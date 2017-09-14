The Hypocrisy And Blind Eye Of Nairaland To The Killing Of IPOB Is Wrenching



Allegation of Hausa fulani injured by unknown persons, Nairaland moved it to front page and titled it "IPOB Injured Hausa in Oyigbo Rivers state". Now, IPOB/Igbos are massacred in Aba, Nairaland titled it "People killed in Aba". Why Seunn? Why Seun? Why are you like this, some of you yoruba people? Why? What have Igbos ever done to you Yorubas to continue to show this hate to them? Despite Awolowo starving millions of our children to death for no reason, we never retaliated, we forgave and moved on. But still you people ungratuitiously continue to show hate to Igbos for no apparent reason. Don't think majority of Igbos are blind to your hypocrisy and support of this genocide on Igbos.



As I speak now, you have moved another thread to Front Page cleverly titled it "IPOB trending online and Nigerians response, what is that supposed to mean Seunn/Nairaland? What does that mean? You cleverly refusing to admit that IPOB/Igbos are being massacred in their land for no apparent reason. You remove and hide threads of these masscares with real evidence of tenths of IPOB killed, instead you only allow one or few you have been told by federal government to allow; of only two IPOB members killed, and then you cleverly titled it " People killed in Aba". Intentionally refusing to mntion "IPOB"



I appreciate the good yorubass against this evil, but to some of you who fan this hatred of Igbos and support this genocide of Igbos, remember this...life is a journey, whatever comes around, also goes around. IT MAY BE IGBOS TODAY, YOU TUENED BLIND EYE, TOMORROW IT COULD BE YOU OR OTHER TRIBE. SEUNN BE FAIR AND SHOW HEART, DON'T LET FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OR YOUR HATE OF IGBOS RUIN YOUR BUSINESS...YOU WILL GAIN NOTHING BUT DAMAGE!