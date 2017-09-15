₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate At War Over Allowance by dre11(m): 5:59am
From Fred Itua , Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/senate-at-war-over-allowance/
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by DrGoodman: 6:01am
Maybe the allowance is being used to spray money on the python as it continued to dance
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by Aufbauh(m): 6:03am
DrGoodman:
GEJ has moved on!
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by hazandino(m): 6:11am
lol....loving dis for ones u guyz should as well feel wat d ordinary men are goin through wen it cums to salary issues in Nigeria
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by kingphilip(m): 6:14am
Until both chambers are scrapped for one while reducing the number of the one that'll be left, Nigeria may know no all-round peace
Even if it is maintained in 2019,the masses owe themselves the duty to elect credible individuals who will have their best interest first at heart before having their personal interest at the tail end
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by ayoncox: 6:20am
ntor Senators collecting loan to run for election. This na real MMM
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by dannytoe(m): 6:21am
Bunch of clowns, always on the news for the wrong reason, instead of representing the needs of their people, they there fighting for their own selfish interest.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by hungryboy(m): 6:28am
Scrap the Senate and keep the House of Reps.
We don't need two houses of Parliament that do nothing but feed fat from our treasury.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by Ttalk: 6:38am
Fred Itua or what do you call yourself. Go and do your proper investigation before you s tart misleading the public.
Senators and members received their allowances together with the arrears of increment of the allowances on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
No Senator or Member is being own a dime its aides in the NASS that are being denied their allowances for the past two years
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by slimfit1(m): 6:52am
We need serious people to fill this vacum.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by jaychubi: 7:33am
They shld feel what ordinary workers feel
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by Pierced(f): 7:39am
so it's their allowance they are fighting over while their war could break out in the east at any time......with the lives of millions @ stake.
Who their legislation and acts done help.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by midehi2(f): 10:45am
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by elog(m): 10:46am
All they care about is their stomachs
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by DanielsParker(m): 10:46am
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by chibike69: 10:47am
Nigeria senators
the no. 1 criminals in Nigeria
fighting over their allowance
when dey country is heating up
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by sunshineV(m): 10:47am
I don't even know what in doing here
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by epospiky(m): 10:49am
That will always happen when it has to do with their pockets
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by richidinho(m): 10:50am
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by ajimotoke(m): 10:50am
our senate knows nothing than to fight for money......... smelling rubish
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by tooth4tooth: 10:50am
These legislooters never cease to amaze me They care about no one except themselves
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by lordjustice: 10:52am
Stop a Pogrom in SE Nigeria and killing of Igbos in Other parts of the Country. Human life is sacred.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by ogogoroNo1: 10:52am
These people at it again, always fighting for money when the country is boiling.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by oshe11(m): 10:54am
PLEASE I WANT TO ADVICE NIGERIAN ARMY.......
Wen next they wanna start a new Operation, they should name it......
''OPERATION FOWL SWIM'' OR ''OPERATION ELEPHANT FLY'' SINCE THEY LIKE ANIMALS PASS ANYTHING........
IDIAWWWT
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by mavinc4u(f): 10:55am
Crooks Their problem is their salary, they don't even care about what happens to poor masses in this country and yet some gullible on nairaland would be dancing to their tune. Nonsensical Nonsense.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by Sall(m): 10:57am
The senate house of thiefs:; the latest movie in town.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by gbishman: 10:58am
Useless law makers scampering and whinning over allowances while parts of the country are at the verge of war.
I wonder if these people actually know what they are doing there in the senate
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by nwakibie3(m): 10:59am
the country is on fire and all they care about is their allowance. Believe me this will be their topic of discussion in the house when they eventually resume instead of what is happening in the country. Useless people
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by SEMO007(m): 11:00am
Dem no pay some people basic salary others the complain of allowance....
Make them sell this country share the money among us
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by mavinc4u(f): 11:00am
lordjustice:
That thing is not working. You guys should stop waiting for international buhaha to come to rescue because if they would come, they would have been here since. If you know what happens to a lamb that is pursued for a long time, that should be your strategy. Stop all these noise of international or world are watching, it does not help.
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by wildchild02: 11:04am
Rogues!!!!
|Re: Senate At War Over Allowance by blezzymoore: 11:08am
Senathieves
