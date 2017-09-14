Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Can I Get My Man To Do The "Door Knocking"? (3069 Views)

3 years ago, he wanted me to move in but I said no, not before marriage.

Since then, it's been the status quo. We spend time together either at his place or mine.

When I bring up going to my father he deflects with something like "don't worry, it's coming"; "I'll go when I'm ready, be patient"...



Last year, I got mad and sort of gave him an ultimatum.He said he would but was still draging his feet.

I became bitter, he felt over pressured and we started fighting and arguing for everything.

We eventually broke up and spent almost a year appart. He came back 6 months ago and things are like when we first met



The problem is, I feel like for him, it's a whole new relationship and we have to let it mature like any new RS.

For me, we just took up where we left so we've been dating long enough. He either commit or leave me alone.



I don't want to lose him but I can't do this anymore. I really don't know why he can't bring himself to at least do the door knocking.



I don't want to lose him but I can't do this anymore. I really don't know why he can't bring himself to at least do the door knocking.



My dear you cannot eat your cake and have it. It's either he makes up his mind for door knocking or he takes the exit. Tell him what he should do and you're not about to wait another six years before you guys break up and you understand he's not ready. So I don't know what you're waiting for. After all these years. You better wake up and tell the guy you both aint getting younger. And you guys are more like a couple so that's why he's relaxed. How can you be with a guy for six years and your parents haven't met him?

Invite your parents over, invite him too.. Start from there

He feels too comfortable with you, that's why. Set him up to make it look like other serious guys are coming around and you are seriously considering accepting their offer. In that way he'll either let you go, or take the relationship to the next level. And that is exactly what you need now: a firm decision. Don't be afraid of losing him. Life is too short to waste 6yrs in one spot.

I would not blame your BF since you are already doing what couples do, he would hesitate to do the needful because he is already enjoying the forbidden nunu. But seriously, deprive him of the marital bliss (consummation) to make him be bold and more responsible. If not, like play like play na dating mood una go dey o

Ur man is gamophobic stop disturbing us and go to a therapist

There is no point pushing him.If he is not ready to meet your parent for no reason after all this years ,Babe please take a walk,

Isn't it obvious you've been dating yourself all this while? 1 Like

Now you still have all your lifelines with you... Just quietly walk away....

Your age range puts you on the hot seat,so when next you are on the game show,instead of wasting time guessing,just walk away with what you have....

you have been dating for almost 6years and hes dragging his feet 2 go see ur parent....and you never talk to your leg abi 1 Like

He is not interested in getting married now... Even if you guys break up and make up a million times,he will continue hiding under the guise of starting afresh...

He is not interested in getting married now... Even if you guys break up and make up a million times,he will continue hiding under the guise of starting afresh...

Moreover,he has not even proposed so I don't know how you would be able to convince him to come "knock on the door"...

Why are you making yourself cheap before him. You are talking of door knocking

I guess after that you will take in and start delivering children for him.



Babe wise up. Don't be too clingy to him incase other suitors want to come in.



Don't tell him again about coming to see your parent. You are pushing him against his wish

He may marry you out of pity n tomorrow he will regret marrying you.



Give am space joor. If he loves you he will go and do the needful 1 Like

It won't solve the problem, but like you said its a starting point

@eezeribe: he never proposed "movie like" for sure but when he talks about us starting a family all the time, makes plans about our future life together...He actually wan'ts a child and I told him to marry me before.



@ariyebaba: maybe i'm not marriage material. if that's the case, I would really want to know why because I think I've done everything a young lady is supposed to do to fit the "good catch" category

About that "buying the cow..." if you're talking about intimacy, I don't think that's the problem. 99% of my married GF had sex with their husbands before and still got married.



@KingRex1: he actually already met my parents on "casual" occasions.The problem is that he never came "officialy" with his own family.@eezeribe: he never proposed "movie like" for sure but when he talks about us starting a family all the time, makes plans about our future life together...He actually wan'ts a child and I told him to marry me before.@ariyebaba: maybe i'm not marriage material. if that's the case, I would really want to know why because I think I've done everything a young lady is supposed to do to fit the "good catch" categoryAbout that "buying the cow..." if you're talking about intimacy, I don't think that's the problem. 99% of my married GF had sex with their husbands before and still got married.maybe he's just not that into me after all

@eezeribe: he never proposed "movie like" for sure but when he talks about us starting a family all the time, makes plans about our future life together...He actually wan'ts a child and I told him to marry me before.



@ariyebaba: maybe i'm not marriage material. if that's the case, I would really want to know why because I think I've done everything a young lady is supposed to do to fit the "good catch" category

About that "buying the cow..." if you're talking about intimacy, I don't think that's the problem. 99% of my married GF had sex with their husbands before and still got married.



maybe he's just not that into me after a ll



The fact is, he loves u. Just afraid of marriage. Probably claiming to be a modern man. Moves in, have kids n if things still work out, get married.



U sound old school(i.e. conservative), so I would advice u to move on. From here, I can basically feel what he is afraid of.



The fact is, he loves u. Just afraid of marriage. Probably claiming to be a modern man. Moves in, have kids n if things still work out, get married.

U sound old school(i.e. conservative), so I would advice u to move on. From here, I can basically feel what he is afraid of.

But, if u can shed ur......., u just need to trust him. He came back after all!?

if he is not seeing your parent then you go see his own parent naa if he is not seeing your parent then you go see his own parent naa

lock yourselves in a room and bang-ride the hell out of each other; come and thank me later

There might be an underlying issue, Fear of Money, Fear of making the right choice, or Just fear of the Unknown, or Just fear of fear itself concerning the whole thing, you guys need to talk deeply you ain't kids, besides 6 years for me no need for even proposal just walk to the dad and talk. There might be an underlying issue, Fear of Money, Fear of making the right choice, or Just fear of the Unknown, or Just fear of fear itself concerning the whole thing, you guys need to talk deeply you ain't kids, besides 6 years for me no need for even proposal just walk to the dad and talk.

If you are worth it, you wouldn't be the one begging to get married. What you guys need to understand is there are always two sides to a story...but that doesn't mean anything once a women is the "victim"

What If she is not the kindda woman worth settling down with?

Very simple. Get pregnant and keep the pregnancy.

Well apply the 11th commandment asap.

Are you guys from same tribe?

My dear, tell him to commit or to leave you alone. Trust me if a guy wants to marry he, he would.