Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the declaration of Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)as terrorists.



“How can anyone describe an unarmed group of people as terrorists. As far as I am aware, Nnamdi Kanu and members of his IPOB have never killed anyone and neither have they been carrying arms.



“Theirs is a peaceful non-violent struggle in pursuit of a legitimate aspiration and objective.



“Violence and arms have no place in that struggle and in my view the military is simply trying to create an atmosphere of terror, fear and intimidation in order to justify their actions in the east and a general clampdown on those they perceive as enemies of the state.



“It really is a pity that it has come to this and once again, I call for restraint on all sides. This is a democracy and not a military dictatorship,” he told DAILY POST.



A statement he signed by the military gave reasons for the decision.



It said “after due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient, to notify the general public that; the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non violent is not true.



“Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB.

“In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include;



“The formation of a Biafra Secret Service; Claimed formation of Biafra National Guard; Unauthorised blocking of public access roads; Extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks.



“Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.



“Physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB actors at a check point on 11 September 2017 and also attempts to snatch their rifles.



“Attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle.”



FFK WILL YOU SHUT YOUR ROTTEN STINKY MOUTH AND CRAWL BACK TO YOUR CAVE? USELESS LEAKING MOUTH TRYING TO GINGER ANOTHER SET OF INNOCENT BOYS TO JOURNEY OF NO RETURN.



ABA BOYS WISE UP



OWERRI BOYS WISE UP



YOUR LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Before operation Python dance,Ipob keyboard warriors always told how 2017 ain't 1967,telling us they had sophisticated weapons and drones.

Kanu even created BSS,was it sticks and stones they planned to fight Nigerian army with? 7 Likes 1 Share

“Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.



so na only pako and bottles dem carry wey make dem terrorist group? so na only pako and bottles dem carry wey make dem terrorist group? 10 Likes

This man is a joke.

He need to visit Yabaleft for medical check up cus I don't think he is mentally stable. Can't believe he was once a Minister. 3 Likes 1 Share

You saw bottle and stones with them so they are terrorists? So what will you call boko haram and fulani headsmen? 8 Likes







IPOB are terrorists and armed/killing herdsmen are cattle rearers. Stupid military and stupid commander in chief.IPOB are terrorists and armed/killing herdsmen are cattle rearers. 5 Likes

Dude is trying to be noticed 2 Likes 1 Share

We need to ask how come the fulani herdsman have not been labelled terrorists. Lack of equity, justice and fairness. And that's the bane of Nigeria 3 Likes

grossintel:

You saw bottle and stones with them so they are terrorists? So what will you call boko haram and fulani headsmen? hello,go and check your dictionary. It is not necessary when you hold a gun before you are declared a terrorists but when you have the intention of causing what will lead to total murder of a larger group i.e war or you are about committing an arm or mass destruction to the people at large . Unfortunately he has ran away . hello,go and check your dictionary. It is not necessary when you hold a gun before you are declared a terrorists but when you have the intention of causing what will lead to total murder of a larger group i.e war or you are about committing an arm or mass destruction to the people at large . Unfortunately he has ran away . 2 Likes 1 Share









madridguy:

YOUR LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS. Actually, those to shut up are the universal idiots who are too dumb to realize that you cannot suppress the human spirit forever. 1 Like

as you they shout with bold writing na your own mouth self come dey smell. .. as you they shout with bold writing na your own mouth self come dey smell. .. 2 Likes

so na only pako and bottles dem carry wey make dem terrorist group?





Last I checked, terrorists terrorize with ordinary pocket knife. Last I checked, terrorists terrorize with ordinary pocket knife. 2 Likes 1 Share

Last I checked, terrorists terrorize with ordinary pocket knife.



remove the scales of hatred in your mind and find out the meaning of terrorism. remove the scales of hatred in your mind and find out the meaning of terrorism.

Lol FFK always exploding. Too much skunk too much weed. 3 Likes 1 Share

You saw bottle and stones with them so they are terrorists? So what will you call boko haram and fulani headsmen?

What weapons did the guys that hijacked the planes that hit the World Trade Centre on 9/11 carry? 2 Likes 1 Share

They didn't harm anybody even after setting people on fire in Oyigbo Rivers State?

after they burn police station in ariaria market?

After they almost kill somebody in port Harcourt road Aba.

FFK should go and sleep.



They are terrorist and they should be treated as one. 5 Likes 1 Share

They didn't harm anybody even after setting people on fire in Oyigbo Rivers State?

after they burn police station in ariaria market?

After they almost kill somebody in port Harcourt road Aba.

FFK should go and sleep.



They are terrorist and they should be treated as one. I taya oo! I taya oo! 1 Like

FFK, please place your mouth on vacation a bit.



You stopped making sense a long time ago.

Ffk will react to anything

Fani kayode is a mentally unstable fellow. The same person that denigrated Ojukwu and claimed he slept with his wife Bianca has suddenly become a fanatic supporter of Biafra

they should as well declare all the indigenous people of the east terrorist .







We've been watching for Bianca's chihuahua to speak up.

Na you get your mouth.