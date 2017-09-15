Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Times Nigerian Men Married Foreign Women. (17227 Views)

"When It Comes To Women, Nigerian Men Are The Kings Of Africa" - South African / Reasons Why Nigerian Men Wont Stop Going After Foreign Women / Why Foreign Women Love Nigerian Guys

It's no news that our Nigerian men travel far and wide. In the course of their sojourns, love happens. I bring you 10 of such unions that stand out to me.





1) The Ethiopian Bride:

A Nigerian man simply identified as Ajayi wedded his Ethiopian bride in the US. Aren't they lovely?









2) The one that couldn't wait to share the News:

Social media went agog, when this young man shared pictures of him and his "oyibo" bride. The 32yrs old man from Ondo state was heard sharing the news over the phone, "Ba mi dupe luwo oluwa ooo.. Mo ti fe oyinbo, jesu seun" (Help me thank God, I've married a white).







3) The older the berry, the sweeter the juice:

I've always heard older women tend to make better lovers. The word older must be subjective, as this young man took it a step further.







4) Say Cheese!! .

Smile Onoriode Samuel, smile dear, he who findeth a wife, findeth a good thing.





And why exactly is he holding on to his mum's hand? Did he just realise it isn't going to be an easy journey?





5) Love Knows No Religion.

Yes, this was proven when Collins married his muslim girlfriend in Jasin District in Melaka, Malaysia. They had their family and friends in attendance. It was a simple ceremony.









6) Warri No Dey Carry Last . This Warri musician,

Iwereboy Ama was quick to join the trend, Warri no dey carry last at all...ask Efe. His friends all look like they can't wait to hook an oyibo bride too.







She sure looks like a doll...





7) A Foreign Investment.

When former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole married his Cape Verde wife, Iara Forte, Nigerians were quick to call him out. Dino Melaye went as far as attacking him for not patronising made-in-Nigeria-women.







The foreign wife who is better than most Naija girls : Adebiyi Muizz got married to Susan Smith in 2015. Recently he granted an interview, where he was reported saying she is better than most Nigerian girls. That must be based on experience.











9) AkwaIbom Ayaya . This Nigerian man from AkwaIbom got married to his bride in a low-key ceremony abroad. How many Naija girls will agree to this? LOL.





10) The Nigerian man with a good foreign exchange value . It started with her sliding into his DM, now the rest is history. They are not yet married, but have been together for 6yrs and planning their wedding soon.



Which is your favourite couple?

Still the fastest way to get a green card 22 Likes

Still the fastest way to get a green card





Beautiful...





Awkward... Nigerian men are crazy





This is very disturbing...





Lmaaaoo!! The person I pity in this union is the woman, not the man because he looks like someone who will dump mama in a heart beat once he has achieved his aim. Ironically, the woman is pretty.



I feel for the poor woman. This woman should deal with him when he tries to fvck up





I was struck by the simplicity of the wedding ceremony. And they look together. Lovely





She sure looks like a doll...



Pretty woman. The guy looks mighty proud marrying a white woman. His friends even managed to look envious and very excited. It's like they're thinking me sef must marry oyibo.





Nigerians and their bad mouth. They called this combo 'Beauty and the Beast





There are just no words...





This actually made me smile. They are my favourite couple. You can actually feel the love radiating from these two.





This one cannot happen on Nairaland. Too many sociopaths here who want to hang your leg on burglary to administer...



Most of them na yahoo boys sha... Maybe the women has life insurance policy plan Check out number 3....he's real wife is the black lady (from left to right)Most of them na yahoo boys sha... Maybe the women has life insurance policy plan 7 Likes

LOL!

See as you analyse them finish.

Onoriode Samuel looks like the evil one, the woman looks genuinely happy. Same applies to the Warri guy, it's a dream come true for him and his friends.



Oshiomole and his wife suffered so much media backlash, I began to pity them at some point.



See as you analyse them finish.

Onoriode Samuel looks like the evil one, the woman looks genuinely happy. Same applies to the Warri guy, it's a dream come true for him and his friends.

Oshiomole and his wife suffered so much media backlash, I began to pity them at some point.

The rest are just as you described them

The rest are just as you described them Seriously, the Onoriode guy gives me the creeps. Was the woman oblivious of his discomfort or simply blinded by love?



I'm still scratching my head over the Iara/Oshiomole union. The babe get mind o. Buhari even looked amused Seriously, the Onoriode guy gives me the creeps. Was the woman oblivious of his discomfort or simply blinded by love?I'm still scratching my head over the Iara/Oshiomole union. The babe get mind o. Buhari even looked amused 6 Likes

Marry anything for the green card. 1 Like

Some Naija guys will marry anything for the green card.

Pathetic!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Some Naija guys will marry anything for the green card.

Pathetic!!!

Some Naija guys will marry anything for the green card.



Pathetic!!! Repeating ursef??

We have heard u!!!! Repeating ursef??We have heard u!!!! 9 Likes

That was a network glitch.

That was a network glitch.

[quote author=pocohantas post=60470979][/quote]the former edo state governor

Pocohantas and Nigeria men

I can never ever marry for a green card God forbid when I got 2 hands and 2 legs and an above average IQ. Only useless worthless people who don't believe in themselves do that. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Pochantas please put graphics in some of dose pics ahbeg 2 Likes

No 1 and 10 makes sense.. The rests are so unappealing. 3 Likes

mehn this is crazy, Good looking Nigerian guys getting married to their grand-mum



O ma ti d'agba.

In fact, she's weary No 3 looks like she's about to keel overO ma ti d'agba.In fact, she's weary 1 Like

watch this space.....



I'll be back in 10yrs with pictures of my Black/Latino &/or filipino mixed family.

Nobody get time for naija women and their nonsense. 6 Likes

duped into a relationship with some Nigerian guy that was about a million years younger and probably schooling



Looking in from the outside it was clearly one of those green card/visa arrangements (only he knew of course) because they did not make sense together at all



Anyway I was just a stranger looking in so I couldn't say much but I was just pitying her in my head whenever I saw them, to top it off they were always doing PDA, I remember when she told my friend the guy was her 'big chocolate stallion' with her thick Scottish accent



I remember when one sweet homely white woman that worked at a library I used to go to got duped into a relationship with some Nigerian guy that was about a million years younger and probably schooling

Looking in from the outside it was clearly one of those green card/visa arrangements (only he knew of course) because they did not make sense together at all

Anyway I was just a stranger looking in so I couldn't say much but I was just pitying her in my head whenever I saw them, to top it off they were always doing PDA, I remember when she told my friend the guy was her 'big chocolate stallion' with her thick Scottish accent

They got married against the wishes of her family and friends (as in the only guest was probably the vicar) according to her sha and then I started seeing him with other women barely months later. Whenever I'd see her at the library afterwards she'd look miserable, sad

Alaroye Story teller

[quote author=pocohantas post=60470979][/quote]



5 and 10 still nice.



2, 3, 4 and 8 just killed me.



I'll rather not relocate abroad than settle for those women o.



Chai!! 9ja guys are too desperate. 1 Like

Last paragraph almost brought tears to my eyes, didn't she think about it happening?

Btw, are there no pretty, young girls abroad to settle for rather than all these old mama wey don reach to die. Last paragraph almost brought tears to my eyes, didn't she think about it happening?Btw, are there no pretty, young girls abroad to settle for rather than all these old mama wey don reach to die. 3 Likes

Last paragraph almost brought tears to my eyes, didn't she think about it happening?

Btw, are there no pretty, young girls abroad to settle for rather than all these old mama wey don reach to die. I don't even know mehn, I'd be surprised if someone didn't tell her because it isn't a new thing. The guy was wrong but I don't know how naive some of these people can be smh



Lool pretty young girls are available o but they actually have options so they wouldn't give most of these guys a second glance, that's why these guys usually target the more vulnerable who aren't usually the most attractive smh I don't even know mehn, I'd be surprised if someone didn't tell her because it isn't a new thing. The guy was wrong but I don't know how naive some of these people can be smhLool pretty young girls are available o but they actually have options so they wouldn't give most of these guys a second glance, that's why these guys usually target the more vulnerable who aren't usually the most attractive smh 4 Likes

I don't even know mehn, I'd be surprised if someone didn't tell her because it isn't a new thing. The guy was wrong but I don't know how naive some of these people can be smh



Lool pretty young girls are available o but they actually have options so they wouldn't give most of these guys a second glance, that's why these guys usually target the more vulnerable who aren't usually the most attractive smh

Lool, crazy scenarios, the thought of kissing, let alone making love to these women makes me wanna puke.



Let me just die jeje. Arrrrrghhhhh. Lool, crazy scenarios, the thought of kissing, let alone making love to these women makes me wanna puke.Let me just die jeje. Arrrrrghhhhh. 5 Likes

Lool, crazy scenarios, the thought of kissing, let alone making love to these women makes me wanna puke.



Let me just die jeje. Arrrrrghhhhh. Lmao guy it takes strength



(God forgive me for laughing o) Lmao guy it takes strength(God forgive me for laughing o)

Lmao guy it takes strength



(God forgive me for laughing o)





Chai....you are not nice kankan



Na ds kind guys dey that ashewo thread, anything goes.



These ones have no conscience except of course it's arranged marriage.



My aunt once tried hooking me up with an AA in her work place, we shared contacts and got talking sef. Checking her Facebook pics, I knew my mom would be disappointed with the way she dresses and expose body parts.



She even has a kid but still pretty, young with a nice shape. I just stopped talking to her after a while. Chai....you are not nice kankanNa ds kind guys dey that ashewo thread, anything goes.These ones have no conscience except of course it's arranged marriage.My aunt once tried hooking me up with an AA in her work place, we shared contacts and got talking sef. Checking her Facebook pics, I knew my mom would be disappointed with the way she dresses and expose body parts.She even has a kid but still pretty, young with a nice shape. I just stopped talking to her after a while. 3 Likes

Number 1 & 5 r d onli possible 1s dt cld b based on luv d rest r pure hidden agenda. Well not even hidden at that