2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Islie: 8:32am
By Willie Danjuma GOMBE



The Special Adviser/ General Manager of the Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA), Alhaji Nasiru Haruna has confirmed and explained the reason behind the removal of posters and billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari on the streets of Gombe, saying he got the clearance from the Gombe State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state had over the weekend, accused the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state, led by Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of political persecution and infringement on their rights to political association.

The party, however, gave a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to return the billboards removed, after which APC said that its members have become more apprehensive of the political bias of the state government and the violence foisted on them by the State Marshals, which is likely to cause breach of public peace in the state.

But, the GOSEPA General Manager, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on Environmental Sanitation and Other Related Matters, said the governor consulted extensively with INEC before the removal of the posters and billboards. “Please go to INEC and find out if it is already time for electioneering campaigns.

We have laws, and you can go and confirm from INEC. Before the government constituted this committee, I was fully aware that the governor had directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to get some clearance from INEC before the committee was inaugurated.

I believe the government did it. So that question should be passed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, who will enlighten you more,” he said.

Nasiru added: “We have removed that poster and I am ready to exhibit it to you now, His Excellency directed that any joint poster should be removed. He has respect for the President and Gombe his constituency, but anybody who makes joint posters and place such without authority should remove those posters.

“It is not true that we are harassing the opposition party by removing their posters. Even, anybody, who join poster with the governor, we do remove their posters. If you want to contest under any party, do your own poster and follow due process.”

He said part of the mandates of the seven-man Committee on Task Force, include enforce or remove of any illegal or unauthorised bill boards, banners, notice boards, posters and their likes across the state.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/2019-removed-buharis-billboards-dankwambos-aide/


lalasticlala

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by babyfaceafrica: 8:49am
Who is he deceiving
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Grundig: 8:49am
Dankwambo has begun his presidential moves.

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by modelmike7(m): 8:49am
Okay

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by africansunite: 8:50am
Simply because Baba no dey "ROJA"

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Franzinni: 8:50am
I like what I read !!! So Nigeria still has laws... Allah hu Akbar!!

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by wizzyrich(m): 8:50am
Why should people be happy seeing his posters knowing fully well he brought hardship upon them? His posters should be removed nationwide to send a message for 2019.

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by omenka(m): 8:51am
Buhari hasn't said he'd be running in 2019 and I pretty much doubt he will. I'd like to see him retire and throw his weight behind someone we believe could take the anticorruption war to the next level.

All these people pushing the gentleman to run are simply sycophants and political rent seekers.

God bless my President and his Vice.

God bless Nigeria and those who bless her.

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Victornezzar: 8:53am
omenka:
Buhari hasn't said he'd be running in 2019 and I pretty much doubt he will. I'd like to see him retire and throw his weight behind someone we believe could take the anticorruption war to the next level.

All these people pushing the gentleman to run are simply sycophants and political rent seekers.

God bless my President and his Vice.

God bless Nigeria and those who bless her.
Who's gentle please
Buhari??
D 1 dat sent army battalions 2 d East ahbi

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by greatiyk4u(m): 8:54am
Lolz
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by TippyTop(m): 8:54am
Ok
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by chibike69: 11:00am
APC are scammers


everyday yeye stories

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by mccoy47(m): 11:00am
Dia business
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Angelb4: 11:00am
.
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Jiraefe22(m): 11:01am
Buhari go away ooo... No more Sai Baba, it's bye baba

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by magoo10: 11:01am
buhari have failed,the present situations in the east is a proof that he is not in control of power.

to have failed twice in ones life time is a very big SHAME

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Olukat(m): 11:01am
Nobody want to be associated with failure grin grin
Baba has failed twice grin grin cheesy

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by solid3(m): 11:01am
Buhari out by 2019 in sha Allah.

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by NothingDoMe: 11:02am
Lol I'm sure It's the Cabal that instructed them
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by continentalceo(m): 11:03am
Buhari is the worst president we've ever had.

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by NothingDoMe: 11:03am
omenka:
Buhari hasn't said he'd be running in 2019 and I pretty much doubt he will. I'd like to see him retire and throw his weight behind someone we believe could take the anticorruption war to the next level.

All these people pushing the gentleman to run are simply sycophants and political rent seekers.

God bless my President and his Vice.

God bless Nigeria and those who bless her.
Archived for when you start saying he is fit to run again.

Wait, i thought i archived this before. Oh yes, it was omenka.lives. Yes yes i see the correlation. I know who you are!!!! grin

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Antoeni(m): 11:04am
Gombe is Atikus area Northeast
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by silasweb(m): 11:04am
May God Help Us
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by ChangetheChange: 11:06am
grin

Dankwambo for President 2019

Insha Allah

Buhari is a bastard

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by jeeqaa7(m): 11:07am
Ok
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by alatbaba1(m): 11:09am
Boko Haram go soon strike gombe
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by Ladyjumong(f): 11:09am
Ewww, naija is in a hot situation
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by oshe11(m): 11:12am
they removed it cos bubu is FOOLISH....



IGP COMMAN COLLECT 25M



IDIAWTTT!
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by BenyBj: 11:12am
Really? 2019 is around the corner and you can contact me for graphics

Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by sammyj: 11:14am
Lies lies and lies. Heaven help our rulers !!! shocked
Re: 2019: Why We Removed Buhari’s Billboards – Dankwambo’s Aide by BossOluwendy(m): 11:19am
Sai Tolba !!! Sai Tolba!!!

