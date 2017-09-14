₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:39pm
Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer has some advice for ladies on marriage while also revealing that she’s 25.
According to her, Marriage is a cliche and not that serious oh..if yours gets broken dont’t throw it away, fix it..
See her posts below;
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by IamAirforce1: 2:41pm
That face is not 25yrs old
Next...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by uzoclinton(m): 2:50pm
ok
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by uzoclinton(m): 2:52pm
IamAirforce1:it could be....
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by mofeoluwadassah: 3:29pm
so if the marriage is claiming my life,i should still be in it abi....aff hear you
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by mikeczay: 3:35pm
This one is talking marriage. My gari fell into warm water. I can't drink it and its not close to Eba. Biko, what should I do?
Besides, I love passenger's songs
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by divicoded: 3:36pm
Beautiful girl
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by 2shure: 3:36pm
Difg numbers
Numerous figures
Pekus 35
Ass 38
Face 25
Dats football age
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by kokozain(m): 3:36pm
Ur age ur biz
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:36pm
Don't give me that I' m 25 BS
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by chibike69: 3:36pm
lol
dats true
your kpekus = 2 5
your head = 5
your yam leg = 6
your bum bom= 4
-----------------------
40
__________________
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by Danielmoore(m): 3:36pm
Tonto dike right now
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by pweshboi(m): 3:38pm
OK... Relationship adviser. Wheh done mah
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 3:39pm
Its easier for stella Damascus or whatever to sell to me that she's 25 than rosaline. The disadvantage of being fair, is the face gets to shrink while you get older and madam your face yaff started shrinking already. Marriage counselor
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by binsanni(m): 3:39pm
this one wey done old finish, is still claiming to be 25years.
mitchew it's a free world you can say what ever you like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by Lore80008: 3:39pm
You wen dey give marriage advice, where your husband
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by say4gunit(m): 3:41pm
IamAirforce1:Na her football age
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by bobofellaini(m): 3:47pm
25? It shows on her face.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by stasiaannie(f): 3:52pm
ur age is deceiving u abi ..... ur story / advice will change wen 30 comes knocking.... am booking space in shiloh for the next 5 years for u ..... beauti without brains.
CEOYOMZZYBLOG:
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by maklelemakukula(m): 3:53pm
this girl just learnt "cliche" today and decided to appear smart using her the "new" word while also seeking attention. Take her serious at your own peril
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by jaxxy(m): 3:57pm
lol advice. Best don't be the reason for sm1elses marriage problems.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by Ormorlehwah(f): 3:57pm
If she claim 25, then she looks oldish
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by itohanphait(f): 3:59pm
Funny how people that have never been married know a lot about marriage
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Says She Is 25 Years, Gives Marriage Advice To Ladies by SmartyPants: 4:01pm
maklelemakukula:
She's making sense though...no need to hate
