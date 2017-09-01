₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 12:52pm
Nigerian Musician, Kiss Daniel has changed his look.
The "Sofa" Crooner shared a picture of his Throwback look today on his IG page.
Do you like his new hairstyle?
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by midehi2(f): 12:54pm
This boy is very cute
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by Tamarapetty(f): 2:01pm
why does he look photoshopped? #ClearsEye
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by Benjom(m): 2:03pm
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by dareerah(f): 3:38pm
Where you saw this pix, wasn't it captioned as #tbt? Op this pix is old but he shared it as a throwback.. You don hear?
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:08pm
Kiss , what are you doing in a thick forest?
Don't tell me you've joined skull miners
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by SoftP: 6:02pm
.dude is forcing out dimples.
The poster above me seems hungry '
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by Larrey(f): 6:19pm
I like his dimple
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by unapapadeycraze: 7:15pm
a n soro dread awon gullible ladies soro dimples. ori yin o pe.
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by unapapadeycraze: 7:16pm
dareerah:
are you on ig?
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by kabakaauu: 9:18pm
Nice one ... I love this guy because of his talent but i fan him because is not among the noise makers .. Always quite .. Unlike devido.. Wizi and co
Abeg make we laf smal after all this IPOBs wahala.. I no somany of u have forgotten how to laf because nija has been bloody for some days now...
Baba about to travel again ... Just see his plan with rats ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMSQRuFScIw
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by nairalandfreak(m): 9:18pm
Ki leleyi?
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by AnonyNymous(m): 9:18pm
Why is he squeezing his face just because he wants dimples? No be by force na, no be everybody go get dimple when they smile na
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by Cyriloha(m): 9:18pm
Ogini kwa
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by silas24(m): 9:19pm
Na small small, bobriskinovirus take dey infect people .......
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by Solomonudofia(m): 9:20pm
kabakaauu:K
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by xenopath: 9:20pm
Nice
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by doctorkush(m): 9:20pm
verified account
and they won't verify mine upon how I wrote to them that I'm the youth leader in my community and a member of the board of nairaland even with me having a whole olayemi of tblackhoc as follower ... chai! instagram less me ..
let me go add advocate of ipob maybe they will consider me as a celeb
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by IAmSkinny: 9:21pm
How is this news now. Admin please kindly update us on IPOB and Nigerian snake masquerades. Think I am joking? Oya come see:
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by femijay8271(m): 9:24pm
Life of a celeb; Party Hard, Smoke, Bleep all d karashika( destiny killer) & den... tryna to stay relevant When their tym av past. Naija celeb.
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:24pm
...
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by SwagPower: 9:26pm
One Nigerian Celeb dt has still got ma respect. .Dude has a grt sense of humor too.. ..
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by wunmi590(m): 9:27pm
Fine man
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by kingxsamz(m): 9:27pm
IamAirforce1:
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by oluwadare26(m): 9:27pm
Cute boy.
Am I the only one that noticed Daniel was trying to force his dimple out?
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by oviejnr(m): 9:29pm
IamAirforce1:will u Keep qwayet!!!
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by SwagPower: 9:29pm
wunmi590:SPAN CHAIRMAN Wehdone o..
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by SwagPower: 9:29pm
[quote author=kingxsamz post=60500372][/quote]
J 4 Joker..
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by lathrowinger: 9:30pm
Re: Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo by jaymejate(m): 9:30pm
i need to see the hairstylist that did that
