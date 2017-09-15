₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ahmedkoded95(m): 3:58pm
PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS FOR NEW YORK TO ATTEND UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1717820128513122&id=1452287068399764
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eezeribe(m): 4:01pm
Bubu... use style and say you are going for medical check up in London....
like using one stone to kill two birds...
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eddyroyal(m): 4:02pm
Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.
This one Na Final!!
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by eddyroyal(m): 4:03pm
Bubu, bye bye o.... Till when we meet again.
This one Na Final!! as far as e go reach London him home town.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by yeyeboi(m): 4:04pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Odingo1: 4:05pm
He should not return to this country again,let the vice takeover and put things in order.
If Osinbajo finish putting everything in order,he will come back and scatter it.Osinbajo as an educated literate man with good leadership skills have finish touring all nook and cranny of Nigeria suing for peace and patience he came back and turn the country upside down.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by brainpulse: 4:05pm
Please Biafrians & IPODs can send their messages to UN through Buhari.
On top their shout about UN, Buhari will sit in UN and visit USA, eat in UN and will also be celebrated.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by NaijaOrNothing: 4:05pm
Nnamdi Kanu will come out of his hiding place to beat wings with his fellow miscreants.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Danielnino00(m): 4:05pm
Ehn... The man wan use style run run away again abi...
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Dandeson1(m): 4:05pm
bn
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Thermodynamics(m): 4:05pm
Na so e de start, small time we go hear say e de hospital for London.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by positivelord: 4:06pm
This Sudanese double ehh....he just set us on fire and plan to run away .
Oga Kanu you can now come out...bubu don dey go back London
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:06pm
Monkey go go market no go return again
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by RedArrow: 4:06pm
2019 on my mind sha
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by gurunlocker: 4:06pm
Lol... Transit through London to buy burger. Hard week ahead for BMCs.....
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by mrphysics(m): 4:07pm
Dave Umahi is really benefiting from the current government. Well done the people's governor. Well done Iron gate
Instead of playing opposition that brings nothing to the state, Dave Umahi aligned himself with the president. He has since given his support to the president and everyone in Ebonyi State is in support of the president. All these Biafra issues has no place in the state
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ajewealth123(m): 4:07pm
Us na just cover up, na London gangan him wan go
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by emekaeneh: 4:07pm
Maybe the person below me have something to say
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Vuya: 4:07pm
the journey as started again. dey use UN assembly the form busy
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by NNAMDIII(m): 4:07pm
eddyroyal:You'll surely die before Mr president
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ChappyChase(m): 4:07pm
Chai
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by simultaneousboi(m): 4:07pm
ok na
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by enemyofprogress: 4:07pm
Baba don't take style run go meet him oyinbo babe wey dey give am bulow job again
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Austema(m): 4:08pm
When he came back from london few months ago; he lunched operation #python-dance, who knows if he comes back he will also lunch #cobra-dance. I know IPOB will not like this achievements, but we done care
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by tico1212(m): 4:08pm
I no dey surprise... Na London hin office dey now
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Daeylar(f): 4:08pm
this is very funny
They've not told us why he wants to transit through London on his way back?
What's happening there?
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by ojobekehinde: 4:08pm
He is critically ill.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ovems(f): 4:08pm
London again?!
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by Ugoeze2016: 4:08pm
Safe trip and enjoy your vacation sir
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by SageTravels: 4:08pm
Hahahaha
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by enemyofprogress: 4:08pm
Ajewealth123:no mind am,him think sey we be mumu like him
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For US For UN Assembly, Also To Visit London - Adesina by koolcat: 4:08pm
ONYE NJEM APUO.!
