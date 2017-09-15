Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate At War Over Allowance (6739 Views)

From Fred Itua , Abuja





There is an uneasy calm in the Senate wing of the National Assembly.



Members of the upper chambers have declared war on the leadership as a result of the continuous delay in the payment of allowances by the National Assembly bureaucracy.



It was learnt that the last minute postponement of the resumption announced by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Sani Omolori, was to give the leadership of the Senate time to calm frayed nerves of members who besieged the office of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and that of his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.



Senators, it was authoritatively gathered, were unhappy with the senate president and other principal officers over the repeated delay in the payment of their allowances.



Some senators told Daily Sun that they were paid their “paltry” August salaries before the Sallah break, adding that the “juicy” allowances which run into millions of naira were frequently delayed.



For instance, the lawmakers said they were yet to receive their August allowances, despite the fact that the money had been lodged into a new generation bank as at August 30.



Three lawmakers who spoke with Daily Sun in separate interviews, but did not want their names mentioned, said they were already gearing up to confront the Senate leadership next Tuesday at plenary, before the one week postponement was suddenly announced on Wednesday.



One of the lawmakers who hails from one of the states in the South South, claimed that the delay in the payment of their monthly allowances has become a reccurring practice and threatened that lawmakers had already resolved to challenge Saraki.



He insinuated that the resumption date was postponed for fears that angry lawmakers could spring up surprises at plenary.



The senator said though he did not acquire a loan from a commercial bank to fund his election in 2015, his colleagues who were yet to pay off their debts were on the verge of losing their property, which they used as collateral.



Another lawmaker said over 70 per cent of senators did not travel to their respective constituencies during the long break because of

the delay in the payment of their salaries and allowances.



He said some of the lawmakers besieged offices of principal officers during the week to demand for explanations on why their outstanding allowances were yet to be paid.



Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi could not be reached for comments. One of his aides, who responded, said his principal was currently indisposed.



But when contacted, media adviser to the Senate President, Mr. Yusuf Olaniyonu, said the alleged delay was not the fault of his principal, adding that the Ministry of Finance was in charge of releases.



He, however, dispelled claims that the shift in the resumption date was to buy time and appease aggrieved senators.



http://sunnewsonline.com/senate-at-war-over-allowance/





lalasticlala

Maybe the allowance is being used to spray money on the python as it continued to dance 9 Likes 1 Share

DrGoodman:

Gej

GEJ has moved on! GEJ has moved on! 13 Likes 2 Shares

lol....loving dis for ones u guyz should as well feel wat d ordinary men are goin through wen it cums to salary issues in Nigeria 3 Likes

Until both chambers are scrapped for one while reducing the number of the one that'll be left, Nigeria may know no all-round peace





Even if it is maintained in 2019,the masses owe themselves the duty to elect credible individuals who will have their best interest first at heart before having their personal interest at the tail end 2 Likes

ntor Senators collecting loan to run for election. This na real MMM ntor Senators collecting loan to run for election. This na real MMM 3 Likes

Bunch of clowns, always on the news for the wrong reason, instead of representing the needs of their people, they there fighting for their own selfish interest. 2 Likes

Scrap the Senate and keep the House of Reps.



We don't need two houses of Parliament that do nothing but feed fat from our treasury. 3 Likes

Fred Itua or what do you call yourself. Go and do your proper investigation before you s tart misleading the public.



Senators and members received their allowances together with the arrears of increment of the allowances on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

No Senator or Member is being own a dime its aides in the NASS that are being denied their allowances for the past two years 1 Like

We need serious people to fill this vacum.

They shld feel what ordinary workers feel

so it's their allowance they are fighting over while their war could break out in the east at any time......with the lives of millions @ stake.



Who their legislation and acts done help.

All they care about is their stomachs

.

Nigeria senators



the no. 1 criminals in Nigeria





fighting over their allowance



when dey country is heating up 1 Like

I don't even know what in doing here

That will always happen when it has to do with their pockets

our senate knows nothing than to fight for money......... smelling rubish

They care about no one except themselves These legislooters never cease to amaze meThey care about no one except themselves

Stop a Pogrom in SE Nigeria and killing of Igbos in Other parts of the Country. Human life is sacred.

Your petition is needed at change.org, click the blow link to sign the petition



http://chn.ge/2y7704i

These people at it again, always fighting for money when the country is boiling.

PLEASE I WANT TO ADVICE NIGERIAN ARMY.......







Wen next they wanna start a new Operation, they should name it......











''OPERATION FOWL SWIM'' OR ''OPERATION ELEPHANT FLY'' SINCE THEY LIKE ANIMALS PASS ANYTHING........











IDIAWWWT

Crooks Their problem is their salary, they don't even care about what happens to poor masses in this country and yet some gullible on nairaland would be dancing to their tune. Nonsensical Nonsense.

The senate house of thiefs:; the latest movie in town.

Useless law makers scampering and whinning over allowances while parts of the country are at the verge of war.

I wonder if these people actually know what they are doing there in the senate

the country is on fire and all they care about is their allowance. Believe me this will be their topic of discussion in the house when they eventually resume instead of what is happening in the country. Useless people

Dem no pay some people basic salary others the complain of allowance....









Make them sell this country share the money among us

Rogues!!!!



