|Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by PapiNigga: 9:23am
Superman...
This slim husband-to-be is truly showing the world that he's capable of handling his plus sized wife-to-be, even though online users are saying otherwise.
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/your-cross-media-react-as-man-carries.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by auntysimbiat(f): 9:26am
MAKE SENSE
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Evablizin(f): 9:28am
The Guy Is Able, Abundantly Able
7 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by TyushTal(m): 9:30am
Lol. "Carry your cross (Gbe Agbelebu re)"
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Rajosh(m): 9:33am
I love big things
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Fadiga24(m): 9:35am
She's not endowed, shes fat
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Fadiga24(m): 9:35am
Evablizin:
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Homeboiy(m): 9:46am
his face
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by internationalman(m): 9:52am
Evablizin:If u re implying what I'm thinking, u should know that power for lifting heavy objects isn't the same as power for the other room.
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Papiikush: 9:56am
See as she be like bag of beans. The guy come be like omo I bought whey dey load beans inside shop.
Not sexy Abeg.
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by IamLEGEND1: 10:22am
2 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by decatalyst(m): 10:22am
See as she lift her like say she be bag of rice
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by tosyne2much(m): 10:26am
The guy be like "oga photographer, abeg quick snap this thing nah"
3 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Cool30(f): 10:28am
hahahahahaha!
Overload. If you know how many packets of panadol this my guy go swallow after this gymnastic exercise, a nairalander with a good heart would just help him to offload that containerssssssesse!
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Melvyn11: 10:44am
I promise to make my wife the envy of the world
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by muller101(m): 11:19am
U will dislike any fat lady when they gets old. Have u ever seen a sick whale before. That's what they resemble. Sluggish unattractive some resemble an abandoned cemetery. So creepy.
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by josephine123: 12:03pm
strong man... lalasticlala , can u do dis?
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Keneking: 12:17pm
Suffering and smiling
- Rough T-shirt
- Rough Jean
- Torn Jeans
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Zeze06(m): 12:17pm
Self inflicted calamity
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by mayorG07: 12:18pm
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by uzoclinton(m): 12:18pm
heavy duty... I wonder what she''d be like after her second babt
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by holluwai(m): 12:18pm
Wawu
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 12:18pm
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by ShitHead: 12:18pm
That's not his real face. He's dying inside. Men these days and overload.
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:18pm
Her breast just dey squash d guy face. see groove
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Sniper12: 12:18pm
after dis one born 3, she go be like drum
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by oluwatymylehyn(m): 12:18pm
It's nice anyway
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by mantsban: 12:19pm
Cool, buh he looks like d life is about to squeezed out of him
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by ikorodureporta: 12:19pm
...Abeg, epp me warn this atm thief: 09038533378 & 08141274755
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by slyd90(m): 12:20pm
Eleru gberu re ooo
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by EagleScribes: 12:20pm
The man go dey take am gym every day and night
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions by Sleyanya1(m): 12:20pm
He did it...at alast
E no easy
