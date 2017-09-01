Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 53 Traders Dead After Boat Mishap In Kebbi State (2198 Views)

Missing Russian Couple Found Dead After 12 Years In Their Car At Bottom Of River / Traders Die In Boat Mishap In Kebbi (Burial Photos) / Engaged Man Dies In Accident In Kebbi State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Chairman of the Bagudo Local Government Council in Kebbi, Alhaji Muhammad Zagga, confirmed on Thursday that no fewer than 53 traders were feared dead in a boat mishap on River Niger in Bagudo, Kebbi.

Zagga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a phone interview that the traders were going to a market when the incident happened.

“Majority of the traders are from Gaya Village in Niger Republic.

“They were going to a market in Lolo when their boat capsized,” he said.

Zagga said that out of some 100 passengers on board the boat, 47 were rescued while others could not yet be accounted for.



The chairman said that the authorities in Niger Republic had deplored 500 divers to search for the missing people.

Also commenting on the incident, the Acting Director-General of the Kebbi State Kebbi Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abbas Rabi’u, described the incident as unfortunate and disastrous.

“The victims were mostly traders from Niger Republic,” he said.



SOURCES: Zagga told the newsmen in a phone interview that the traders were going to a market when the incident happened.The Chairman of the Bagudo Local Government Council in Kebbi, Alhaji Muhammad Zagga, confirmed on Thursday that no fewer than 53 traders were feared dead in a boat mishap on River Niger in Bagudo, Kebbi.Zagga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a phone interview that the traders were going to a market when the incident happened.“Majority of the traders are from Gaya Village in Niger Republic.“They were going to a market in Lolo when their boat capsized,” he said.Zagga said that out of some 100 passengers on board the boat, 47 were rescued while others could not yet be accounted for.The chairman said that the authorities in Niger Republic had deplored 500 divers to search for the missing people.Also commenting on the incident, the Acting Director-General of the Kebbi State Kebbi Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abbas Rabi’u, described the incident as unfortunate and disastrous.“The victims were mostly traders from Niger Republic,” he said.SOURCES: http://www.naijasimple.com/2017/09/shocking53-traders-dead-after-boat.html

No matter how many innocent civilians these hausa-fulani soldiers kill in the east believe me Karma always have a way of doing his things. 2 Likes

.



But why will over 100 people attempt to travel on a boat , what were they even thinking .

Most times it's ignorance that's leads people to their doom, not some village people



RIP to the lost souls Bad.. Really badBut why will over 100 people attempt to travel on a boat, what were they even thinkingMost times it's ignorance that's leads people to their doom, not some village peopleRIP to the lost souls

paiz:

Karma

Explain what you mean by karma Explain what you mean by karma

.

Wow!

When your people come south dey kill our people, Angel of God dey finish work for North. God is watching 3 Likes

very unfortunate

Oh No...this is not good at all

Bad



DanielsParker:

. SEE THIS ONE

following

May God have mercy

Good



For every single soul shot by Fulani Army in SE

10 Fulani dies elsewhere.

Quote me and say Nonsene and let's see if the wrath of God doesn't visit your people too

.....

The good news is that those who died in this freedom struggle died for something.

Let's see what you die for eventually. 2 Likes

Too bad....R.I.P to d dead

I see some of you saying "karma" "good" etc. Poor innocent souls who are not involved in the fracas between your war-mongering brothers in the east and the Army die and you show no sympathy because they are Hausa... And some of you will go to church this sunday expecting God to answer your prayers...

Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un.



Asalaam alaikum Marufat5

may their perfect soul rest in peace ..... Lord God accept their soul and forgive their sins

50@ a go,sank and gone 4eva...

RIP to the dead ..............

Ajimike:

Good



For every single soul shot by Fulani Army in SE

10 Fulani dies elsewhere.

Quote me and say Nonsene and let's see if the wrath of God doesn't visit your people too

.....

The good news is that those who died in this freedom struggle died for something.

Let's see what you die for eventually.



No value of human lives. There should have been a safer means for water transportation

bb

hnsdwfwf:

Fixed games are REAL but hard to get through and are not pulled out often.

Today's game have been fixed

see details below



y selling it ..just sell ur properties n stake all in it ..and u r a billionaire y selling it ..just sell ur properties n stake all in it ..and u r a billionaire

Ajimike:

Good sagitariusbaby:

When your people come south dey kill our people, Angel of God dey finish work for North. God is watching paiz:

Karma no











it cannever get to this no matter what...









igbos can never go dat route



we don't rejoice at ppls misfortunes









we aint yorobbas noit cannever get to this no matter what...igbos can never go dat routewe don't rejoice at ppls misfortuneswe aint yorobbas

R.i.p to them. Awwwch... very sad news there!R.i.p to them.

bad news everyday in Nigeria