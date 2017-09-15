₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Towncrier247: 12:21pm
Pretty Nigerian lady, Racheal Ugorji took to Facebook to tell her friends she’s searching for a husband no matter how he is, so long he has hands and legs. Lucky you guys! Now, which one of you will take home this rare gem of a damsel?
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/im-ready-to-marry-any-man-at-all-once-he-has-two-hands-and-legsnigeria-lady
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Towncrier247: 12:21pm
See All Her Stunning Pics Here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/im-ready-to-marry-any-man-at-all-once-he-has-two-hands-and-legsnigeria-lady
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by sexybbstar(f): 12:23pm
She's Beautiful
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by GloriaNinja(f): 12:24pm
ANOTHER ATTENTION SEEKING HOE.
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:25pm
how this news
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:26pm
Wait, lemme call IamSinz..
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by zinoparity(f): 12:26pm
desperation at its peak
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by tosyne2much(m): 12:26pm
This is what will end the lives of many Nairaland ladies who have played chess with their future partners at their prime. And those who say marriage is not for them together with team "no man can try nonsense with me"
I hope Lalasticlala is still a moderator sha?
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Jetjacky(m): 12:27pm
GloriaNinja:Like you?
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Jetjacky(m): 12:28pm
sexybbstar:yup, i think she is joking though.
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by LifeIsGuhd(f): 12:28pm
This is what Nairaland boys want...
Over to them
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by mazimee(m): 12:30pm
GloriaNinja:
Nawa for you oo
She didn't ask for your marriage, Na own she dey ask for.
Why did you call her a hoe? Did she hoe around with your man? Or are you her colleague?
This one is too personal
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by FIDELITY24(m): 12:30pm
she fine o, but i never ready to marry yet!
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by TGoddess(f): 12:32pm
Na wa o.
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by kclint85(m): 12:32pm
waoh she is beautiful but y d desperation?
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by sexybbstar(f): 12:34pm
Jetjacky:she may not be joking.Most single and searchng ladies are always stunning.A trip to shiloh wil wow you!
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by kclint85(m): 12:37pm
babe am here waiting
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by sunshineV(m): 12:44pm
She's a two faced ho
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by fernandez1(m): 12:45pm
Wacko guyz where una dey
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Jetjacky(m): 12:46pm
sexybbstar:thank you for passing me this information, now I know where to go when I'm ready, and to direct interested applicants to
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by izaray(f): 12:47pm
As beautifuls as she is, she is still looking for a husband am sure she neglected her supposed to be husband then, for her boyfriends & runs...i wish her all d best sha, i pray she get the right man..
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by joelens007(m): 12:48pm
lemme quickly book space....this will make front page
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Yeligray(m): 12:58pm
So your days of shunning and screening guys are over now you want to settle for anything.
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by spencekat(m): 1:04pm
But this babe fine naaa
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by spencekat(m): 1:05pm
izaray:Irony of life.
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Huee(f): 1:08pm
How is this relevant news?
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by babyfaceafrica: 1:19pm
After sharing your natural resources to riffrats,alhajis and yahoo boys,you now want to give a responsible man damaged goods..mbanu!!!..we will pass!!!
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by princealexndre(m): 1:23pm
Mumu men too go dey send message... Dey no go sabi say nag witch
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Blackhawk01: 1:24pm
No sense
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by godwinony(m): 1:32pm
That last pic is in front of the Donald ekong library in uniport.. Make she finish sch first before she reason husband
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by IamAirforce1: 1:34pm
Slaying don tire this one
|Re: I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady by Rajosh(m): 1:34pm
If you desperately rush into marriage, you'll desperately rush out. Just pray your corpse won't be the only thing that'll come out of the marriage
