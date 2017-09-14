₦airaland Forum

Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
• Service providers growth contracts as teledensity falls to 99%

Although the telecommunications sector added about N1.5trillion to Nigeria’s economy in the second quarter (Q2), but growth of the service providers however contracted.

Checks by The Guardian showed that the number of active telephone lines plummeted by four million between June and July. Subscriptions to telephone services fell from 143 million in June to 139 million in July. The four million drop in active telephone subscriptions increased inactive lines to 16 million in seven months.

As expected, the continuous fall has also impacted teledensity, which fell from 110 per cent in January to 99 per cent by July. Telephone density is the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area. It varies widely across the nations, and also between urban and rural areas within a country.


Statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that the growth of the four GSM operators contracted collectively by a negative 21.54 per cent.

Individual statistics of the service providers showed that by the end of Q2, MTN recorded -12.08 per cent growth; Globacom saw -0.22 per cent; Airtel had -1.53 per cent, and 9mobile down by -8.15 per cent.

The NCC statistics showed that MTN still controlled the market with 35.8 per cent market share and 49.7 million subscribers. It is followed by Globacom with 37 million subscribers and 26.8 per cent market share. Airtel controls 24 per cent of the market with 34.1 million subscribers. 9mobile has 12.7 market share with 17.6 million after losing between three million and four million customers during the controversies that surrounded its protracted $1.2billion syndicated loans from 13 banks.

At a recent interaction with journalists, in Lagos, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management (ECSM), Sunday Dare, confirmed that the Commission was aware of the loss in mobile subscriptions in the country, occasioned by the economic crunch.


https://m.guardian.ng/technology/operators-lose-4m-subscribers-in-one-month/

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month


The economy is still in mess despite FG claim we are out of recession, thanks to Tottenham Vs Dortmund last night I won #4,300 If not no hope to surf the internet this week.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
That's massive

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
This is just the beginning




Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
falconey:
Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
Handiwork of GLO

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
What did they expect will happen after hiking the price of data for no just reason

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by aguiyi2: 10:53am
Why won't it fall?,they have to feel what the masses are feeling too.As e don eyes,it must touch nose.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
people use money for better things
people use money for better things

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by SirRuby(m): 10:53am
well, the economy is biting hard on people, I guess those with more than one SIM cards are now focusing on just one.
No more wastage.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
Is nnamdi kanu still alive...
Is nnamdi kanu still alive...

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
This one weak me
This one weak me

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
He be like say your brain leave you go toilet.
damibravo:

For Fish

He be like say your brain leave you go toilet.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
K

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
it's not surprising
it's not surprising

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
4 million sub to whom?
4 million sub to whom?

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Feranchek(m): 10:57am
Who noticed the biggest loosers EMPTYHEN!!!! In Psquare's voice ''I like it!!''

E good for them. So upon all the daylight robbery wey emptyhen dey do, dem still loose for market. Ori grandma mi lo mu won! Awon ole jati jati. Iranu oshi.

Wo, ogun in collabo with amadioha via the thunderous connection of sango, go bring down ALL their mast in just ONE night!

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
there network is very bad
there network is very bad

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
me also
falconey:


The economy is still in mess despite FG claim we are out of recession, thanks to Tottenham Vs Dortmund last night I won #4,300 If not no hope to surf the internet this week.
me also wink

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by 400billionman: 11:00am
Noo. e never start.

NCC, MTN and other providers must raise call and data tariff..

We dey wait..

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by FILEBE(m): 11:01am
We were jejely enjoying our 1k- 3gb data plan before u guys changed it to 1k - 1.5gb abi?

Una never lose.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
. what cheat is dat
omophunky:
This is just the beginning




Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all.
. what cheat is dat

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by buffalowings: 11:02am
Glo has resorted to bribery

For five days now
My browsing speed has been outa this world

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
omophunky:
This is just the beginning



Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all.
Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by iamchybs(m): 11:04am
They even still have this much subscribers because they are yet to inflate call and data tariff.

Once that is done... Numbers will still drop.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Ahmeduana(m): 11:05am
Gurusizkid:



https://m.guardian.ng/technology/operators-lose-4m-subscribers-in-one-month/
WHY WON'T THEY LOSE, WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL CRIMINALS, IMAGINE ETISALAT CHARGING 80kobo SECONDS, AND AS FOR GLO, IS BETTER TO SEEK NETWORK FROM TORTOISE THAN FROM THAT GOD FORSAKEN NETWORK, MTN WILL STEAL YOUR MONEY WITH IMPUNITY, NOW TELL WHY SUBSCRIBES WON'T STOP PATRONISING IF THEY ALSO EXPERIENCE THESE PROBLEMS THAT I EXPERIENCE? and you can only cheat nigerians ones.

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month
That is a lot
That is a lot

Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by SamzackD(m): 11:05am
