|Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Angelanest: 8:49pm
Earlier today, Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha sang and rejoiced with Tricycle operators as he distributed thousands of Taxi to the KEKE riders, ahead of the September deadline which he gave to the Keke people to move 15 kilometres away from the capital city, in line with his urban renewal policy geared towards making Owerri a model modern state capital.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/governor-okorocha-sings-rejoices-tricycle-operators-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Angelanest: 8:49pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 8:50pm
IPOB hates this man.
Which tells me the man is doing the right thing. Any body not supporting their destructive agenda both online and in real life, is termed Afonja.
When it comes to the matters of the East,i wait for the direction IPOB is facing. And then i support the other direction, as the other side is always the right side.
Okorocha God bless you.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by PointZerom: 8:55pm
lafflaff123:
Pls upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Let's see why Ipobs hates him also.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Okoroawusa: 9:00pm
PointZerom:up load pictures of projects completed by GEJ in ur state.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by PointZerom: 9:26pm
Okoroawusa:
Gej didn't do anything, pls upload just one completed project by Buhari in your state.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by EponOjuku: 9:29pm
Good one by Rochas.
Ipobs hate Rochas because he counters them lie for lie, propaganda for propaganda. Rochas is one Governor who makes ipob look stupid and exposes their folly.
Imagine Ipobs being used as shooting practice in Abia the same day that Rochas upgrades Keke riders to taxi drivers.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by nairavsdollars: 9:29pm
The only sensible Igbo governor who does not believe in the IPOB crap
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by ifyan(m): 9:29pm
Do the right thing,believe me there will be hate and joy but if you use the people to gain support for your own gain at their own detriment.
Trust me, you have to answer to God Almighty.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by DanielsParker(m): 9:29pm
This is arrant nonsense.
Really? this man is a clown.
I heard he wants to ban keke in owerri?
singing with them will create job opportunities for them abi or will it in anyway better their lives?
if i were him I'd do what i was elected for.
By the way, has he paid pensions arrears yet?
#APC is a joke.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by OCTAVO: 9:29pm
OK o.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Celestyn8213: 9:30pm
Everything get time... Na im time be this.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by femo122: 9:30pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Charles1110(m): 9:31pm
so.... ?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by anonymuz(m): 9:31pm
Where are the pictures of the taxi he distributed?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by dodorima(m): 9:32pm
Okorohausa is a fraud!!!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by kings09(m): 9:32pm
And so
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Flashh: 9:33pm
PointZerom:It is obvious, based on all the comments we have been seeing on here, shows IPOBs hates him.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by ableguy(m): 9:34pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Dididrumz(m): 9:34pm
lafflaff123:When The drum starts beating, Dat coward of a man called Nnamdi Kanu should also stand and dance to the beat oh, hope he will not run away as he has been doing. We haven't heard dat he was at the forefront of any of the clashes that's been happening lately.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by fixmeon: 9:35pm
Which kind wahala be this with this man? Shame to you Mr. governor
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by IamSINZ(m): 9:35pm
I know that short guy with the funny face sitting next to Rochas in the first pic! Anyone who plys Imsu Junction by works layout should easily recognize him. He's a popular Keke rider there.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by lonecatt: 9:35pm
lafflaff123:continue jonsing bro ,i dont think ipob is about pdp or apc. these men are failures deceiving your likes or you are the ones deceiving him.
just like your former monicker ipob matters will give you heart attack. change bro
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by bobnatlo: 9:36pm
God punish poverty!!!
Thunder weey go fire poverty ehhh, go land when doctors de strike in fact!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by edlion57(m): 9:36pm
Onye Hausa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:36pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by oshe11(m): 9:36pm
ok
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Brightwesley(m): 9:38pm
EponOjuku:ure noting but a slowpoke
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Ajisebioyolaari: 9:38pm
God bless NIGERIA......and curse her ENEMIES
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by fistonati(m): 9:39pm
He will soon take keke napep out of imo state.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Sings With Keke Napep Riders In Imo State. Photos by Kealmin(m): 9:40pm
continue ipob is waiting for u
