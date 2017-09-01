Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos (6098 Views)

Source; Earlier today, Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha sang and rejoiced with Tricycle operators as he distributed thousands of Taxi to the KEKE riders, ahead of the September deadline which he gave to the Keke people to move 15 kilometres away from the capital city, in line with his urban renewal policy geared towards making Owerri a model modern state capital.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/governor-okorocha-sings-rejoices-tricycle-operators-imo-state-photos.html 1 Like

IPOB hates this man.



Which tells me the man is doing the right thing. Any body not supporting their destructive agenda both online and in real life, is termed Afonja.



When it comes to the matters of the East,i wait for the direction IPOB is facing. And then i support the other direction, as the other side is always the right side.



Okorocha God bless you. 23 Likes 1 Share

Pls upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Let's see why Ipobs hates him also. Pls upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Let's see why Ipobs hates him also. 20 Likes

Pls upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Let's see why Ipobs hates him also. up load pictures of projects completed by GEJ in ur state. up load pictures of projects completed by GEJ in ur state. 11 Likes 2 Shares

up load pictures of projects completed by GEJ in ur state.

Gej didn't do anything, pls upload just one completed project by Buhari in your state. Gej didn't do anything, pls upload just one completed project by Buhari in your state. 12 Likes

Good one by Rochas.



Ipobs hate Rochas because he counters them lie for lie, propaganda for propaganda. Rochas is one Governor who makes ipob look stupid and exposes their folly.



Imagine Ipobs being used as shooting practice in Abia the same day that Rochas upgrades Keke riders to taxi drivers. 6 Likes 1 Share

The only sensible Igbo governor who does not believe in the IPOB crap 6 Likes

Do the right thing,believe me there will be hate and joy but if you use the people to gain support for your own gain at their own detriment.



Trust me, you have to answer to God Almighty. 1 Like 1 Share

This is arrant nonsense.



Really? this man is a clown.



I heard he wants to ban keke in owerri?



singing with them will create job opportunities for them abi or will it in anyway better their lives?



if i were him I'd do what i was elected for.



By the way, has he paid pensions arrears yet?



#APC is a joke. 4 Likes

Everything get time... Na im time be this.

Where are the pictures of the taxi he distributed? 2 Likes

Okorohausa is a fraud!!!! 2 Likes

Pls upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Let's see why Ipobs hates him also. It is obvious, based on all the comments we have been seeing on here, shows IPOBs hates him. 7 Likes 2 Shares





When The drum starts beating, Dat coward of a man called Nnamdi Kanu should also stand and dance to the beat oh, hope he will not run away as he has been doing. We haven't heard dat he was at the forefront of any of the clashes that's been happening lately. When The drum starts beating, Dat coward of a man called Nnamdi Kanu should also stand and dance to the beat oh, hope he will not run away as he has been doing. We haven't heard dat he was at the forefront of any of the clashes that's been happening lately. 2 Likes 1 Share

? Shame to you Mr. governor Which kind wahala be this with this man? Shame to you Mr. governor 1 Like

I know that short guy with the funny face sitting next to Rochas in the first pic! Anyone who plys Imsu Junction by works layout should easily recognize him. He's a popular Keke rider there. 3 Likes

continue jonsing bro ,i dont think ipob is about pdp or apc. these men are failures deceiving your likes or you are the ones deceiving him.

just like your former monicker ipob matters will give you heart attack. change bro continue jonsing bro ,i dont think ipob is about pdp or apc. these men are failures deceiving your likes or you are the ones deceiving him.just like your former monicker ipob matters will give you heart attack. change bro 3 Likes

God punish poverty!!!

Thunder weey go fire poverty ehhh, go land when doctors de strike in fact!!

Onye Hausa 1 Like

PLEASE I WANT TO ADVICE NIGERIAN ARMY.......







Wen next they wanna start a new Operation, they should name it......











''OPERATION FOWL SWIM'' OR ''OPERATION ELEPHANT FLY'' SINCE THEY LIKE ANIMALS PASS ANYTHING........











IDIAWWWT 2 Likes

Good one by Rochas.



Ipobs hate Rochas because he counters them lie for lie, propaganda for propaganda. Rochas is one Governor who makes ipob look stupid and exposes their folly. ure noting but a slowpoke ure noting but a slowpoke 1 Like

God bless NIGERIA......and curse her ENEMIES

He will soon take keke napep out of imo state.