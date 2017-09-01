₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Thebest12(f): 8:02am
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, explained why the military cannot dabble into enforcement of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act, 2015, which the executive has categorised as “hate speech” in social media.
The IGP said enforcement of the law is not within the military’s purview.
He also disclosed that offenders risk 10 years jail time and N25 million fine, on conviction.
Idris reiterated that it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in a democratic society, hence, the Armed Forces should not be allowed to arrest alleged purveyors of hate speeches.
Speaking at a roundtable organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Abuja for bloggers, online publishers, social media influencers and the traditional media, on the dangers of the current spate of hate speeches in the country, the police boss urged Nigerians to be mindful of Sections 24 and 26 of the Act.
Idris, who was represented by Mr London Joseph, reminded social media operators that an offender, on conviction risk imprisonment for 10 years and/or a minimum fine of 25m.
“For the avoidance of doubt, section 4 of the Police Act has empowered the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and prosecute criminal suspects in the country.
“However, section 47 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act provides that law enforcement agencies shall have the power to prosecute offences under this Act while section 58 thereof defines law enforcement agencies to include “any agency for the time being responsible for implementation and enforcement of the provisions of this Act.” Continuing, he added that, “as the Nigerian Army is not one of the law enforcement agencies envisaged by the Act and other penal laws, it should not be permitted to enforce any of the laws against hate speeches.”
Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche had recently explained that the military’s monitoring of the media was only to get information for threat analysis, which had nothing to do with monitoring hate speech on social media.
In his remarks, NOA Director General, Dr Garba Abari, noted that the vibrancy of every democracy was measured by the freedom the media enjoyed.
Abari said the emergence and activities of new news media have thrown up great concerns within the social space, hence the imperative of reasoning together, to “appreciate the dangers of conflict insensitive communication and possibly stimulate bloggers and social media enthusiasts to evolve a Code of Ethics, in order to self-regulate their practice.”
He also disclosed that the NOA had, in a bid to stem the dangerous tide, commenced a process of engaging bloggers and social med The programme has taken place in four geo-political zones of the country. They are North-Central, North West, South West and South South.
(The Sun)
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-hate-speech-offenders-risk.html
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Zeze06(m): 8:05am
This present government landed on the wings of hate speeches...useless people
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Tamass: 8:51am
In support! Let them start inspection here at nairaland.. We really need to get rid of some unscrupulous elements always drawing us backwards
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by spyg1(m): 9:27am
Sir up till now the jail term for corruption which Buhari administration is fighting has not been specified.
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by midehi2(f): 10:46am
Gbam! starting from here, let us love one another and become one Nigeria
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by eleojo23: 10:46am
The same hate speech that brought this government to power....
Issokay...
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Apina(m): 10:47am
The army based on the torture video that's in circulation has over stepped its boundary. The use or show of force has never been the answer to any agitation, it's like fuelling a flame. They want to begin another war when the one they, out of propaganda used in winning the election is growing by the day. Its a pity that some persons are cheering on forgetting that the barrel of a gun has no relatives.
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by bluetrails7: 10:47am
Is the role of the police now to make laws, dictate them or otherwise? The IGP should do the needful abeg
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Jiraefe22(m): 10:47am
I won't take this IGP's statement serious until I see those Arewa youths, FFK, Nnamdi Kanu and Co behind bars (oh, Kanu don go come)
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Damfostopper(m): 10:47am
hate speech ko... love speech ni... misplaced priorities .....then be ready to arrest everybody cos everybody is angry in this country
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by queenamirah: 10:47am
Ok
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by masterpolyglot: 10:47am
The truth must be told. Let's call a spade a spade cos nobody is ready for the repercussions of Nnamdi Kanu's hate speeches. The Hutu and Tutsi war in Rwanda was fueled by hate speeches on the Radio, with their masterminds instructing the Hutus to kill the Tutsis which resulted in a nationwide mass murder of innocent lives. Yet, Igbos both educated and illiterate hail Nnamdi Kanu as their saviour and leader despite his hate speeches and treasonable offences. For once, I am ashamed of the Igbos in this country and they have lost my respect.
I am sure he will be re-arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment cos there is blood on his hands and that of his followers already.
Can you see how the devil always recruits people for violence...
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by illitrate(m): 10:47am
Hate speech like
Afonja
Flatino
Ofenmanu
Biafra
Abi which one? come catch me
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by eleojo23: 10:47am
This same people taught Nigerians how to use propaganda (which included the use of some strong statements) and now they are afraid of the monster they created...
Anyway...let me not continue before they tag this as 'hate speech'
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by laffwitmi: 10:47am
What was their hate speeches?
Zeze06:
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by modelmike7(m): 10:48am
Feel free to condemn PMB but tell Nigerians where you were and what you did when Nnamdi KANU made all these "Hate speeches"
When we speak, the Zoo trembles, that is what happens when a cattle rearing terrorist and paedophile is your ruler" Nnamdi Kanu
2. "If U find anybody in your village asking after Radio Biafra kill d baboon Awusa Foolani or Yoruba bastard" Nnamdi Kanu
3. "@MBuhari is a shameless Paedophile and rapist." Nnamdi Kanu
4. "Buhari is a Terrorist he should be killed." Nnamdi Kanu
5. ''Nigeria is a zoo and everybody living in that Godforsaken zoo deserves to die." Nnamdi Kanu
6. "Pastor Kumuyi should be stoned and dealt with thoroughly if he comes to Aba for his planned crusade." Nnamdi Kanu
7. "The imbecilic @GEJonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive for handing over to an Hausa goat." Nnamdi Kanu
9. "We are assembling weapons and we need some more money to thoroughly equip our military to enable us unleash mayhem on Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu
10. "@MBuhari married his wife after raping her several times, the records are there." Nnamdi Kanu
11. "No Ibo man should attend any Church where the pastor is a Yoruba man, they are criminals and fools." Nnamdi Kanu
12. "Nigeria should prepare for war, we are coming to annihilate you, my secret service are already studying the zoo and strategising." Kanu
13. "It's either Biafra or death..." Nnamdi Kanu
Above are just samples of Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB BIAFRA
#HateSpeech
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by SarkinYarki: 10:48am
Just two years ago Nigerians didn't use the words " hate speech " but today it's now part of their lingua after it was carefully coined by the Buhari govt and planted into the minds of Nigerians to distract Nigerians from the woeful performance in every sector ...Only fool won't see how far Buhari has set us back in just two years , he has set us back economically, he has set us back security wise and today he has set our internal religious and internal tribal bonds back to the civil war days ..Bottom line is that whether Muslim or Christian , whether Southerner or Northerner we are all losers with a vile divisive character like Buhari as our leader...The problem has never been low oil prices , it has never been hate speeches , it has never been Kanu but It has always been this Vile unintelligent character called Buhari all along . In 1984 he will undertake a needless coup that forever derailed Nigeria economically, and today he is still about the same thing which is promoting setback for all of us....We need to ask ourselves sincerely that from 1984 till date has Buhari ever solved any problem ?
Has he ever solved an economic problem? No
Has he ever solved our so called corruption? No
Has he ever made Nigeria more secure ? No
Have jobs ever grown under his watch ? No
Has he ever embarked on a successful capital project ?No
Have we ever been more United under his leadership? No
Has Nigeria ever been more secure under him ? NO
Ladies and gentlemen the problem has always been Buhari and his antecedents and not what we think ..I can't wait for his era to finally pass so Nigeria can begin to grow in unity, prosperity and purpose .. Let's us endeavour to show ourselves love as we wait for God to act finally on this Buhari matter that has plagued us as people for over 30 years now ..it's shall surely come to an end but before then we should not fall into the trap Buhari and his agent Kanu have put in place to further divide us ..
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by magoo10: 10:48am
hate speech can be curbed when you have a responsible govt in power,the present govt are the originators of hate speech.
when you say the dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood if you don't win elections it is a deadly hate speech.
intelligent people solve problems by starting from the root cause.
APC cannot run away from the evil they created,it must consume them no matter how hard they try ,karma is a bitch.
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by evansjeff(m): 10:48am
obaival:
please shut up and keep dancing biko
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Youngdream1: 10:48am
Buhari is not serious. the origin of hate speech began with Buahari.
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by ychris: 10:49am
Tell Idris that I said he's MAD!
I'm in my house, coman beat me!
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by OkpekeBeauty: 10:49am
We are all talking about hate speech and left off hate action
Hate action is when you treat some people as 5%
Hate action is when you deploy the military to a peaceful place and ignore a place with genocidal threat
hate action is when you deny the release of someone who the court has set free
HATE ACTION is worse than HATE SPEECH
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by mccoy47(m): 10:49am
List of top offenders
1) Dogs and baboons would be soaked in blood- Buhari
2) If u see any Hausa asking of radio biafra, kill him- Kanu
3) Oct 1st, all igbos should leave north or face our wrath - arewa
4) You will all drown in the lagoon should u vote against my wish- Oba
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by IgbotiicGirL(f): 10:50am
Mtcheww
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by ebenezerdaniel(m): 10:50am
watin concern me
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Pythondancef: 10:50am
Nonsense!
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by 9jablogsphere: 10:51am
Wow
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by fratermathy(m): 10:51am
Tamass:
And how will they arrest NL offenders? This is a faceless forum.
Maybe Seun would have to make it mandatory to link Facebook or Twitter accounts to Nairaland profiles. That's the only way to reduce faceless hate-spitters on NL.
|Re: Hate Speech: Offenders Risk 10 Years Jail, N25m Fine – IGP by Oduchris(m): 10:51am
Tamass:
Yes i support you. Its time people start using Social media to promote our values rather than hate speeches everywhere
