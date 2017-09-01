Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo (17684 Views)

Chidinma Rocks New Hairstyle In This Adorable Selfie / JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo / Temitope Ogunlade, TOPSY GAGA, Rapper With The Craziest Hairstyle In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The "Sofa" Crooner shared a picture of his Throwback look today on his IG page.



Do you like his new hairstyle?



Source:



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZBBAgcDWD0/?hl=en Nigerian Musician, Kiss Daniel has changed his look.The "Sofa" Crooner shared a picture of his Throwback look today on his IG page.Do you like his new hairstyle?Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/kiss-daniel-adorns-new-hairstyle.html

This boy is very cute 12 Likes

why does he look photoshopped? #ClearsEye 6 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Where you saw this pix, wasn't it captioned as #tbt? Op this pix is old but he shared it as a throwback.. You don hear?

Kiss , what are you doing in a thick forest?





Don't tell me you've joined skull miners



20 Likes

.dude is forcing out dimples.







The poster above me seems hungry ' 6 Likes

I like his dimple 1 Like

a n soro dread awon gullible ladies soro dimples. ori yin o pe. 4 Likes

dareerah:

Where you saw this pix, wasn't it captioned as #tbt? Op this pix is old but he shared it as a throwback.. You don hear?





are you on ig? are you on ig?





Abeg make we laf smal after all this IPOBs wahala.. I no somany of u have forgotten how to laf because nija has been bloody for some days now...



Baba about to travel again ... Just see his plan with rats ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMSQRuFScIw Nice one ... I love this guy because of his talent but i fan him because is not among the noise makers .. Always quite .. Unlike devido.. Wizi and coAbeg make we laf smal after all this IPOBs wahala.. I no somany of u have forgotten how to laf because nija has been bloody for some days now...Baba about to travel again ... Just see his plan with rats ... 1 Like

Ki leleyi?

Why is he squeezing his face just because he wants dimples? No be by force na, no be everybody go get dimple when they smile na 3 Likes

Ogini kwa 1 Like

....... Na small small, bobriskinovirus take dey infect people....... 1 Like

kabakaauu:

Kk K

Nice



and they won't verify mine upon how I wrote to them that I'm the youth leader in my community and a member of the board of nairaland even with me having a whole olayemi of tblackhoc as follower ... chai! instagram less me ..





let me go add advocate of ipob maybe they will consider me as a celeb verified accountand they won't verify mine upon how I wrote to them that I'm the youth leader in my community and a member of the board of nairaland even with me having a whole olayemi of tblackhoc as follower ... chai! instagram less me ..let me go add advocate of ipob maybe they will consider me as a celeb



http://www.fototech.com.ng/cheap-lenses-check-canon-sony-nikon-cameras/ How is this news now. Admin please kindly update us on IPOB and Nigerian snake masquerades. Think I am joking? Oya come see:

Life of a celeb; Party Hard, Smoke, Bleep all d karashika( destiny killer) & den... tryna to stay relevant When their tym av past. Naija celeb. 1 Like

...

.. One Nigerian Celeb dt has still got ma respect. .Dude has a grt sense of humor too.... 2 Likes

Fine man

IamAirforce1:

Kiss , what are you doing in a thick forest?





Don't tell me you've joined skull miners



2 Likes

Cute boy.





Am I the only one that noticed Daniel was trying to force his dimple out? 2 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Kiss , what are you doing in a thick forest?





Don't tell me you've joined skull miners



will u Keep qwayet!!! will u Keep qwayet!!! 2 Likes

wunmi590:

B SPAN CHAIRMAN Wehdone o.. SPAN CHAIRMAN Wehdone o.. 1 Like



J 4 Joker.. [quote author=kingxsamz post=60500372][/quote]J 4 Joker.. 1 Like