|Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by zinny377(f): 5:59pm
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the declaration of Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)as terrorists.
Source:http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/15/biafra-fani-kayode-explodes-declaration-nnamdi-kanu-ipob-terrorists/
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
FFK WILL YOU SHUT YOUR ROTTEN STINKY MOUTH AND CRAWL BACK TO YOUR CAVE? USELESS LEAKING MOUTH TRYING TO GINGER ANOTHER SET OF INNOCENT BOYS TO JOURNEY OF NO RETURN.
ABA BOYS WISE UP
OWERRI BOYS WISE UP
YOUR LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by januzaj(m): 6:02pm
Before operation Python dance,Ipob keyboard warriors always told how 2017 ain't 1967,telling us they had sophisticated weapons and drones.
Kanu even created BSS,was it sticks and stones they planned to fight Nigerian army with?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by FTrebirth: 6:04pm
“Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.
so na only pako and bottles dem carry wey make dem terrorist group?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by NorthSide: 6:04pm
This man is a joke.
He need to visit Yabaleft for medical check up cus I don't think he is mentally stable. Can't believe he was once a Minister.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by grossintel(m): 6:04pm
You saw bottle and stones with them so they are terrorists? So what will you call boko haram and fulani headsmen?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by luvinhubby(m): 6:05pm
Stupid military and stupid commander in chief.
IPOB are terrorists and armed/killing herdsmen are cattle rearers.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by SoftP: 6:05pm
Dude is trying to be noticed
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by aolawale025: 6:28pm
We need to ask how come the fulani herdsman have not been labelled terrorists. Lack of equity, justice and fairness. And that's the bane of Nigeria
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by skedman(m): 6:29pm
grossintel:hello,go and check your dictionary. It is not necessary when you hold a gun before you are declared a terrorists but when you have the intention of causing what will lead to total murder of a larger group i.e war or you are about committing an arm or mass destruction to the people at large . Unfortunately he has ran away .
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by paschu: 6:40pm
Actually, those to shut up are the universal idiots who are too dumb to realize that you cannot suppress the human spirit forever.
madridguy:
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by stev120(m): 6:50pm
madridguy:
madridguy:
madridguy:
as you they shout with bold writing na your own mouth self come dey smell. ..
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by deomelo: 6:55pm
FTrebirth:
Last I checked, terrorists terrorize with ordinary pocket knife.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by FTrebirth: 7:07pm
deomelo:remove the scales of hatred in your mind and find out the meaning of terrorism.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by abdulwizzy(m): 7:07pm
Lol FFK always exploding. Too much skunk too much weed.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by GavelSlam: 7:48pm
grossintel:
What weapons did the guys that hijacked the planes that hit the World Trade Centre on 9/11 carry?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by ritababe(f): 7:55pm
They didn't harm anybody even after setting people on fire in Oyigbo Rivers State?
after they burn police station in ariaria market?
After they almost kill somebody in port Harcourt road Aba.
FFK should go and sleep.
They are terrorist and they should be treated as one.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:01pm
ritababe:I taya oo!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by Dee60: 8:09pm
FFK, please place your mouth on vacation a bit.
You stopped making sense a long time ago.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by babyfaceafrica: 8:09pm
Ffk will react to anything
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by nairavsdollars: 8:09pm
Fani kayode is a mentally unstable fellow. The same person that denigrated Ojukwu and claimed he slept with his wife Bianca has suddenly become a fanatic supporter of Biafra
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by magoo10: 8:09pm
they should as well declare all the indigenous people of the east terrorist .
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by oviejnr(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by lagosboyz4life: 8:10pm
We've been watching for Bianca's chihuahua to speak up.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by glosplendid(f): 8:10pm
.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by Celestyn8213: 8:10pm
Na you get your mouth.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by Franzinni: 8:10pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by GlorifiedTunde(m): 8:11pm
Hmmm
What else do you expect?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists by femo122: 8:12pm
