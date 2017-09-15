

The 14 years old kano base young rapper whose real name is Ameer hassan popularly known as lil ameer died after a car accident yesterday 14th of september. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after the fatal accident but later died. Ameer Hassan started his singing

career at the age of 9 with his songs topping charts on radio stations in Kano. He was born 22 may 2003. Before his untimely death, he released many songs and recently the visuals to his song BOSS which is trending on most tv

stations.



He'll be buried today Friday at tarauni mosque Street, Kano state according to Islamic injunctions.may your gentle soul rest

in peace, Amin.



