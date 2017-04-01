₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by rlauncher(m): 6:47pm
Congratulation Nigerians! The Nigeria National Basketball team, the D'Tigers today defeated their Cameroonian opponents by106 points to 91 to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket 2017. This result takes them takes them one step closer to qualification for the World Cup in China 2019, as another win in the semifinals will seal their participation in the coming world event.
The D'Tigers led the Cameroonians in the 1st and 2nd quarters, but the Cameroonians created a scare in the 3rd quarters as they won it with 3 points. However, the D'Tigers roared back in the 4rth ( final) quarters to take the lead and win the match.
Nigeria will know her next opponent for the semifinal clash, which is the world cup qualification proper later today.
Send your best wishes to the D'Tigers in their quest to qualify for the World Cup and defend their title successfully.
Up D'Tigers!
Up Nigeria!
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Nbote(m): 6:48pm
Camerooun don hear nweeeeen for our hands dis year.. Na revenge for Bakassi
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by rlauncher(m): 7:06pm
Nbote:
Yes o. We never finish with them , this just the beginning. Anytime Cameroon beat us for sports, he dey pain me deep for bone. Thank God we won
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by TINALETC3(f): 9:45pm
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:45pm
Ok
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:45pm
...
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by yomibelle(f): 9:45pm
Chai..Cameroons don suffer wia 9ja dey...Football/Basketball
Sometimes, ah wonder if Cameroonians are also Arsenal fans
dat one na 1000 ways to die loading
or mebbe Solomon Dalung's in-law is dia minister for sports
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by shinarlaura(f): 9:48pm
Nbote:
Hahahahaha... am telling u
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Supersuave2(m): 9:48pm
These guys dey try abeg
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by spidey77: 9:48pm
How old is this news? Okay that one was female FIBA. Just pray thay avoid Angola and Senegal
In the meantime, checkout do yo I know that one of the worlds biggest money fools is the presidentnofna world power country. Check him out here
http://expressdigger.blogspot.co.ke/2017/04/world-fools-day-meet-one-of-historys.html?m=1
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by CriticMaestro: 9:52pm
Who push am
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Rekyz(m): 9:53pm
Congrats to them. Hope they'll make it to China next year.
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Gorthy(m): 9:53pm
and Ghanaians will be like "Cam hair ran" me kpakpa don't know what I'm saying
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by 3plecz(m): 9:53pm
Up Nigeria
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Dididrumz(m): 9:53pm
Celebration
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Abfinest007(m): 9:54pm
d match so real live hell thank God we won
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Pavore9: 9:54pm
Nice one.
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by JegaTin: 9:58pm
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Joshmedia1: 10:01pm
.
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by bedspread: 10:03pm
NIGERIA WILL QUALIFY BUT WILL JAM USA IN THE WORLD CUP AGAIN AND GET THE TRASHING OF THEIR GENERATION
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Saheed9: 10:03pm
go guys
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by somehow: 10:04pm
I thought they no longer use this as FIBA world cup qualification?
I think it's more of playing qualifiers nowadays and no longer via continental games.
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by legaxi(m): 10:04pm
Rekyz:
Thought the World Cup will be in Spain.?
|Re: FIBA AFROBASKETBALL 2017: Nigeria Qualifies For The Semifinals- Beats Cameroon by Bimffo(m): 10:05pm
Cameroon na our Boy.
