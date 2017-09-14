Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month (5093 Views)

• Service providers growth contracts as teledensity falls to 99%



Although the telecommunications sector added about N1.5trillion to Nigeria’s economy in the second quarter (Q2), but growth of the service providers however contracted.



Checks by The Guardian showed that the number of active telephone lines plummeted by four million between June and July. Subscriptions to telephone services fell from 143 million in June to 139 million in July. The four million drop in active telephone subscriptions increased inactive lines to 16 million in seven months.



As expected, the continuous fall has also impacted teledensity, which fell from 110 per cent in January to 99 per cent by July. Telephone density is the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area. It varies widely across the nations, and also between urban and rural areas within a country.





Statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that the growth of the four GSM operators contracted collectively by a negative 21.54 per cent.



Individual statistics of the service providers showed that by the end of Q2, MTN recorded -12.08 per cent growth; Globacom saw -0.22 per cent; Airtel had -1.53 per cent, and 9mobile down by -8.15 per cent.



The NCC statistics showed that MTN still controlled the market with 35.8 per cent market share and 49.7 million subscribers. It is followed by Globacom with 37 million subscribers and 26.8 per cent market share. Airtel controls 24 per cent of the market with 34.1 million subscribers. 9mobile has 12.7 market share with 17.6 million after losing between three million and four million customers during the controversies that surrounded its protracted $1.2billion syndicated loans from 13 banks.



At a recent interaction with journalists, in Lagos, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management (ECSM), Sunday Dare, confirmed that the Commission was aware of the loss in mobile subscriptions in the country, occasioned by the economic crunch.



The economy is still in mess despite FG claim we are out of recession, thanks to Tottenham Vs Dortmund last night I won #4,300 If not no hope to surf the internet this week.

That's massive 1 Like

This is just the beginning









Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all. 2 Likes

Handiwork of GLO 1 Like





What did they expect will happen after hiking the price of data for no just reason What did they expect will happen after hiking the price of data for no just reason 1 Like

Why won't it fall?,they have to feel what the masses are feeling too.As e don eyes,it must touch nose. 1 Like

people use money for better things 1 Like

well, the economy is biting hard on people, I guess those with more than one SIM cards are now focusing on just one.

No more wastage. 1 Like

Is nnamdi kanu still alive... 2 Likes

This one weak me 1 Like

He be like say your brain leave you go toilet. 1 Like

it's not surprising 1 Like

4 million sub to whom? 1 Like

EMPTYHEN!!!! In Psquare's voice ''I like it!!''



E good for them. So upon all the daylight robbery wey emptyhen dey do, dem still loose for market. Ori grandma mi lo mu won! Awon ole jati jati. Iranu oshi.



Wo, ogun in collabo with amadioha via the thunderous connection of sango, go bring down ALL their mast in just ONE night! Who noticed the biggest loosersEMPTYHEN!!!! In Psquare's voice ''I like it!!''E good for them. So upon all the daylight robbery wey emptyhen dey do, dem still loose for market. Ori grandma mi lo mu won! Awon ole jati jati. Iranu oshi.Wo, ogun in collabo with amadioha via the thunderous connection of sango, go bring down ALL their mast in just ONE night! 1 Like

there network is very bad 1 Like

Noo. e never start.



NCC, MTN and other providers must raise call and data tariff..



We dey wait.. 1 Like

We were jejely enjoying our 1k- 3gb data plan before u guys changed it to 1k - 1.5gb abi?



Una never lose. 1 Like

For five days now

My browsing speed has been outa this world



Glo has resorted to briberyFor five days nowMy browsing speed has been outa this world

Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all. 1 Like

They even still have this much subscribers because they are yet to inflate call and data tariff.



Once that is done... Numbers will still drop. 1 Like

https://m.guardian.ng/technology/operators-lose-4m-subscribers-in-one-month/ WHY WON'T THEY LOSE, WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL CRIMINALS, IMAGINE ETISALAT CHARGING 80kobo SECONDS, AND AS FOR GLO, IS BETTER TO SEEK NETWORK FROM TORTOISE THAN FROM THAT GOD FORSAKEN NETWORK, MTN WILL STEAL YOUR MONEY WITH IMPUNITY, NOW TELL WHY SUBSCRIBES WON'T STOP PATRONISING IF THEY ALSO EXPERIENCE THESE PROBLEMS THAT I EXPERIENCE? and you can only cheat nigerians ones. WHY WON'T THEY LOSE, WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL CRIMINALS, IMAGINE ETISALAT CHARGING 80kobo SECONDS, AND AS FOR GLO, IS BETTER TO SEEK NETWORK FROM TORTOISE THAN FROM THAT GOD FORSAKEN NETWORK, MTN WILL STEAL YOUR MONEY WITH IMPUNITY, NOW TELL WHY SUBSCRIBES WON'T STOP PATRONISING IF THEY ALSO EXPERIENCE THESE PROBLEMS THAT I EXPERIENCE? and you can only cheat nigerians ones. 2 Likes

That is a lot 1 Like