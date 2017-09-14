Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots By Soldiers (Live Updates) (20019 Views)

Hausa And Igbo (IPOB) Clash In Aba: Several Gunshots (Live Updates) / Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) / Igbo (IPOB) Divide And Rule Mentality Is Becoming Annoying to we south south (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Heavy Gun Shot By The Army At Express Aba



There are guns shots by the army in the mid night of Wednesday

Not just Army ,but Hausa's burning down houses 7 Likes

Army or Hausa? pls confirm poo is getting real 6 Likes

Don't even know what is happening. Gunshots everywhere. God save us oh. 2 Likes 3 Shares

that is what I'm hearing now 3 Likes 2 Shares

Serious shooting we are outside right now,inside our compound, making every possible kind of noise we can afford. This is getting really serious 4 Likes 2 Shares

Omo mehn , this is strange o 1 Like 1 Share

Is Hausa/Fulani army, everyone is awake, all the street is awake, some with knife and pestile, there 8 Likes

Same in my area too,(umule) whats happening, oluwa save ur children 10 Likes

i just got a call from a relative confirming that the news is real 2 Likes

They should just shut down the state.



I doubt Army is killing people in their homes.

I also doubt Hausas are going about killing people.



The only thing I am sure of is_there is currently unrest. Everyone seems to be awake and alert.



Modified.

Information reaching me is that, someone was killed and burnt at Port harcourt Rd, close to Number1. The identity is yet unidentified.



Attempts were made to burgle a bank very close to the said location. 49 Likes 5 Shares

myright:

Today will be bloody...



Biafrans, it is time to fight back

Wtf mehn, see what you're wishing, oya join dem and fightback. Wtf mehn, see what you're wishing, oya join dem and fightback. 57 Likes

myright:

Today will be bloody...



Biafrans, it is time to fight back

Yes. Some are already fighting with mortar and pestle.



You guys should put put out all lights and lay low. Yes. Some are already fighting with mortar and pestle.You guys should put put out all lights and lay low. 12 Likes 1 Share

called a friend now and they said that everywhere Is getting calm 5 Likes

queennsekxy:

called a friend now and they said that everywhere Is getting calm

Yeah, everywhere is getting quite calm.



By morning we'll know what really happened Yeah, everywhere is getting quite calm.By morning we'll know what really happened

Vicvalentine:





Yeah, everywhere is getting quite calm.



By morning we'll know what really happened you guys should stay safe..they did this in Onitsha as at 2006..it continued for months..but at the end,,they left with shame. you guys should stay safe..they did this in Onitsha as at 2006..it continued for months..but at the end,,they left with shame. 15 Likes 1 Share

queennsekxy:



you guys should stay safe..they did this in Onitsha as at 2006..it continued for months..but at the end,,they left with shame.

No problem. Thanks for your concern. No problem. Thanks for your concern. 2 Likes

The military is undergoing a simulation exercise on how to fight battles in those areas. That's what OP Python Dance is all about.



They aren't killing anyone - yet. 41 Likes 2 Shares

EponOjuku:

The military is undergoing a simulation exercise on how to fight battles in those areas. That's what OP Python Dance is all about.



They aren't killing anyone - yet.



Whia do you base? Whia do you base? 3 Likes 2 Shares

EponOjuku:

The military is undergoing a simulation exercise on how to fight battles in those areas. That's what OP Python Dance is all about.



They aren't killing anyone - yet .

Same person as Sarrki. Same person as Sarrki. 69 Likes 7 Shares

liberalsinnerx:





Same person as Sarrki.





As well as Shuku Obuko Eponmalu As well as Shuku Obuko Eponmalu 39 Likes 3 Shares

I can't even sleep again.

MODIFIED.

Most of my post where deleted we were awake throughout last night, so I'm going out now to know how it happened with some evidence possibly videos and pictures.

Will update you guys later

You wanted it, now you have it. It's time do deploy BSS or the nuclear bombs. We have been warning you guys Una no want hear 60 Likes 3 Shares

PaperLace:

They should just shut down the state.



I doubt Army is killing people in their homes.

I also doubt Hausas are going about killing people.



The only thing I am sure of is_there is currently unrest. Everyone seems to be awake and alert.

Regardless of the security situation in the state, what the army is doing - the so called Egwu eke - is unconstitutional.



The police hasn't declared that the situation is beyond their control, neither has IPOB launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian State. So, I see no need for a shoki or python dance by the army.



We just pray that normalcy will return to the great state of Abia. Regardless of the security situation in the state, what the army is doing - the so called Egwu eke - is unconstitutional.The police hasn't declared that the situation is beyond their control, neither has IPOB launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian State. So, I see no need for a shoki or python dance by the army.We just pray that normalcy will return to the great state of Abia. 22 Likes 1 Share

ironheart:

You wanted it, now you have it. It's time do deploy BSS or the nuclear bombs. We have been warning you guys Una no want hea r 22 Likes 4 Shares

PDPGuy:





Regardless of the security situation in the state, what the army is doing - the so called Egwu eke - is unconstitutional.



The police hasn't declared that the situation is beyond their control, neither has IPOB launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian State. So, I see no need for a shoki or python dance by the army.



We just pray that normalcy will return to the great state of Abia.

I wouldn't know if it's constitutional, neither do I know what declaration has been made by the Nigerian Police. The IPOB wouldn't dare launch an attack, they'll only go about their hate speech and protest whenever they deem it necessary.



Great state indeed. I wouldn't know if it's constitutional, neither do I know what declaration has been made by the Nigerian Police. The IPOB wouldn't dare launch an attack, they'll only go about their hate speech and protest whenever they deem it necessary.Great state indeed. 9 Likes 2 Shares