A winner emerge and it was no other than popular instagram twerker, Jane Mena. She promises to give out part of her money to the Flood victims in Benue.





Stop Twerking for fun again.



This one has gone beyond ordinary twerking o. I suspect Kcee. Don't ask me "for what?" 28 Likes

Kcee, i can twerk too oh



I don't mind givin u lap dance gan..

Even if na only N1Million u gimme i go manage am



Meanwhile



I wan chop this ass Baba go blow amI wan chop this ass 2 Likes

Truth be told, this girl doesn't have a "Twerkable" ass...Something "Fishy" is going on. 10 Likes 1 Share

2Million just for Twerking, Her backside position is even Naturally Twerking......Damn, My fellow Ukwu brodas, The weekend has started on a good note

Lalas247 u seeing wah am seein mehn! 2Million just for Twerking, Her backside position is even Naturally Twerking......Damn, My fellow Ukwu brodas, The weekend has started on a good notesunshineG luminouz LordCrimson lefulefuLalas247 u seeing wah am seein mehn! 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Rada rada 1 Like

Fake, dont believe anything coming from this guy lol

And you say hoeism doesn't pay? 1 Like 1 Share

KCEEEEEE. KCEEEEEE.

The D|ck hole is getting D|cked tonight

Choi! That chic got the perfect body tho. 1 Like

Kcee and Nairaland frontpage 1 Like

Just for bending down and shaking bumbum?





Finally, I think this is the point I give up entirely 11 Likes 1 Share

Una no go give best graduating student commom 100k, na Twerkers una dey give 2million naira, na wa for dis life oo 10 Likes

Twerk?

Twerker N2million, best graduating student N10,000. Something is wrong somewhere. Can someone tell me the essence of seeing the four wall to collect a degree cert. smh 1 Like

Twerking with intimacy knacking.....rubbish.



Why can't he put up that money for the best 10 students in his state with the highest marks in JAMB 2 Likes





Abeg come buy Range Rover join give her biko Isiokay...Abeg come buy Range Rover join give her biko

instead of using it ro up his career

And best graduating student is given 200 naira!

Dis ukwu na kelewa

2 milla for inside im house....i smell something fishy

so twerking is now a profession Nigeria which way. 2million for too shake bombom up and down