President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ahmedkoded95(m): 3:58pm
PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS FOR NEW YORK TO ATTEND UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Sunday for New York, to join other world leaders at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72).

The high point of the President’s visit will be his participation in the General Debate during which he will deliver the country’s National Statement.

The theme for this year’s Debate is: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

President Buhari will join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe.

Equally, the Nigerian leader will hold a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders.

During the General Assembly, Nigeria will participate in high level meetings on ‘Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Building Momentum for Change,’ the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a High Level Event organized by the African Union under its Theme of the Year: ‘Roadmap on the Demographic Dividend: from Commitment to Action,’ among others.

At the events, President Buhari and members of his delegation will strive to project Nigeria as a strong moral force and responsible member of the international community.

Nigeria’s commitment to global peace, security and development will also be reaffirmed and where necessary, the need for increased international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Other priorities for the Nigerian delegation at UNGA 72 include strengthening human rights institutions; the rule of law; support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of terrorist acts and recent flooding, and mitigating the effects of Climate Change.

The Nigerian delegation will also canvass the support of UN member states for the Buhari Administration’s efforts towards combatting illicit financial flows in order to foster sustainable development.

The President will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo States, and key cabinet ministers.

President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 15, 2017


https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1717820128513122&id=1452287068399764

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eezeribe(m): 4:01pm
Bubu... use style and say you are going for medical check up in London....
like using one stone to kill two birds...

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eddyroyal(m): 4:02pm
Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.


This one Na Final!!

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eddyroyal(m): 4:03pm
Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.


This one Na Final!! as far as e go reach London him home town.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by yeyeboi(m): 4:04pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Odingo1: 4:05pm
He should not return to this country again,let the vice takeover and put things in order.
If Osinbajo finish putting everything in order,he will come back and scatter it.Osinbajo as an educated literate man with good leadership skills have finish touring all nook and cranny of Nigeria suing for peace and patience he came back and turn the country upside down.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by brainpulse: 4:05pm
grin Please Biafrians & IPODs can send their messages to UN through Buhari.

On top their shout about UN, Buhari will sit in UN and visit USA, eat in UN and will also be celebrated.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by NaijaOrNothing: 4:05pm
Nnamdi Kanu will come out of his hiding place to beat wings with his fellow miscreants.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Danielnino00(m): 4:05pm
Ehn... The man wan use style run run away again abi...

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Dandeson1(m): 4:05pm
bn
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Thermodynamics(m): 4:05pm
Na so e de start, small time we go hear say e de hospital for London.
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by positivelord: 4:06pm
This Sudanese double ehh....he just set us on fire and plan to run away .

Oga Kanu you can now come out...bubu don dey go back London
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:06pm
Monkey go go market no go return again

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by RedArrow: 4:06pm
2019 on my mind sha
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by gurunlocker: 4:06pm
Lol... Transit through London to buy burger. Hard week ahead for BMCs.....
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by mrphysics(m): 4:07pm
Dave Umahi is really benefiting from the current government. Well done the people's governor. Well done Iron gate

Instead of playing opposition that brings nothing to the state, Dave Umahi aligned himself with the president. He has since given his support to the president and everyone in Ebonyi State is in support of the president. All these Biafra issues has no place in the state
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ajewealth123(m): 4:07pm
Us na just cover up, na London gangan him wan go
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by emekaeneh: 4:07pm
Maybe the person below me have something to say
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Vuya: 4:07pm
the journey as started again. dey use UN assembly the form busy

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by NNAMDIII(m): 4:07pm
eddyroyal:
Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.


This one Na Final!!
You'll surely die before Mr president

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ChappyChase(m): 4:07pm
Chai cry cry cry cry

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by simultaneousboi(m): 4:07pm
ok na
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by enemyofprogress: 4:07pm
Baba don't take style run go meet him oyinbo babe wey dey give am bulow job again grin

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Austema(m): 4:08pm
When he came back from london few months ago; he lunched operation #python-dance, who knows if he comes back he will also lunch #cobra-dance. I know IPOB will not like this achievements, but we done care
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by tico1212(m): 4:08pm
I no dey surprise... Na London hin office dey now
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Daeylar(f): 4:08pm
grin grin this is very funny grin

They've not told us why he wants to transit through London on his way back? grin grin

What's happening there? grin

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ojobekehinde: 4:08pm
He is critically ill.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ovems(f): 4:08pm
London again?!
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ugoeze2016: 4:08pm
Safe trip and enjoy your vacation sir
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by SageTravels: 4:08pm
Hahahaha
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by enemyofprogress: 4:08pm
Ajewealth123:
Us na just cover up, na London gangan him wan go
no mind am,him think sey we be mumu like him
Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by koolcat: 4:08pm
ONYE NJEM APUO.!

