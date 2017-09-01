₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Nweze1986: 9:23pm On Sep 14
ABAKALIKI AND THE UMAHI MAGIC
By Philip Nweze
Many Landscapes have been so utterly transformed in so little time as the slice of South Eastern Nigeria called Abakaliki. The terrain itself, until a few decades ago, was mocked as “The Dust of the Nation.” Visitors who dared to venture into it ended with a bitter taste in the mouth. Being an Abakaliki man was a mark of shame. The Abakaliki I knew could not even boast of one tarred road. The state was lying prostrate in utter ruins orchestrated by long years of abject neglect and dehumanization. The result was that the pride of the Ebonyi man was bruised and battered and we simply faded to laughing stocks before our neighbours and contemporaries.
Though Ebonyians have tested power from the hands of successive governments since it was carved out to exist as a state in 1996, the people had received very little in the way of any positive lasting legacy.
Then came the Umahi magic 19 years down the line! Abakaliki, formerly a sprawling metropolis has floated to an architectural marvel. The state now qualifies for a spot in the list of Nigeria's finest state capitals. Within the last 2 years, Abakaliki town has been meticulously engineered to become one of the nation’s grandest metropolises , and the fastest growing city in the South east region.
The speed at which modern Abakaliki has sprung up is hard to conceptualize. Surely, Ebonyians who have not visited the state for so long should get ready to embrace a new reality upon their return. With a look at the road networks, street lighting intervention, water fountain concepts, the art works and other numerous infrastructures that adorn the state, it's clear that development in the state has entered an irreversible stage. The hallmark of the series of reforms that have swept through the state can simply be smelt in the state capital.
While the task of readying the state for investment inflow has been a massive undertaking for Governor Umahi, perhaps the greatest logistical feat was reconstruction of the Abakaliki Township stadium within the heart of the city. The ambitious undertaking has been accelerated by pressing infrastructure demands. Upon completion, it quickly became a defining image for the state. Just last week, a portrait showing the extent to which the skyline of Abakaliki has improved flooded the social media and instantly rewarded the governor with an enviable online fan base. The picture offered stunning view of Abakaliki from the sky.
It is always exciting to discover a city from above and Abakaliki made no exception with its famous monuments and landmarks put in place by the government of Engr David Umahi. The aerial view displaying the image of the newly reconstructed Abakaliki township stadium and the Udensi roundabout was another great example of government in action. The vista was simply breathtaking and the response overwhelming. Many are still surprised that a Nigerian state thought of constructing such a wonderful stadium like ours in the face of biting recession. Today, the Abakaliki township stadium is something of a destination in it's own right. This stadium is majestic, amazing; it is a timeless and priceless piece of architecture. It is the first of its kind in the state. It is trendy and I think this should be the pride of not just South East, but the entire Nigeria.
Though the phraseology differed, for those who commented online, the general sentiment in the vast majority was the same: Two decades have brought such monumental change—what will the Salt of the Nation look like in two more years?
Abakaliki may be one of the smaller state capitals, but what Abakaliki lacks in size, it makes up for in style: staggering beauty and architecture which is even threatening to upstage some of country's finest.
As a part of Governor Umahi's contribution in making Abakaliki a mega City , the governor has gone a step further into the digital age with introduction of another modern technology. The city is now adorned with backlit 48 sheets , ultra display and LED screen billboard. This large screen LED billboards, are popping up in hot places like Udensi round about junction. this has proved a major attraction for passersby. These brilliant digital displays offer effective, high impact , targeted , and flexible beautiful displays. In places like Lagos, these digital displays are widely accepted as the new advertising medium, because of their myriad advantages such as : dynamic creative elements and interactivity guaranteed delivery and scheduled display, multiple advertisers with no clutter , co- op revenue opportunities , instant digital changes for season , price , or promotion , rapid ability to update content , timely insertion of trailer loops with advertising content , instant digital programming with informative and entertaining content , and the ability to deliver specific messages to specific audiences in specific locations
Today, Abakaliki can confidently rank as one of the fastest growing state capitals in Nigeria. Successful milestones have been achieved in the beautification of the capital city, particularly in the night. A stroll down the streets of Abakaliki is an indulgent experience by any measure but when you add classic skyline view to the package, things enter a whole new level of luxury.
When in 2015, Engr David Umahi became the governor, many observers believed that a possible end to the dark days and the snail-pace development of the state may be in sight after all. This is because analysts shared the sentiment that the governor is a stickler for excellence.
I am one of those who believe strongly that the heart of Governor Umahi must have bleeded seeing the sorry state of the capital city then. So when he was sworn-in I knew that a major reform was not only necessary but imminent in the state capital.
Today, we are happy that there are such reforms at all levels and the results are there for anybody to see and verify. This is my joy as an Ebonyian. His government has taken visible steps in the restoration of the Abakaliki master plan. Umahi's pre-election years must have been spent preparing the ground for a major revolution such as identifying all decrepit structures qnd ailing sectors, with a specific mandate to clean up the city when fate eventually beckons.
And today it is on record that never in the 21years history of the state have such earth shaking socio-economic and political restructuring, and reforms been formulated and implemented like in the last two and half years. And today, Abakaliki is better for it while Ebonyians are happy for it.
Indeed, Governor David Nweze Umahi possesses the stuff of a legend. Thumbs up the People's governor!
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by winzy(m): 10:09pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by maximunimpact(m): 10:10pm On Sep 14
When I first visited Abakiliki in 2006 for my post utme, I said if I don't get admitted I will not regret it. Thst was because of the terrible state of the town. It is amazing that in just two years a governor is able to implement a transformation like this. This now makes me ashamed of being a Delta State indigene, just like Ebonyians were before. In my state, we receive the third largest federal allocation but Asaba the state capital is in a terrible state. From ibori to Uduaghan and now clueless Okowa, there's no plan in sight for any meaningful development. Even the governor with 42 sets of teeth have already begun a second term campaign not minding the fact that workers are hungry, Some ministries shut because he couldn't renew office rent and with zero drainage in Asaba. I weep for Delta State.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by jswhyte2001: 10:10pm On Sep 14
FTC thank God
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by josepph: 10:11pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Davepal: 10:12pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by pedronule(m): 10:12pm On Sep 14
@OP. Show us the rural settings na
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by bloomstar: 10:12pm On Sep 14
Other south east governors should learn from him, not playing politic with ur position. Develop the south east. Change the look of your state.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by yashau(m): 10:13pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by oshe11(m): 10:13pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by iHart(m): 10:13pm On Sep 14
Okezie Ikpeazu needs to visit Ebonyi on an IT..
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Henricarter(m): 10:14pm On Sep 14
And my imo brothers would be like is this real
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by oshe11(m): 10:14pm On Sep 14
This is one Gov dats loved by majority. Even pipo like me frm anoda state
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by yashau(m): 10:15pm On Sep 14
jswhyte2001:congrats, first timer!
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by lelvin(m): 10:15pm On Sep 14
What's this recent noise about Abakaliki
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by CallMeNJay: 10:15pm On Sep 14
How many times
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by wordproof: 10:16pm On Sep 14
Wow!
Abakaliki next investment destination.
Been studying their consumption pattern and needs.
Good environment for business, relatively peaceful... I heard.
I guess Umahi is the best Governor for the past 16years now.
I honestly wish Delta and other Eastern States...especially Abia can get a Governor that's this visionary and willing to put their states on the map.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by greatmarshall(m): 10:16pm On Sep 14
Ride on my governor
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by oshe11(m): 10:16pm On Sep 14
ahswear running against this guy for dia nxt election at this pace na waste of RESOURCE
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by KnowMore: 10:17pm On Sep 14
Op you've tried.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Unsad(m): 10:17pm On Sep 14
So this state still exists ? Not enough update on Ebonyi in the media sha
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by plendil: 10:18pm On Sep 14
This Mr Nweke sef.
Development is beyond road and Las Vegas lights, abeg.
HE should also consider the health sector
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by ideologies(m): 10:18pm On Sep 14
But y post pics of the same location, is abakiliki just that round about
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by ideologies(m): 10:19pm On Sep 14
lelvin:media na,
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Oxenomy: 10:20pm On Sep 14
Although I'm from Ebonyi State, you guys should stop posting all this pics cos it's an eyesore.. These pics depicts nothing to be happy about. Besides the governor is not doing whatever he is doing with his money, it's our collective money and he is simply doing the job we're paying him to do even though he is not doing enough..
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by gsainttrinity(m): 10:22pm On Sep 14
All these long story for what? Stadium and round about in 2017?
Bro...!!!
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by spidey77: 10:22pm On Sep 14
Unless i am blind, all i can see in ur numerous pictures is a flyover and a roundabout. How old did you say the government is again?
See the real achievements that kids are making here. Some of them are not even up to three years
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by Hedonistically: 10:23pm On Sep 14
This is getting ridiculous. Some of us know this game, and are practitioners but this no longer makes sense.
This over hyping of Abakaliki on Nairaland is now nauseating, especially for those who have seen - and seen through - the ridiculously small village-like Abakaliki "city".
Abeg tell us something important and forget all this Abakaliki this and Abakaliki that noise. I wonder how much Umahi and his PR goons are paying Seun for this madness.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by PSVITA: 10:23pm On Sep 14
dis man just dy paint paint road, nothing more! Him way use tax kill govt workes here! Don't be descive, i reside in Ebonyi state!!
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by itzemar(m): 10:24pm On Sep 14
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by talk2percy(m): 10:25pm On Sep 14
Good one, not this Rochas kind of wayo China roundabout. God bless u Mr Governor.
|Re: Abakaliki And The Umahi Magic by muller101(m): 10:26pm On Sep 14
