|Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by theNOISEmaker: 3:00pm
here's a post about his sensational upcoming about a year ago which i think made fp www.nairaland.com/3590859/meet-
lill-ameer-nigerian-youngest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO4j_F-jda0
The 14 years old kano base young rapper whose real name is Ameer hassan popularly known as lil ameer died after a car accident yesterday 14th of september. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after the fatal accident but later died. Ameer Hassan started his singing
career at the age of 9 with his songs topping charts on radio stations in Kano. He was born 22 may 2003. Before his untimely death, he released many songs and recently the visuals to his song BOSS which is trending on most tv
stations.
He'll be buried today Friday at tarauni mosque Street, Kano state according to Islamic injunctions.may your gentle soul rest
in peace, Amin.
Mods, please do the needful.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by paiz(m): 3:06pm
My hatred for hausa-fulani soldiers doesnt reach where this handsome boy is...
Rest in peace boy
The looming war is not good for you to see
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Sirpaul(m): 3:48pm
Oh!... Rip... life well spent
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by austin4real(m): 3:49pm
So young
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Ebay14(m): 3:49pm
rip
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by fergie001(m): 3:49pm
Rip,bro
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by sharply5: 3:49pm
Sad!
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by AngelicBeing: 3:49pm
Every arrow of untimely death fired against me,what are you waiting for, go back to sender and kill your sender, Amen
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Cladez(m): 3:49pm
Just like that??
We don't know what God has done for us by keeping use alive to always see a new day.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by perdollar(m): 3:49pm
who cares if aboki die!!!! mtchew.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Jaybeee(m): 3:50pm
rest in peace
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Skain(m): 3:50pm
R.I.P
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by mikeczay: 3:50pm
He lived. Made impact. Many die at 15 but get buried at 85. They stopped believing, hoping...
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by sunshineV(m): 3:50pm
So so young
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by adontcare(f): 3:50pm
Oh God! Sad [/color] [color=#990000]
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by sosereal201(m): 3:50pm
RIP
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Towncrier247: 3:50pm
Rest In Peace
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by jdluv(f): 3:51pm
R.i.p . Though i have never heard of him.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Celestyn8213: 3:51pm
God worse in a mysterious ways, who are we to ask why he died at this tender age when some people refuse to die... Rest in peace
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Adaumunocha(f): 3:51pm
Chukwu nna! Ogini mere nwatakili nwa. Death is a respecter of no man.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Biggiestep(m): 3:51pm
rip rip
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Afam4eva(m): 3:52pm
RIP young man.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by zealz4u(m): 3:52pm
So sad for a young rising talent to leave so soon
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Bimffo(m): 3:52pm
So sad.
Death is a __bitch.
We have ASUU members that should be dead.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by saydfact(m): 3:52pm
RIP -
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Vuya: 3:53pm
awwww too young to die....May his gentle soul rest in peace
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by greatface(m): 3:53pm
So Bad. Rest In Perfect Peace.
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by musa7m(m): 3:53pm
perdollar:ipob....you cant bé afonja
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by Hardeysolution(m): 3:53pm
Is ossybosco not the youngest
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by idupaul: 3:54pm
Damn this is sad , I actually thought he was very promising
|Re: Lil Ameer Hassan Is Dead, To Be Buried Today by rattlesnake(m): 3:54pm
This is why i tell people
JESUS IS THE WAY
