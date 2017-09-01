Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP (5067 Views)

The IGP said enforcement of the law is not within the military’s purview.



He also disclosed that offenders risk 10 years jail time and N25 million fine, on conviction.



Idris reiterated that it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in a democratic society, hence, the Armed Forces should not be allowed to arrest alleged purveyors of hate speeches.



Speaking at a roundtable organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Abuja for bloggers, online publishers, social media influencers and the traditional media, on the dangers of the current spate of hate speeches in the country, the police boss urged Nigerians to be mindful of Sections 24 and 26 of the Act.



Idris, who was represented by Mr London Joseph, reminded social media operators that an offender, on conviction risk imprisonment for 10 years and/or a minimum fine of 25m.



“For the avoidance of doubt, section 4 of the Police Act has empowered the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and prosecute criminal suspects in the country.



“However, section 47 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act provides that law enforcement agencies shall have the power to prosecute offences under this Act while section 58 thereof defines law enforcement agencies to include “any agency for the time being responsible for implementation and enforcement of the provisions of this Act.” Continuing, he added that, “as the Nigerian Army is not one of the law enforcement agencies envisaged by the Act and other penal laws, it should not be permitted to enforce any of the laws against hate speeches.”



Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche had recently explained that the military’s monitoring of the media was only to get information for threat analysis, which had nothing to do with monitoring hate speech on social media.



In his remarks, NOA Director General, Dr Garba Abari, noted that the vibrancy of every democracy was measured by the freedom the media enjoyed.



Abari said the emergence and activities of new news media have thrown up great concerns within the social space, hence the imperative of reasoning together, to “appreciate the dangers of conflict insensitive communication and possibly stimulate bloggers and social media enthusiasts to evolve a Code of Ethics, in order to self-regulate their practice.”



He also disclosed that the NOA had, in a bid to stem the dangerous tide, commenced a process of engaging bloggers and social med The programme has taken place in four geo-political zones of the country. They are North-Central, North West, South West and South South.

.

(The Sun)



This present government landed on the wings of hate speeches...useless people This present government landed on the wings of hate speeches...useless people 46 Likes 2 Shares

In support! Let them start inspection here at nairaland.. We really need to get rid of some unscrupulous elements always drawing us backwards 6 Likes 2 Shares

Sir up till now the jail term for corruption which Buhari administration is fighting has not been specified. 30 Likes 1 Share

Gbam! starting from here, let us love one another and become one Nigeria

The same hate speech that brought this government to power....



Issokay... 29 Likes 2 Shares

The army based on the torture video that's in circulation has over stepped its boundary. The use or show of force has never been the answer to any agitation, it's like fuelling a flame. They want to begin another war when the one they, out of propaganda used in winning the election is growing by the day. Its a pity that some persons are cheering on forgetting that the barrel of a gun has no relatives. 3 Likes

Is the role of the police now to make laws, dictate them or otherwise? The IGP should do the needful abeg 5 Likes

I won't take this IGP's statement serious until I see those Arewa youths, FFK, Nnamdi Kanu and Co behind bars (oh, Kanu don go come) 3 Likes

hate speech ko... love speech ni... misplaced priorities .....then be ready to arrest everybody cos everybody is angry in this country 6 Likes

The truth must be told. Let's call a spade a spade cos nobody is ready for the repercussions of Nnamdi Kanu's hate speeches. The Hutu and Tutsi war in Rwanda was fueled by hate speeches on the Radio, with their masterminds instructing the Hutus to kill the Tutsis which resulted in a nationwide mass murder of innocent lives. Yet, Igbos both educated and illiterate hail Nnamdi Kanu as their saviour and leader despite his hate speeches and treasonable offences. For once, I am ashamed of the Igbos in this country and they have lost my respect.



I am sure he will be re-arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment cos there is blood on his hands and that of his followers already.



Can you see how the devil always recruits people for violence... 3 Likes 1 Share

Hate speech like



Afonja

Flatino

Ofenmanu

Biafra





Abi which one? come catch me

This same people taught Nigerians how to use propaganda (which included the use of some strong statements) and now they are afraid of the monster they created...





Anyway...let me not continue before they tag this as 'hate speech' 1 Like

Zeze06:





This present government landed on the wings of hate speeches...useless people What was their hate speeches?

Feel free to condemn PMB but tell Nigerians where you were and what you did when Nnamdi KANU made all these "Hate speeches"

When we speak, the Zoo trembles, that is what happens when a cattle rearing terrorist and paedophile is your ruler" Nnamdi Kanu

2. "If U find anybody in your village asking after Radio Biafra kill d baboon Awusa Foolani or Yoruba bastard" Nnamdi Kanu

3. "@MBuhari is a shameless Paedophile and rapist." Nnamdi Kanu

4. "Buhari is a Terrorist he should be killed." Nnamdi Kanu

5. ''Nigeria is a zoo and everybody living in that Godforsaken zoo deserves to die." Nnamdi Kanu

6. "Pastor Kumuyi should be stoned and dealt with thoroughly if he comes to Aba for his planned crusade." Nnamdi Kanu

7. "The imbecilic @GEJonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive for handing over to an Hausa goat." Nnamdi Kanu

9. "We are assembling weapons and we need some more money to thoroughly equip our military to enable us unleash mayhem on Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu

10. "@MBuhari married his wife after raping her several times, the records are there." Nnamdi Kanu

11. "No Ibo man should attend any Church where the pastor is a Yoruba man, they are criminals and fools." Nnamdi Kanu

12. "Nigeria should prepare for war, we are coming to annihilate you, my secret service are already studying the zoo and strategising." Kanu

13. "It's either Biafra or death..." Nnamdi Kanu

Above are just samples of Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB BIAFRA

#HateSpeech 6 Likes

Just two years ago Nigerians didn't use the words " hate speech " but today it's now part of their lingua after it was carefully coined by the Buhari govt and planted into the minds of Nigerians to distract Nigerians from the woeful performance in every sector ...Only fool won't see how far Buhari has set us back in just two years , he has set us back economically, he has set us back security wise and today he has set our internal religious and internal tribal bonds back to the civil war days ..Bottom line is that whether Muslim or Christian , whether Southerner or Northerner we are all losers with a vile divisive character like Buhari as our leader...The problem has never been low oil prices , it has never been hate speeches , it has never been Kanu but It has always been this Vile unintelligent character called Buhari all along . In 1984 he will undertake a needless coup that forever derailed Nigeria economically, and today he is still about the same thing which is promoting setback for all of us....We need to ask ourselves sincerely that from 1984 till date has Buhari ever solved any problem ?



Has he ever solved an economic problem? No



Has he ever solved our so called corruption? No



Has he ever made Nigeria more secure ? No



Have jobs ever grown under his watch ? No



Has he ever embarked on a successful capital project ?No



Have we ever been more United under his leadership? No



Has Nigeria ever been more secure under him ? NO



Ladies and gentlemen the problem has always been Buhari and his antecedents and not what we think ..I can't wait for his era to finally pass so Nigeria can begin to grow in unity, prosperity and purpose .. Let's us endeavour to show ourselves love as we wait for God to act finally on this Buhari matter that has plagued us as people for over 30 years now ..it's shall surely come to an end but before then we should not fall into the trap Buhari and his agent Kanu have put in place to further divide us .. 4 Likes 1 Share

hate speech can be curbed when you have a responsible govt in power,the present govt are the originators of hate speech.



when you say the dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood if you don't win elections it is a deadly hate speech.



intelligent people solve problems by starting from the root cause.



APC cannot run away from the evil they created,it must consume them no matter how hard they try ,karma is a bitch. 15 Likes 1 Share

obaival:

---There was Ife/Modakeke war, No operation Monkey dance

---Hausa/Yoruba war in Ile-ife, No operation Anaconda dance

---A cult group called Badoo emerged from nowhere and killed over a hundred souls in Ikorodu-Lagos, No operation fowl dance

---Fulani herdsmen invaded Taraba and souls were lost in hundreds, No operation elephant dance

---Villages were nearly wiped out in areas occupied by TIVs in Benue state which propmted Gov Otorm to say"my people have been pushed to the wall to the extent that i may not be able to convince them not to defend themselves, yet No operation tortoise dance

---Over 400 people were gruesomely murdered in Agatu Local Govt area of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen, No operation fox dance

---In Southern Kaduna,uncountable number of innocent men, women and children were slaughtered in broad-daylight. But we never heared of this new dance by the noble Nigeria Army rather apostle Johnson Suleman who spoke up was summoned to explain what he knew about the Kaduna killings

---In Plateau state, it was a killing spree, kill anyone at sight.There was no proliferation of arms neither was anyone nor groups prosecuted, yet No operation dragon dance

---The Abuja/Kaduna road has turned a kidnapping den, former ministers, former Senators etc have been kidnapped, No operation fish-them out dance

---In Nasarawa State, over 50 policemen and DSS were mysteriously slaughtered by the Ombatse cult group, but there was No known operation turkey dance

---The creeks of Niger/Delta is a no-go area today; the boys have taken arms against the government, killing soldiers, police, bursting oil pipes at will and sending giant oil companies packing as well as crippling Nigerian economy, there was crocodile smile which turned into crocodile tears for the Army because the militants were armed and sank Army boats and crew.

---No one passes through Lokoja/Okene roads anymore, its either you are kidnapped or you are robbed; no one remembers operation tolotolo dance

---How do i count them? how do i count all the evils that happened under our very own nose? how do I explain it that of all the vices you claimed you watched from your sick bed in London, the only one that deserves crushing is the ones you described as 'miscreants' in the south east?

---Its only in the South East the military experiments operation python dance part 1 & 11.Hahahahaha!!!!

---Today you are in power, tomorrow you may be no more.Those you crush today you may not have the power to crush tomorrow. But i will still advice you; since i was born, I have never ever seen fire quenching fire.You are creating problems for this nation which you may not be available to solve when the time comes. We have known you and have decided whom you are from your body language and utterances. Abia is one state you should know does not fear violence.

---Continue your python dance in such a peaceful area but also remember that pythons are not venomous but some tiny snakes are.The python may crush the tiny snakes but may not be free from venomous bites.

--- Nigerians must unite to condemn this blatant stirring of the hornets nest.

please shut up and keep dancing biko 4 Likes

Buhari is not serious. the origin of hate speech began with Buahari. 3 Likes

Tell Idris that I said he's MAD!



I'm in my house, coman beat me! 8 Likes

We are all talking about hate speech and left off hate action

Hate action is when you treat some people as 5%

Hate action is when you deploy the military to a peaceful place and ignore a place with genocidal threat

hate action is when you deny the release of someone who the court has set free



HATE ACTION is worse than HATE SPEECH 6 Likes 1 Share

List of top offenders



1) Dogs and baboons would be soaked in blood- Buhari



2) If u see any Hausa asking of radio biafra, kill him- Kanu



3) Oct 1st, all igbos should leave north or face our wrath - arewa



4) You will all drown in the lagoon should u vote against my wish- Oba 6 Likes

Tamass:

In support! Let them start inspection here at nairaland.. We really need to get rid of some unscrupulous elements always drawing us backwards

And how will they arrest NL offenders? This is a faceless forum.



Maybe Seun would have to make it mandatory to link Facebook or Twitter accounts to Nairaland profiles. That's the only way to reduce faceless hate-spitters on NL. And how will they arrest NL offenders? This is a faceless forum.Maybe Seun would have to make it mandatory to link Facebook or Twitter accounts to Nairaland profiles. That's the only way to reduce faceless hate-spitters on NL. 2 Likes