₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,096 members, 3,801,774 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 11:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) (33887 Views)
How Guys Act When they See A Photo Of A Curvy And Sexy Woman Online / Some Silly Ways Guys Act When A Lady Turns Them Down / 10 Ways Shy Guys Act When They Have A Crush (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by streets2empire: 10:45am On Sep 15
Guys can go to any length when they want to have sex with a lady. Their intelligence rises to a very high quotient when they want sex and they devise the craftiest means to achieve this. See some memes that just depicts how clever guys can be;
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by drunkcow(m): 10:46am On Sep 15
when he say i will jst put the head
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:48am On Sep 15
That's y I go about with iron pant with lock
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by abelprice(m): 10:49am On Sep 15
Op... u nor well.... ... but that's what dey want 2 hear... ...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by seunny4lif(m): 10:49am On Sep 15
My body dey hot
4 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by drunkcow(m): 10:56am On Sep 15
when she finally accepted and u have off clothes but u 4get to buy c*ndom
184 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 11:02am On Sep 15
Chilling with the squad after smashing...
Me: ... And i shit_you not, fam.. She said.... She said " You promise you'll Call me, right?"
89 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by Yeligray(m): 11:11am On Sep 15
IamLEGEND1:u wicked u
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 11:21am On Sep 15
When you chilling on the bed and she say she feelin' cold...
131 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 11:28am On Sep 15
When you about about to pull out but she hook your yansh with her legs at the last second ... Now you're just laying there, reevaluating your life and your future kid's.
323 Likes 26 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:34am On Sep 15
Gooosh! This makes me laugh so hard.
1 Like
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by streets2empire: 11:47am On Sep 15
see more funny memes by guys here>>http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/funny-memes-see-how-guys-acts-when-they-want-to-have-sex-with-you
13 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by OfficialDad: 11:54am On Sep 15
Hahahahahahaha. My belle oo. All the comments above me is crazy, una no well
2 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by Elnino4ladies: 12:19pm On Sep 15
spoilt kids
8 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:26pm On Sep 15
u forget when she say she wants to watch movies on ur phone but u say bb i will soon be going out
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by samsam2019: 12:30pm On Sep 15
When after sex she ask “baby d you really love me?”
176 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by dacblogger(f): 12:36pm On Sep 15
Funny enough,you both used each other.
She had fun,you had fun... So don't come here n be feeling like you won American Visa lottery.
You both got played.
111 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by tosyne2much(m): 12:37pm On Sep 15
LOL
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 12:43pm On Sep 15
Me: Babe, it's your birthday and I've got something wonderful in store for you.
Her: What is it?
Me: well, it's something I've never given you before...
Her: An_orgasm?
ME:
93 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 12:45pm On Sep 15
when you're dead but the call of duty is still strong...
18 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by OfficialDad: 12:47pm On Sep 15
Lalasticlala take to FP. . Op let's go to front page.
1 Like
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by ItsJezzy(m): 12:48pm On Sep 15
IamLEGEND1:.
.
This guy wicked sha o... My chest
2 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by free2ryhme: 12:50pm On Sep 15
samsam2019:
You stole this picture from me
streets2empire:
when they start having sex you go hear
4 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 12:51pm On Sep 15
when you make mouth that you're a 35mins man but on the D day your Member no gree cooperate, now you have to explain yourself.
79 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by Cindychinny(f): 12:56pm On Sep 15
dacblogger:
7 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by tosyne2much(m): 12:57pm On Sep 15
When you do more than what your strength can carry
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:00pm On Sep 15
This thread isn't for Virgins like me
#TeamSexAfterMarriage
12 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:02pm On Sep 15
IamLEGEND1:Repent or I arrange this chick for you
21 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 1:05pm On Sep 15
TonyeBarcanista:Ah!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by JasonScolari: 1:15pm On Sep 15
IamLEGEND1:This is the language I always hear and love each time she visits.
I always get down to business.
3 Likes
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:16pm On Sep 15
IamLEGEND1:I say Amen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Guys Act When They Want To Have Sex With A Lady (Funny Memes) by IamLEGEND1: 1:18pm On Sep 15
Yoruba Demon: Sir, your daughter & me are dating
Father: beat me and you have my permission..
Yoruba demon: OK sir
Live scenes from the family house..
23 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
His Fiancee Aborted His Baby After His Death / Ridiculous Phrases Men Use To Break-up With Ladies / Differences Between True Love And Fake Love
Viewing this topic: makavele, greenya, oyb(m), beeboi200(m), jigga40(m), Agebrown(m), chinwezdasilva, Luzzyjay(m), streets2empire, Accurate5(m), Ninii(f), DeepLearning, donkingarmani(m), aboyaji(m), spanzed(m), Freeman59, agya1, doctorgold(m), joshnnanna, Bamidele539, Jb10(m), Charles4075(m), Intelcorei7, slimbless(f), ginajoe, iphielove, eflintsone(m), testional(m), atomicdele, refreshrate, dsuperhero001, legendary4luv(m), gambei, tundejoel1990, oluremmy234(m), abescom, Frenchfriez, yemmy75(m), danieljessy, mjbaba, ofsegs, usmanbaba(m), festaclanre, tboks(m), aoadedeji(m), Olastedy10, deribigbe(m), pansophist(m), AdetayoS(m), kentuta(m), willibounce1(m), Jenifa123, Liljah, KiidaACE(m), johnjames2009, phredbongg(m), Danelo(m), kwammy5000(m), kokosin, davismiles(m), Ninethmare, Nedu91, Abuloma80, gaburiel(m), xzel45, Oluwadare, sampatdikachi(m), otosa(m), pipedraft, jendoakino(m), Iamtony, stanluiz(m), sheyiOlu(m), proudlyND(m), BigBelleControl(m), korel9, ogbonnajose(m), skayT, Bluetooth2, kingsleybrave(m), primusintapares, Ferdyboss, schoolboy0(m), Xternal(m), emmyagi(m), ijekul(m), Ladymacbee(f), hupernikao, Rashman578(m), rashmanny(m), damsity(f), Flashh, cooljude(m), Tboy1975, NwaliE01(m), wisestman(m), adeoluwale, DrKlever(m), Passy089(m), aubomeyangp(m), olatunyemi(m), jbyno, 124mumsy, newheart2(m), rosieflower2(f), LeonOgu, olas24u(f), GENT95(m), Dexter247, DanielsParker(m), Lightning07(m), OkunrinMeta, Sassy16(f), Bjkhaleed(m), offishialpablo, dulux07(m), Acebrain28(m), YesWeCan11, asumo12, shadrach77, frankpro27(m), theyji1990(m), Howlusholar(m), femibig(m), spymaster(m), cashmyles(f), anuoladipupo(m), CaptainRahl(m), MiddleDimension, Joseph4God(m), Pelaiye2703(m), madampresident(f), OlaSalo(m), Usjimy(m), JohnspeakU(m), adakoleagbenu, CocoaOla, UnimkeAk(m), eppysold(m), charlesklaus(m), YoungExec, Christophorus(m), torres2, Skillfullulu(m), churchill205(m), Ibime(m), Neroski(f), Bakassi, perfectcato(m), Emerald22(f), tola09(m), sakalisis(m), wickedtuna(m), ikdaddy01(m), edunaking, misslois(f), LadyGoddiva(f), Aitty(f), medonella, gabzy7(m), iammee(f), davido101(m), Ladyjumong(f), photons(m), abidex0z(m), Pythondancef, odumessi(m), fekani, 234GT(m), Jethrolite(m), Bassurge, Gloryamara, Xtopherprince(m), nickz(m), OLUENTA1, sunmike065(m), alcuin(m), 4ukdamods, HABRUZZY(m), michony505(m), HZwriters, Boscojugunu(m), austine4real(m), clevervikson(m), teniboss(m), Bush2013, Munzy14(m), tino22(m), MrOlai, Hawkler, Snazzynho(m), akeensbussy(m), DesireBenjamin, Popowaa, leoloi(m), VERDA, Fatherlee(m), donephi(m), odivo, dumodust(m), NigPatriot, diportivo, brunofarad(m), CastingCrowns(f), temmytope68(m), Johnpsite, Bigii(m), Geesammy(m), Naijjablog(m), Keywordconcept(m), DanoskiDaniels, Kemmia(f), phreethinker, exhibit7432, Peterdredd, forgiveness, Liyyor, allegiant1(f), Henrolla(m), jessejunior(m), davroca16(m), cokegee, shasha101(f), joekes(m), Fuckingmallam45(m), Kingtim(m), Ensquare(m), lalasticlala(m), Ukeachu1(m), emmchi(m), sylviaeo(f), harrymoney(m), Folatem, kevkory, Uchman50(m), yungdynho(m), Rickjordan(m), marvwhite, Alampo110, funola, Raymysterio(m), Mrks4770(m), obitee69(m), dot84(m), raphloren, jovincyy10(m), iamGholdaniel, Biie, purplelips(f), iammolise(m), JayBaronJay, Rohzay(m), shinarlaura(f), ogjoel, jomarq(m), joanana(f), jey4all(m), iVentHub(f), DoubleEmpire231(m), michaeadi(m), LadyE12, cloud7, pomide(m), jumzzy448, Arosam(m), menstrualpad, kemz123, garryi, KingShayDee(m), Icecode, francdec4(m), Ahmedy70(m), johnbimbo12(m), valtech24, Atouba, neyop85(m), Asour, linsa01(m), daemeyer(m), aolumaxi(m), CzarChris(m), holloowersheun(m), Tonymic4life(m), tecnolad(m), tolex34(m), Tylerfitnesss, bigdeals, paullcares, sucre2(m), guardian09(m), InGodshand, dadasupremacy(m), siaco(m), Patobanton, waleyy22(m) and 333 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25