|53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Naijasimplenews: 8:40am
Zagga told the newsmen in a phone interview that the traders were going to a market when the incident happened.
The Chairman of the Bagudo Local Government Council in Kebbi, Alhaji Muhammad Zagga, confirmed on Thursday that no fewer than 53 traders were feared dead in a boat mishap on River Niger in Bagudo, Kebbi.
Zagga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a phone interview that the traders were going to a market when the incident happened.
“Majority of the traders are from Gaya Village in Niger Republic.
“They were going to a market in Lolo when their boat capsized,” he said.
Zagga said that out of some 100 passengers on board the boat, 47 were rescued while others could not yet be accounted for.
The chairman said that the authorities in Niger Republic had deplored 500 divers to search for the missing people.
Also commenting on the incident, the Acting Director-General of the Kebbi State Kebbi Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abbas Rabi’u, described the incident as unfortunate and disastrous.
“The victims were mostly traders from Niger Republic,” he said.
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by paiz(m): 8:58am
No matter how many innocent civilians these hausa-fulani soldiers kill in the east believe me Karma always have a way of doing his things.
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by DanielsParker(m): 11:22am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Dracoe(m): 11:22am
Bad.. Really bad
But why will over 100 people attempt to travel on a boat , what were they even thinking .
Most times it's ignorance that's leads people to their doom, not some village people
RIP to the lost souls
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by NorthSide: 11:23am
paiz:
Explain what you mean by karma
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Beewhy01(m): 11:23am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by IMASTEX: 11:23am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by sagitariusbaby(m): 11:23am
When your people come south dey kill our people, Angel of God dey finish work for North. God is watching
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Francon(f): 11:23am
very unfortunate
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by cokiek(f): 11:23am
Oh No...this is not good at all
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Narldon(f): 11:24am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by binsanni(m): 11:24am
DanielsParker:
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by magoo10: 11:24am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by sholaroz: 11:24am
May God have mercy
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Ajimike(m): 11:25am
Good
For every single soul shot by Fulani Army in SE
10 Fulani dies elsewhere.
Quote me and say Nonsene and let's see if the wrath of God doesn't visit your people too
The good news is that those who died in this freedom struggle died for something.
Let's see what you die for eventually.
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by BRYIAN99(m): 11:25am
Too bad....R.I.P to d dead
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by masterpolyglot: 11:25am
I see some of you saying "karma" "good" etc. Poor innocent souls who are not involved in the fracas between your war-mongering brothers in the east and the Army die and you show no sympathy because they are Hausa... And some of you will go to church this sunday expecting God to answer your prayers...
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by money121(m): 11:25am
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un.
Asalaam alaikum Marufat5
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Vuya: 11:27am
may their perfect soul rest in peace ..... Lord God accept their soul and forgive their sins
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Jabioro: 11:27am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Litesanti(m): 11:28am
RIP to the dead ..............
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by Dracoe(m): 11:29am
Ajimike:
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by ojimbo(m): 11:29am
No value of human lives. There should have been a safer means for water transportation
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by segebase(m): 11:29am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by segebase(m): 11:30am
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by mightyhazell: 11:30am
Ajimike:
sagitariusbaby:
paiz:no
it cannever get to this no matter what...
igbos can never go dat route
we don't rejoice at ppls misfortunes
we aint yorobbas
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by WiszyFraud(m): 11:33am
Awwwch... very sad news there! R.i.p to them.
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by chi4ik(m): 11:33am
bad news everyday in Nigeria
|Re: 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State by solochris(m): 11:34am
Nigerians made a very big mistake in 2015, God pls forgive us
