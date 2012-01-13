₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Jeus(m): 2:04pm
Nigerian Musician, Kcee started a dance competition to promote his dance single which features Phyno on Instagram.
A winner emerge and it was no other than popular instagram twerker, Jane Mena. She promises to give out part of her money to the Flood victims in Benue.
Stop Twerking for fun again.
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:17pm
This one has gone beyond ordinary twerking o. I suspect Kcee. Don't ask me "for what?"
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by heryurh(m): 3:12pm
Kcee, i can twerk too oh
I don't mind givin u lap dance gan..
Even if na only N1Million u gimme i go manage am
Meanwhile
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:13pm
Baba go blow am
I wan chop this ass
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Vanquay: 3:13pm
Truth be told, this girl doesn't have a "Twerkable" ass...Something "Fishy" is going on.
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 3:13pm
2Million just for Twerking, Her backside position is even Naturally Twerking......Damn, My fellow Ukwu brodas, The weekend has started on a good note
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 3:13pm
Rada rada
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by globemoney: 3:13pm
Fake, dont believe anything coming from this guy lol
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 3:13pm
And you say hoeism doesn't pay?
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Harmored(m): 3:13pm
KCEEEEEE.
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by modestbrowser(m): 3:13pm
The D|ck hole is getting D|cked tonight
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Peterdredd: 3:13pm
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Lotel(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by braine: 3:14pm
Choi! That chic got the perfect body tho.
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by bolaji3071(m): 3:14pm
Kcee and Nairaland frontpage
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by purityval(m): 3:14pm
Just for bending down and shaking bumbum?
Finally, I think this is the point I give up entirely
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by kinstunfad: 3:14pm
Una no go give best graduating student commom 100k, na Twerkers una dey give 2million naira, na wa for dis life oo
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Johngla(m): 3:14pm
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by pembisco(m): 3:14pm
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Omojudy: 3:14pm
Twerk?
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 3:14pm
Twerker N2million, best graduating student N10,000. Something is wrong somewhere. Can someone tell me the essence of seeing the four wall to collect a degree cert. smh
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by dolphinife: 3:14pm
Twerking with intimacy knacking.....rubbish.
Why can't he put up that money for the best 10 students in his state with the highest marks in JAMB
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 3:14pm
Isiokay...
Abeg come buy Range Rover join give her biko
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by somto10: 3:15pm
instead of using it ro up his career
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 3:15pm
And best graduating student is given 200 naira!
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Collins0609(m): 3:15pm
Dis ukwu na kelewa
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Stooi7: 3:15pm
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by yomi96(m): 3:15pm
CROWNWEALTH019:badht guy, were you dey all this while
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 3:15pm
2 milla for inside im house....i smell something fishy
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by brownsugar23: 3:15pm
so twerking is now a profession Nigeria which way. 2million for too shake bombom up and down
|Re: Kcee Gifts Jane Mena N2million For Winning Dance Competition (Photos) by driand(m): 3:15pm
End time twerking
