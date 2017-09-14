₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Islie: 9:12am
By Evelyn Okakwu
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243187-efcc-confirms-moves-extradite-diezani-alison-madueke.html
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by slivertongue: 9:42am
another pipe dream not to fight corruption
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Nemesis1: 9:47am
That's good news
But her followers in the Ip-poo family are busy on another thread
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Desyner: 9:51am
Will she be extradited if she is a Fulani woman? I doubt it. Anyways, good plan from EFCC.
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by aolawale025: 9:52am
Bunch of jokers!
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by richidinho(m): 9:53am
Making too much noise over a simple issue
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by richidinho(m): 9:57am
Making too much noise over a simple issue, I thought Lauretta onochie said we are all "mumu" for asking diezanni to be extradited?
http://www.nairaland.com/4020588/those-asking-diezanis-extradition-mumu-lauretta#59942856
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by NothingDoMe: 10:07am
richidinho:Lol, no one listens to ashi the palmwine mistress. She's just for our entertainment
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Desyner: 10:15am
NothingDoMe:The govt of rapist. They employ south friendly faces to diseminate their propaganda against us.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by omenka(m): 10:19am
I do not like the sound of this.
She should remain there and be prosecuted there, just like Ibori.
Our crooks who call themselves could bungle everything.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by GiantParrot: 10:20am
Good one. At this point though, it's becoming tiring to here about plans. Over two years into their tenure, the government should be telling us more of what they have achieved by now, and less of what they plan to do.
One would have thought that after those leaks about a missing $20b or so, the current government would have wasted no time in getting her extradited to face trial. Enough of media trials that only serve to distract. We need real results.
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Pavarottii(m): 10:36am
E be like say, them want to tell us another story again ni ooo. In 2face voice.
The ones wet Dey naija. How many dem Don jail?
Good riddance to the so called corruption fight.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by faceURfront(m): 10:42am
Better! I am tired of seized here, seized there, linked here and there....all useless media corruption fight. If you have a case against her, extradite her and try her. Simple
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Frankyboy1(m): 10:45am
Good
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by mantsban: 12:10pm
aolawale025:
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Sniper12: 12:10pm
nawa like i said earlier, na Deizani dem go use do election propaganda. Dasuki still dey der over 2 years now, hasn't been convicted. we don tire for media trial abeg
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Jiraefe22(m): 12:10pm
Bad timing... After the our mumu don do protests before una knw what to do abi
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Wolfbrother(m): 12:11pm
Let her first serve her sentence there
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by uzoclinton(m): 12:11pm
Very Nice
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by BenyBj: 12:11pm
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by fpeter(f): 12:11pm
That woman is gravely ill, make them leave her alone.
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:11pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by ikorodureporta: 12:12pm
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by me69: 12:12pm
Desyner:IPOB Jew
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by mccoy47(m): 12:12pm
Good news
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Patheos(m): 12:13pm
Nothing will happen to you Ma....be strong
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Zico5(m): 12:13pm
Good
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by gfat5: 12:13pm
its okay
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Sniper12: 12:13pm
fpeter:will u keep kwayet, she has fake cancer
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by TheShopKeeper(m): 12:14pm
EFCC should stop wasting its time about trying to extradite the ex-Petroleum Minister. what have they done with all the various cases of corruption against high placed individuals since 2015.
Diezani will be so happy to come back to Nigeria, as she can easily buy the judiciary, because at the end of the day, her case will keep going on adjournment forever.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by tunjijones(m): 12:14pm
Desyner:
I guess dansuki is an Igbo man.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke by Keneking: 12:14pm
That is why there are so many military presence in SE & SS
Ibadan Thugs Representing Very Well:lol: / Hp Camera 'can't Recognise Black Faces! - BBC / Another Nigerian Passenger Arrested On American Flight
