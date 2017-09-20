₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Islie: 8:32am
By Willie Danjuma GOMBE
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/2019-removed-buharis-billboards-dankwambos-aide/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by babyfaceafrica: 8:49am
Who is he deceiving
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Grundig: 8:49am
Dankwambo has begun his presidential moves.
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by modelmike7(m): 8:49am
Okay
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by africansunite: 8:50am
Simply because Baba no dey "ROJA"
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Franzinni: 8:50am
I like what I read !!! So Nigeria still has laws... Allah hu Akbar!!
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by wizzyrich(m): 8:50am
Why should people be happy seeing his posters knowing fully well he brought hardship upon them? His posters should be removed nationwide to send a message for 2019.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by omenka(m): 8:51am
Buhari hasn't said he'd be running in 2019 and I pretty much doubt he will. I'd like to see him retire and throw his weight behind someone we believe could take the anticorruption war to the next level.
All these people pushing the gentleman to run are simply sycophants and political rent seekers.
God bless my President and his Vice.
God bless Nigeria and those who bless her.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Victornezzar: 8:53am
omenka:Who's gentle please
Buhari??
D 1 dat sent army battalions 2 d East ahbi
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by greatiyk4u(m): 8:54am
Lolz
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by TippyTop(m): 8:54am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by chibike69: 11:00am
APC are scammers
everyday yeye stories
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by mccoy47(m): 11:00am
Dia business
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Angelb4: 11:00am
.
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Jiraefe22(m): 11:01am
Buhari go away ooo... No more Sai Baba, it's bye baba
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by magoo10: 11:01am
buhari have failed,the present situations in the east is a proof that he is not in control of power.
to have failed twice in ones life time is a very big SHAME
8 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Olukat(m): 11:01am
Nobody want to be associated with failure
Baba has failed twice
8 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by solid3(m): 11:01am
Buhari out by 2019 in sha Allah.
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by NothingDoMe: 11:02am
Lol I'm sure It's the Cabal that instructed them
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by continentalceo(m): 11:03am
Buhari is the worst president we've ever had.
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by NothingDoMe: 11:03am
omenka:Archived for when you start saying he is fit to run again.
Wait, i thought i archived this before. Oh yes, it was omenka.lives. Yes yes i see the correlation. I know who you are!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Antoeni(m): 11:04am
Gombe is Atikus area Northeast
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by silasweb(m): 11:04am
May God Help Us
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by ChangetheChange: 11:06am
Dankwambo for President 2019
Insha Allah
Buhari is a bastard
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by jeeqaa7(m): 11:07am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by alatbaba1(m): 11:09am
Boko Haram go soon strike gombe
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Ladyjumong(f): 11:09am
Ewww, naija is in a hot situation
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by oshe11(m): 11:12am
they removed it cos bubu is FOOLISH....
IGP COMMAN COLLECT 25M
IDIAWTTT!
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by BenyBj: 11:12am
Really? 2019 is around the corner and you can contact me for graphics
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by sammyj: 11:14am
Lies lies and lies. Heaven help our rulers !!!
|Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by BossOluwendy(m): 11:19am
Sai Tolba !!! Sai Tolba!!!
