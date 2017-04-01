Congratulation Nigerians! The Nigeria National Basketball team, the D'Tigers today defeated their Cameroonian opponents by106 points to 91 to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket 2017. This result takes them takes them one step closer to qualification for the World Cup in China 2019, as another win in the semifinals will seal their participation in the coming world event.



The D'Tigers led the Cameroonians in the 1st and 2nd quarters, but the Cameroonians created a scare in the 3rd quarters as they won it with 3 points. However, the D'Tigers roared back in the 4rth ( final) quarters to take the lead and win the match.



Nigeria will know her next opponent for the semifinal clash, which is the world cup qualification proper later today.



Send your best wishes to the D'Tigers in their quest to qualify for the World Cup and defend their title successfully.



Up D'Tigers!



Up Nigeria! 4 Likes