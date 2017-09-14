₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Gurusizkid(m): 8:12am
• Service providers growth contracts as teledensity falls to 99%
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by falconey(m): 10:50am
The economy is still in mess despite FG claim we are out of recession, thanks to Tottenham Vs Dortmund last night I won #4,300 If not no hope to surf the internet this week.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by modelmike7(m): 10:50am
That's massive
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by omophunky(m): 10:50am
This is just the beginning
Glo should just unblock the cheat they block that's all.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by damibravo(m): 10:50am
falconey:
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by obaival(m): 10:51am
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by oluwapoju(m): 10:52am
Handiwork of GLO
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by SamzackD(m): 10:53am
What did they expect will happen after hiking the price of data for no just reason
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by aguiyi2: 10:53am
Why won't it fall?,they have to feel what the masses are feeling too.As e don eyes,it must touch nose.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by ican2020: 10:53am
people use money for better things
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by SirRuby(m): 10:53am
well, the economy is biting hard on people, I guess those with more than one SIM cards are now focusing on just one.
No more wastage.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Truepee(m): 10:54am
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Fernandowski(m): 10:54am
This one weak me
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by falconey(m): 10:54am
damibravo:
He be like say your brain leave you go toilet.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by seuncyber(m): 10:55am
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by quisera(m): 10:55am
it's not surprising
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Keneking: 10:56am
4 million sub to whom?
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Feranchek(m): 10:57am
Who noticed the biggest loosers EMPTYHEN!!!! In Psquare's voice ''I like it!!''
E good for them. So upon all the daylight robbery wey emptyhen dey do, dem still loose for market. Ori grandma mi lo mu won! Awon ole jati jati. Iranu oshi.
Wo, ogun in collabo with amadioha via the thunderous connection of sango, go bring down ALL their mast in just ONE night!
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by xwin(m): 10:57am
falconey:savage you are!
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by oluwadiyar: 10:57am
there network is very bad
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Tobiemmanuel007: 10:59am
falconey:me also
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by 400billionman: 11:00am
Noo. e never start.
NCC, MTN and other providers must raise call and data tariff..
We dey wait..
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by FILEBE(m): 11:01am
We were jejely enjoying our 1k- 3gb data plan before u guys changed it to 1k - 1.5gb abi?
Una never lose.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Tobiemmanuel007: 11:01am
omophunky:. what cheat is dat
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by buffalowings: 11:02am
Glo has resorted to bribery
For five days now
My browsing speed has been outa this world
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Gurusizkid(m): 11:04am
omophunky:
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by iamchybs(m): 11:04am
They even still have this much subscribers because they are yet to inflate call and data tariff.
Once that is done... Numbers will still drop.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by Ahmeduana(m): 11:05am
Gurusizkid:WHY WON'T THEY LOSE, WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL CRIMINALS, IMAGINE ETISALAT CHARGING 80kobo SECONDS, AND AS FOR GLO, IS BETTER TO SEEK NETWORK FROM TORTOISE THAN FROM THAT GOD FORSAKEN NETWORK, MTN WILL STEAL YOUR MONEY WITH IMPUNITY, NOW TELL WHY SUBSCRIBES WON'T STOP PATRONISING IF THEY ALSO EXPERIENCE THESE PROBLEMS THAT I EXPERIENCE? and you can only cheat nigerians ones.
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by silasweb(m): 11:05am
That is a lot
|Re: Telcos Lose 4 Million Subscribers In One Month by SamzackD(m): 11:05am
Why do I feel people still patronize this guy, cause that's the only reason why he will be this persistent after all the bans
