though they aint talking but i still respects them.



How can a security meeting be held in a diverse country lik ours and no single igbo or christian was in it cos they aint deem fit for such posts, how will u feel. So it means tht if theres a plan just lik we are seeing now against some people, no one can solicit for them, if u hav high profile issue, no one can speak for u, how wil u feel.

Even if theyv ever invited us to even lie or give us fake promises, u wouldn't be seeing all this uprising, atleast u wil feel tht they care or u belong. All d money to deploy and empower soldiers and police was a waste, just invite nnamdi, treat him well, give him hope even when u dnt want to fulfill it. Even though this is not good but it would quell d noise for some times but pretending to ignore them but giving them uttermost attention indirectly is a bad one.

Every one knows behind the back of his mind tht this people are not being treated well but have failed to accept this truth.



The bitter truth is tht, those Ipods Nig are seeing now, permit me to say, are not d real ppl for this course, they re lik John d Baptist. Thts y it looks lik they re making more noise than taking actions. Nigeria hav not seen d intelligent ones amongs us. Im talking about the one u cant see to shoot but are everywhere around u causing havoc.

The intelligent ones have not joined yet, neither do they talk. by the time they join, there will be greater prob, all d science theyv learnt from sch which were not allowed to b used for the economic growth of the nation, will be use in d wrong direction.

Nnamdi Kalu, dead or alive by then will not be an issue cos they will overtake him and run things digitally. Many Kalus will arise. I feel sorry for those tht hv sided against us thinking wev not bn taking notes, cos they and all theyv achieved here wil b d first test targets.

Im talking about hcking into alot of private systems and causing great damages. Im talking of Nigeria signing a remote document against itself without knowing,sack and redeployment laters appearing in high offices, im talking of activation of nuclear energy in our name against another country or pledging digital support for such. Im talking about hardwares going off via scada or once online and directed to strategic places. I swear it will be disastrous.

Alot of programming will be going on and there will b no one to arrest or shoot but confusion everywhere.

Check any programming tht hav worked on planet earth, an Igbo mans hand must be in it.

Its better to fight a man than an idea.

When God saw the children of Israel having made up their mind to build up to heaven, he wasnt afraid of them but afraid of the idea tht theyv made up their mind to pursue cos surely they will.

God had to write an emergency program to counter their communication system such tht no one understands each other.

A word is enof.....