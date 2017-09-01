Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions (2753 Views)

Superman...



This slim husband-to-be is truly showing the world that he's capable of handling his plus sized wife-to-be, even though online users are saying otherwise.



The Guy Is Able, Abundantly Able The Guy Is Able, Abundantly Able 7 Likes

Lol. "Carry your cross (Gbe Agbelebu re)" 1 Like

I love big things

She's not endowed, shes fat 1 Like

his face

The Guy Is Able, Abundantly Able If u re implying what I'm thinking, u should know that power for lifting heavy objects isn't the same as power for the other room. If u re implying what I'm thinking, u should know that power for lifting heavy objects isn't the same as power for the other room.

See as she be like bag of beans. The guy come be like omo I bought whey dey load beans inside shop.



See as she lift her like say she be bag of rice

The guy be like "oga photographer, abeg quick snap this thing nah" 3 Likes

hahahahahaha!

Overload. If you know how many packets of panadol this my guy go swallow after this gymnastic exercise, a nairalander with a good heart would just help him to offload that containerssssssesse! hahahahahaha!Overload. If you know how many packets of panadol this my guy go swallow after this gymnastic exercise, a nairalander with a good heart would just help him to offload that containerssssssesse!

I promise to make my wife the envy of the world 1 Like

U will dislike any fat lady when they gets old. Have u ever seen a sick whale before. That's what they resemble. Sluggish unattractive some resemble an abandoned cemetery. So creepy. 1 Like

strong man... lalasticlala , can u do dis?

Suffering and smiling



- Rough T-shirt

- Rough Jean

- Torn Jeans



Self inflicted calamity Self inflicted calamity

heavy duty... I wonder what she''d be like after her second babt

Wawu

That's not his real face. He's dying inside. Men these days and overload.

Her breast just dey squash d guy face. see groove

after dis one born 3, she go be like drum

It's nice anyway

Cool, buh he looks like d life is about to squeezed out of him

...Abeg, epp me warn this atm thief: 09038533378 & 08141274755

Eleru gberu re ooo



The man go dey take am gym every day and night