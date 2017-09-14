₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by sicily4u: 3:11am
Heavy Gun Shot By The Army At Express Aba
There are guns shots by the army in the mid night of Wednesday
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by prince4pro(m): 3:12am
Not just Army ,but Hausa's burning down houses
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 3:21am
Army or Hausa? pls confirm poo is getting real
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by kurt09(m): 3:30am
Don't even know what is happening. Gunshots everywhere. God save us oh.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by queennsekxy(f): 3:31am
that is what I'm hearing now
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by prince4pro(m): 3:31am
Serious shooting we are outside right now,inside our compound, making every possible kind of noise we can afford. This is getting really serious
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Vicvalentine: 3:33am
Omo mehn , this is strange o
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by sicily4u: 3:34am
Is Hausa/Fulani army, everyone is awake, all the street is awake, some with knife and pestile, there
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 3:35am
Same in my area too,(umule) whats happening, oluwa save ur children
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Okeytus(m): 3:36am
i just got a call from a relative confirming that the news is real
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by PaperLace: 3:42am
They should just shut down the state.
I doubt Army is killing people in their homes.
I also doubt Hausas are going about killing people.
The only thing I am sure of is_there is currently unrest. Everyone seems to be awake and alert.
Modified.
Information reaching me is that, someone was killed and burnt at Port harcourt Rd, close to Number1. The identity is yet unidentified.
Attempts were made to burgle a bank very close to the said location.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Vicvalentine: 3:51am
myright:
Wtf mehn, see what you're wishing, oya join dem and fightback.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by EponOjuku: 3:59am
myright:
Yes. Some are already fighting with mortar and pestle.
You guys should put put out all lights and lay low.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by queennsekxy(f): 4:01am
called a friend now and they said that everywhere Is getting calm
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Vicvalentine: 4:10am
queennsekxy:
Yeah, everywhere is getting quite calm.
By morning we'll know what really happened
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by queennsekxy(f): 4:12am
Vicvalentine:you guys should stay safe..they did this in Onitsha as at 2006..it continued for months..but at the end,,they left with shame.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Vicvalentine: 4:14am
queennsekxy:
No problem. Thanks for your concern.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by EponOjuku: 4:15am
The military is undergoing a simulation exercise on how to fight battles in those areas. That's what OP Python Dance is all about.
They aren't killing anyone - yet.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by Vicvalentine: 4:30am
EponOjuku:
Whia do you base?
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by liberalsinnerx: 4:33am
EponOjuku:
Same person as Sarrki.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by EponOjuku: 4:34am
liberalsinnerx:
As well as Shuku Obuko Eponmalu
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by klens(m): 4:39am
I can't even sleep again.
MODIFIED.
Most of my post where deleted we were awake throughout last night, so I'm going out now to know how it happened with some evidence possibly videos and pictures.
Will update you guys later
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by ironheart(m): 4:43am
You wanted it, now you have it. It's time do deploy BSS or the nuclear bombs. We have been warning you guys Una no want hear
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by PDPGuy: 4:44am
PaperLace:
Regardless of the security situation in the state, what the army is doing - the so called Egwu eke - is unconstitutional.
The police hasn't declared that the situation is beyond their control, neither has IPOB launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian State. So, I see no need for a shoki or python dance by the army.
We just pray that normalcy will return to the great state of Abia.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by navyseal2220: 4:45am
ironheart:
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by PaperLace: 4:48am
PDPGuy:
I wouldn't know if it's constitutional, neither do I know what declaration has been made by the Nigerian Police. The IPOB wouldn't dare launch an attack, they'll only go about their hate speech and protest whenever they deem it necessary.
Great state indeed.
|Re: Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) by sarrki(m): 4:51am
EponOjuku:
