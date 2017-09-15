Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina (3071 Views)

PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS FOR NEW YORK TO ATTEND UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY



President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Sunday for New York, to join other world leaders at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72).



The high point of the President’s visit will be his participation in the General Debate during which he will deliver the country’s National Statement.



The theme for this year’s Debate is: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”



President Buhari will join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe.



Equally, the Nigerian leader will hold a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders.



During the General Assembly, Nigeria will participate in high level meetings on ‘Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Building Momentum for Change,’ the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a High Level Event organized by the African Union under its Theme of the Year: ‘Roadmap on the Demographic Dividend: from Commitment to Action,’ among others.



At the events, President Buhari and members of his delegation will strive to project Nigeria as a strong moral force and responsible member of the international community.



Nigeria’s commitment to global peace, security and development will also be reaffirmed and where necessary, the need for increased international cooperation in the fight against corruption.



Other priorities for the Nigerian delegation at UNGA 72 include strengthening human rights institutions; the rule of law; support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of terrorist acts and recent flooding, and mitigating the effects of Climate Change.



The Nigerian delegation will also canvass the support of UN member states for the Buhari Administration’s efforts towards combatting illicit financial flows in order to foster sustainable development.



The President will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo States, and key cabinet ministers.



President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.



FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 15, 2017



Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.





This one Na Final!! as far as e go reach London him home town. 3 Likes

He should not return to this country again,let the vice takeover and put things in order.

If Osinbajo finish putting everything in order,he will come back and scatter it.Osinbajo as an educated literate man with good leadership skills have finish touring all nook and cranny of Nigeria suing for peace and patience he came back and turn the country upside down. 27 Likes 1 Share

Please Biafrians & IPODs can send their messages to UN through Buhari.



On top their shout about UN, Buhari will sit in UN and visit USA, eat in UN and will also be celebrated. Please Biafrians & IPODs can send their messages to UN through Buhari.On top their shout about UN, Buhari will sit in UN and visit USA, eat in UN and will also be celebrated. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi Kanu will come out of his hiding place to beat wings with his fellow miscreants. 2 Likes 1 Share

Na so e de start, small time we go hear say e de hospital for London.

This Sudanese double ehh....he just set us on fire and plan to run away .



Oga Kanu you can now come out...bubu don dey go back London

Dave Umahi is really benefiting from the current government. Well done the people's governor. Well done Iron gate



Instead of playing opposition that brings nothing to the state, Dave Umahi aligned himself with the president. He has since given his support to the president and everyone in Ebonyi State is in support of the president. All these Biafra issues has no place in the state

Us na just cover up, na London gangan him wan go

This one Na Final!! You'll surely die before Mr president You'll surely die before Mr president 1 Like 1 Share

When he came back from london few months ago; he lunched operation #python-dance, who knows if he comes back he will also lunch #cobra-dance. I know IPOB will not like this achievements, but we done care

I no dey surprise... Na London hin office dey now

They've not told us why he wants to transit through London on his way back?



What's happening there? this is very funnyThey've not told us why he wants to transit through London on his way back?What's happening there? 2 Likes

He is critically ill. 1 Like

