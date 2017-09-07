



She wrote;





"Hahahahaha.... Seriously thinking of getting a butt surgery. BBL..fat transfer from Tummy to ass... Heard a certified Nigerian surgeon is doing bbl in vgc. @grandvillemedlaser Seen pictures and I think I can trust my body to him. Anyway do you think I need it. Benefits of having big butt includes having wide butt to cover the whole toilet seat so that when u mess it stays locked down till you flush. Anyway will get mine done by December or January... Tired of being called flat butt... Just because my butt is so humble. . Hahaha praise my butt and tell me a sweet lie that it's perky and so biggggg then maybe I will change my mind. And let my assignment stay humble"





http://www.lailasblog.com/tired-called-flat-butt-cossy-ojiakor-considers-getting-ass-surgery/