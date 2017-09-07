₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by stane007: 5:02pm
Busty Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has revealed she is tired of being called flat butt and is thinking of having a butt surgery. She shared a video on her Instagram page showing off her ass as she asked her followers for opinion.
She wrote;
"Hahahahaha.... Seriously thinking of getting a butt surgery. BBL..fat transfer from Tummy to ass... Heard a certified Nigerian surgeon is doing bbl in vgc. @grandvillemedlaser Seen pictures and I think I can trust my body to him. Anyway do you think I need it. Benefits of having big butt includes having wide butt to cover the whole toilet seat so that when u mess it stays locked down till you flush. Anyway will get mine done by December or January... Tired of being called flat butt... Just because my butt is so humble. . Hahaha praise my butt and tell me a sweet lie that it's perky and so biggggg then maybe I will change my mind. And let my assignment stay humble"
http://www.lailasblog.com/tired-called-flat-butt-cossy-ojiakor-considers-getting-ass-surgery/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Praisles(f): 5:35pm
i think what u need most now is brain surgery, tanidi oshi,awon omo irole aye ! iranu abacha
115 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by josh123(m): 5:50pm
I like her butt its nice
3 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Houseofglam7: 5:51pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by ayatt(m): 6:10pm
Watermelon
Gosh yuck!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by senier007(m): 6:10pm
Your people are on road to "Kigali"
You are here talking about slaq and refurbished Nyan-sh
Your brother kanu the coward is nowhere to be found
Went Awol just after 48mins of gunshot
He father and mother also disappear into the thin air
On road to Kigali there is no hospital for surgery
On road to Kigali dead bodies pilling up
On road to Kigali those that started the hate speech always ends up the losers
No one is a winner on road to kigali
#RoadToKigali #RoadToAba
13 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by mayorkyzo: 6:10pm
Smh...u need brain transplant and brezz reduction surgery..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by GioArmani: 6:10pm
Proud Biafran girl - a piece of Biafran pie for abokiiiiis
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by DanielsParker(m): 6:10pm
what should we do about it na? eh
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by horluhshola: 6:10pm
��
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by baike: 6:11pm
prostitute and buhari ex-girlfriend!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by cassidy1996(m): 6:11pm
big booby
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Coldfeets: 6:11pm
Sex object!
No need to increase your brain capacity because you don't even have any to begin with.
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by skinmalata(m): 6:11pm
carry Go...U need am
dont forget to checkout my signature
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Afriface: 6:11pm
comment reserved
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by bellooyin(f): 6:11pm
Shitty
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by elog(m): 6:11pm
What she needs is actually a brain
Big boobs make she get never reach am
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by corporateDan(m): 6:11pm
buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by ayatt(m): 6:11pm
baike:You want to be noticed abi.. Oya shift
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by NorthSide: 6:12pm
Disgusting
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Ask4bigneyo(m): 6:12pm
Tiri gbosa for you!!!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by PROPUNTER(m): 6:12pm
Ara Nwanyi Asaba wey u get Is not enough , now you wan go get Ukwu drum..
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by mosegifted: 6:12pm
That is her own problem
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Partnerbiz3: 6:12pm
Slay queen gwan.
See below for data shaa..
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Narldon(f): 6:13pm
How can someone say that Girls with Bow Legs on Red Leggings be Looking Like PLIER
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by SOFTENGR: 6:13pm
Ashiii
3 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Sgttanner: 6:13pm
She's considering the way to her final Doom... I will advise her to consider a BIG BRAIN transplant instead
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by Marvel1206: 6:13pm
She's unknowingly submitting her life to inferiority complex. What she needs now is brain surgery and subsequent psychiatric test + rehabilitation.
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Considers Butt Surgery, Tired Of Being Called Flat Butt by queenamirah: 6:14pm
Jim Iyke Vs Van Viker / Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) / Wizkid Buys Atm Machine In His House
