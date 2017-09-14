₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by yasmina85: 3:29pm
My BF and I have been together fo years (6+). We both have good jobs, we're both well in our 30s, I think we love each other (I sure do) and we get along fine.
3 years ago, he wanted me to move in but I said no, not before marriage.
Since then, it's been the status quo. We spend time together either at his place or mine.
When I bring up going to my father he deflects with something like "don't worry, it's coming"; "I'll go when I'm ready, be patient"...
Last year, I got mad and sort of gave him an ultimatum.He said he would but was still draging his feet.
I became bitter, he felt over pressured and we started fighting and arguing for everything.
We eventually broke up and spent almost a year appart. He came back 6 months ago and things are like when we first met
The problem is, I feel like for him, it's a whole new relationship and we have to let it mature like any new RS.
For me, we just took up where we left so we've been dating long enough. He either commit or leave me alone.
I don't want to lose him but I can't do this anymore. I really don't know why he can't bring himself to at least do the door knocking.
Please what can I do ??
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by makydebbie(f): 3:30pm
So I don't know what you're waiting for. After all these years. You better wake up and tell the guy you both aint getting younger. And you guys are more like a couple so that's why he's relaxed. How can you be with a guy for six years and your parents haven't met him?
My dear you cannot eat your cake and have it. It's either he makes up his mind for door knocking or he takes the exit. Tell him what he should do and you're not about to wait another six years before you guys break up and you understand he's not ready.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by swazpedro(m): 3:32pm
Hmm
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by KingRex1: 3:34pm
Invite your parents over, invite him too.. Start from there
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by thesicilian: 3:35pm
He feels too comfortable with you, that's why. Set him up to make it look like other serious guys are coming around and you are seriously considering accepting their offer. In that way he'll either let you go, or take the relationship to the next level. And that is exactly what you need now: a firm decision. Don't be afraid of losing him. Life is too short to waste 6yrs in one spot.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Pusyiter(m): 3:36pm
I would not blame your BF since you are already doing what couples do, he would hesitate to do the needful because he is already enjoying the forbidden nunu. But seriously, deprive him of the marital bliss (consummation) to make him be bold and more responsible. If not, like play like play na dating mood una go dey o
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by pu7pl3(m): 3:42pm
Ur man is gamophobic stop disturbing us and go to a therapist
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Florblu(f): 3:43pm
KingRex1:
Guy abeg
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Florblu(f): 3:46pm
There is no point pushing him.If he is not ready to meet your parent for no reason after all this years ,Babe please take a walk,
Isn't it obvious you've been dating yourself all this while?
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by eezeribe(m): 3:48pm
Now you still have all your lifelines with you... Just quietly walk away....
Your age range puts you on the hot seat,so when next you are on the game show,instead of wasting time guessing,just walk away with what you have....
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by mofeoluwadassah: 3:49pm
you have been dating for almost 6years and hes dragging his feet 2 go see ur parent....and you never talk to your leg abi
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by eezeribe(m): 3:49pm
yasmina85:He is not interested in getting married now... Even if you guys break up and make up a million times,he will continue hiding under the guise of starting afresh...
Moreover,he has not even proposed so I don't know how you would be able to convince him to come "knock on the door"...
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Chidonc(m): 3:50pm
get a hammer, go to ur father's house and remove the door, then bring it closer to your bf 2 knock, shekena, no time to waste.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by OKANGPRECIOUS(f): 3:57pm
Desperation mode activated.
Why are you making yourself cheap before him. You are talking of door knocking
I guess after that you will take in and start delivering children for him.
Babe wise up. Don't be too clingy to him incase other suitors want to come in.
Don't tell him again about coming to see your parent. You are pushing him against his wish
He may marry you out of pity n tomorrow he will regret marrying you.
Give am space joor. If he loves you he will go and do the needful
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Daveey: 4:09pm
KingRex1:
It won't solve the problem, but like you said its a starting point
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by KingRex1: 4:20pm
Florblu:No time o
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by ariyebaba(m): 4:43pm
Its like you are only dateable and not marriageble.
by the way, why buying the cow when u can av free milk
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by yasmina85: 5:01pm
@KingRex1: he actually already met my parents on "casual" occasions.The problem is that he never came "officialy" with his own family.
@eezeribe: he never proposed "movie like" for sure but when he talks about us starting a family all the time, makes plans about our future life together...He actually wan'ts a child and I told him to marry me before.
@ariyebaba: maybe i'm not marriage material. if that's the case, I would really want to know why because I think I've done everything a young lady is supposed to do to fit the "good catch" category
About that "buying the cow..." if you're talking about intimacy, I don't think that's the problem. 99% of my married GF had sex with their husbands before and still got married.
maybe he's just not that into me after a ll
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by ScotFree(m): 5:40pm
IS IT BY FORCE
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by ashjay001(m): 5:55pm
yasmina85:
The fact is, he loves u. Just afraid of marriage. Probably claiming to be a modern man. Moves in, have kids n if things still work out, get married.
U sound old school(i.e. conservative), so I would advice u to move on. From here, I can basically feel what he is afraid of.
But, if u can shed ur......., u just need to trust him. He came back after all!?
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Chukazu: 6:04pm
if he is not seeing your parent then you go see his own parent naa
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Kentnickole(m): 6:10pm
yasmina85:lock yourselves in a room and bang-ride the hell out of each other; come and thank me later
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by pcguru1(m): 6:26pm
yasmina85:There might be an underlying issue, Fear of Money, Fear of making the right choice, or Just fear of the Unknown, or Just fear of fear itself concerning the whole thing, you guys need to talk deeply you ain't kids, besides 6 years for me no need for even proposal just walk to the dad and talk.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Partnerbiz3: 7:00pm
Pray..
And
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Papiikush: 7:00pm
I knew this was going to make Frontpage..
If you are worth it, you wouldn't be the one begging to get married. What you guys need to understand is there are always two sides to a story...but that doesn't mean anything once a women is the "victim"
What If she is not the kindda woman worth settling down with?
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by Billyonaire: 7:00pm
yasmina85:
Very simple. Get pregnant and keep the pregnancy.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by reyscrub(m): 7:01pm
Do you mean your bf?
Because I can't understand you asking how your fiance can be introduce to your parent. Na outcast guy be your partner weh you no fit carry come home?
Well apply the 11th commandment asap.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by deepwater(f): 7:01pm
yasmina85:
Are you guys from same tribe?
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by blackbeau1(f): 7:01pm
My dear, tell him to commit or to leave you alone. Trust me if a guy wants to marry he, he would.
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by soberdrunk(m): 7:01pm
|Re: How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? by reminiscing(f): 7:02pm
yasmina85:Use magnet,...... What kind of question is this?
How can you be waiting hopelessly?
