|Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by waplord10(m): 3:50pm
The Abia state police command has gotten a new commissioner of police. He is Micheal Ogbizi
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/abia-gets-new-police-commissioner/amp/
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by niceprof: 4:00pm
I guess for speaking the truth.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by chibike69: 4:00pm
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by brainpulse: 4:01pm
Na so. No time for nonsense anymore. Ipob do anyhow you go see wahala.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by zmtoz: 4:01pm
The new one is from where?
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Bolustical: 4:01pm
ok
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by OSESUNATE(m): 4:01pm
Hehe, tactical maneuver!!!
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by drizslim(m): 4:01pm
ok
Special Announcement!!!
If you are in umuahia please don't wear GUCCI....these army people don't know the difference between Gucci ND biafran flag oo...
Two Gucci boys already shot dead
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Bolustical: 4:02pm
good
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Tlordy: 4:02pm
I think so
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Bolustical: 4:02pm
okkkk
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Unbreakable007: 4:02pm
Godson to Buhari
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by IkpuMmiri(f): 4:02pm
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Unbreakable007: 4:02pm
Ok
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Daniel058(m): 4:02pm
If he's an igbo man, NO p
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Donbabajay12(m): 4:02pm
Meanwhile the IPOB Miscreants are busy disturbing the peace of Aba right now...He has got a whole lot of work to do ...
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by nictech: 4:02pm
What is happening?
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by littlewonders: 4:03pm
Something fishing is going on.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by missbeckykisses(f): 4:03pm
Hope it's not another caword they just employed ..
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by SUPOL(m): 4:03pm
Micheal is from where?
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by myrrtle(m): 4:03pm
This is not the change we need. The soldiers should leave that region for peace to reign.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Naziridamos: 4:03pm
Whatever
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by setpredict(m): 4:03pm
okay.....oga police
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by RexEmmyGee: 4:03pm
The fear of IPOB is the beginning of wisdom
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by ritababe(f): 4:04pm
okay, I hope he calm the situation in aba.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by zeusdgrt(m): 4:04pm
Ipob Don enter trouble...lol
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by amosyanyan(m): 4:04pm
littlewonders:Oyinbo pepper
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Celcius: 4:04pm
OK.
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by navyseal2220: 4:04pm
The Hypocrisy And Blind Eye Of Nairaland To The Killing Of IPOB Is Wrenching
Allegation of Hausa fulani injured by unknown persons, Nairaland moved it to front page and titled it "IPOB Injured Hausa in Oyigbo Rivers state". Now, IPOB/Igbos are massacred in Aba, Nairaland titled it "People killed in Aba". Why Seunn? Why Seun? Why are you like this, some of you yoruba people? Why? What have Igbos ever done to you Yorubas to continue to show this hate to them? Despite Awolowo starving millions of our children to death for no reason, we never retaliated, we forgave and moved on. But still you people ungratuitiously continue to show hate to Igbos for no apparent reason. Don't think majority of Igbos are blind to your hypocrisy and support of this genocide on Igbos.
As I speak now, you have moved another thread to Front Page cleverly titled it "IPOB trending online and Nigerians response, what is that supposed to mean Seunn/Nairaland? What does that mean? You cleverly refusing to admit that IPOB/Igbos are being massacred in their land for no apparent reason. You remove and hide threads of these masscares with real evidence of tenths of IPOB killed, instead you only allow one or few you have been told by federal government to allow; of only two IPOB members killed, and then you cleverly titled it " People killed in Aba". Intentionally refusing to mntion "IPOB"
I appreciate the good yorubass against this evil, but to some of you who fan this hatred of Igbos and support this genocide of Igbos, remember this...life is a journey, whatever comes around, also goes around. IT MAY BE IGBOS TODAY, YOU TUENED BLIND EYE, TOMORROW IT COULD BE YOU OR OTHER TRIBE. SEUNN BE FAIR AND SHOW HEART, DON'T LET FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OR YOUR HATE OF IGBOS RUIN YOUR BUSINESS...YOU WILL GAIN NOTHING BUT DAMAGE!
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by uzoclinton(m): 4:04pm
ok
|Re: Micheal Ogbizi Is Abia New Commissioner Of Police by Francon(f): 4:04pm
Igbo man
(0) (Reply)
