Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Confirms Moves To Extradite Diezani Alison-madueke (1650 Views)

Charly Boy & OurMumuDonDo Protesters Storm EFCC, Ask FG To Extradite Diezani / FG Begins Process To Extradite James Ibori After Gaining Freedom From UK Prison / US Government Is Ready To Extradite Obanikoro (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Evelyn Okakwu



The anti-graft agency, EFCC, on Wednesday confirmed that plans were in place to extradite a former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.



Several Nigerians have called for her extradition from the UK, after different corruption allegations were levelled against her.



Properties worth billions of Naira linked to her have since been forfeited to the federal government, many permanently.



Speaking on Wednesday while addressing journalists, civic groups and others, the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, confirmed the moves to extradite Mrs. Alison-Madueke.



“I want you to know that nobody will go unpunished. We are even seeking to extradite Diezani, but investigations are still ongoing,” Mr. Magu said.



“We have reached a level where nobody can stop us in the fight against corruption, but we all must realise that we are all stakeholders, and this fight is for the future generation.”



He added that all Nigerians must play their roles, “because EFCC can only do its best; but we must support the agency, and the law should take its course, policies should be strengthened, and punishment must be meted out in good time.”



Mr. Magu also blamed recent separatist agitations in Nigeria on corruption.



“Every evil that is happening now is caused by corruption: agitations, strikes, whatever. Corruption has chased our good human resources out of the country. It is the duty of this generation to correct the evils caused by corruption.”



The anti-graft chief also spoke on corruption among members of his organisation.



“I want you to tell us if there is corruption in the EFCC,” he said. “It makes no sense if people are fighting corruption and they are corrupt. So, tell us, don’t keep quiet.”



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243187-efcc-confirms-moves-extradite-diezani-alison-madueke.html

another pipe dream not to fight corruption





But her followers in the Ip-poo family are busy on another thread That's good newsBut her followers in the Ip-poo family are busy on another thread 5 Likes

Will she be extradited if she is a Fulani woman? I doubt it. Anyways, good plan from EFCC.

Bunch of jokers! 3 Likes

Making too much noise over a simple issue 3 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4020588/those-asking-diezanis-extradition-mumu-lauretta#59942856 Making too much noise over a simple issue, I thought Lauretta onochie said we are all "mumu" for asking diezanni to be extradited? 1 Like

richidinho:

Making too much noise over a simple issue, I thought Lauretta onochie said we are all "mumu" for asking diezanni to be extradited?



http://www.nairaland.com/4020588/those-asking-diezanis-extradition-mumu-lauretta#59942856



Lol, no one listens to ashi the palmwine mistress. She's just for our entertainment Lol, no one listens to ashi the palmwine mistress. She's just for our entertainment 1 Like

NothingDoMe:

Lol, no one listens to ashi the palmwine mistress. She's just for our entertainment The govt of rapist. They employ south friendly faces to diseminate their propaganda against us. The govt of rapist. They employ south friendly faces to diseminate their propaganda against us. 1 Like

I do not like the sound of this.



She should remain there and be prosecuted there, just like Ibori.



Our crooks who call themselves could bungle everything. 1 Like

Good one. At this point though, it's becoming tiring to here about plans. Over two years into their tenure, the government should be telling us more of what they have achieved by now, and less of what they plan to do.



One would have thought that after those leaks about a missing $20b or so, the current government would have wasted no time in getting her extradited to face trial. Enough of media trials that only serve to distract. We need real results.

E be like say, them want to tell us another story again ni ooo. In 2face voice.



The ones wet Dey naija. How many dem Don jail?



Good riddance to the so called corruption fight. 1 Like

Better! I am tired of seized here, seized there, linked here and there....all useless media corruption fight. If you have a case against her, extradite her and try her. Simple 1 Like

Good

aolawale025:

Bunch of jokers!

nawa like i said earlier, na Deizani dem go use do election propaganda. Dasuki still dey der over 2 years now, hasn't been convicted. we don tire for media trial abeg 1 Like

Bad timing... After the our mumu don do protests before una knw what to do abi

Let her first serve her sentence there

Very Nice

.... Okay o, contact me for graphics

That woman is gravely ill, make them leave her alone.

Ok

...Abeg, epp me warn this atm thief: 09038533378 & 08141274755

Desyner:

Will she be extradited if she is a Fulani woman? I doubt it.

Anyways, good plan from EFCC. IPOB Jew IPOB Jew 1 Like

Good news

Nothing will happen to you Ma....be strong 1 Like 1 Share

Good

its okay

fpeter:

That woman is gravely ill, make them leave her alone. will u keep kwayet, she has fake cancer will u keep kwayet, she has fake cancer

EFCC should stop wasting its time about trying to extradite the ex-Petroleum Minister. what have they done with all the various cases of corruption against high placed individuals since 2015.



Diezani will be so happy to come back to Nigeria, as she can easily buy the judiciary, because at the end of the day, her case will keep going on adjournment forever. 1 Like

Desyner:

Will she be extradited if she is a Fulani woman? I doubt it.

Anyways, good plan from EFCC.

I guess dansuki is an Igbo man. I guess dansuki is an Igbo man. 1 Like