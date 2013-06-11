₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by free2ryhme: 6:30pm
http://punchng.com/efcc-seizes-14-properties-traced-to-ex-fct-minister-mohammed-son/
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by eezeribe(m): 6:31pm
After seizing what next.. Sell off and share the proceeds among their cronies...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by mofeoluwadassah: 6:37pm
by their fruit you shall know them
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:38pm
Something that will soon be released to the boy without him been persecuted,Nigeria can never deceive me again never.just pity for people wey go carry the matter for head like Gala.if na lie ask Timipre silva
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by ojimmu: 7:38pm
This one na just him son own oooo... Damn these people milk us dry
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by cokiek(f): 7:38pm
Nice move...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Simmzz(m): 7:38pm
Tryna deceive us again.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by IMASTEX: 7:38pm
Okay oh
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by kn23h(m): 7:38pm
eezeribe:
They'll sell them like Nnamdi Kanu sold Ipobs' brain for a plate of apku.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by freeborn76(m): 7:39pm
If he was igbo now, we for no hear word
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by nicemajor(m): 7:39pm
Lots of news about Nigeria...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by OmoManU: 7:39pm
Sai Baba, even though about 160 million of the 170 million of people in Nigeria are corrupt, the fact that baba Buhari is still fighting it at such a slow pace still gives a very big morale boost
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Smooyis(m): 7:40pm
Na wah o. Any prosecution?
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by iluvdonjazzy: 7:40pm
those guys realy finished Nigeria.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by chibike69: 7:40pm
Everday una dey seize
no trials at all
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:40pm
Vanity upon vanity.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Simmzz(m): 7:41pm
Smooyis:Nothing like that.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Frankyboy1(m): 7:41pm
Boooked
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by pentax: 7:42pm
EFCC is forfeiting and seizing money and properties but the effects are not felt in the country
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by devindevin2000: 7:42pm
Afonjas are no where to be found. If this were Diezani Madueke...my goodness, they would have slaughtered her.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by RichDad1(m): 7:42pm
Defenders of corruption, where you at?
Nobody from the north will echo "witch hunt"
But if na our blodas down there, hmmm
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by iamchybs(m): 7:42pm
lol
When this nigga was posting photos or Bugatti and Ferrari plus expensive jewelries those years I knew one day they would come for him.
Everyone was feeling his swag then.
Well, it's just another EFCC story. Just like an fb status update that'll soon be forgotten after likes and comments....lol
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by ignis(f): 7:43pm
Politheives everywhere...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Franzinni: 7:43pm
Imagine a country where once there is concrete evidence that you looted the coffers....
You are put in front of a live camera at 11 pm the next night ...
You are allowed to say your prayers in peace
You are allowed to kneel down comfortably
And watch your brains get blown out of your thieving skull into your lap while high speed cameras record without missing a single detail.
I know they will get to do that to like two people but after that economy will get a boost because those money's even the ones hidden abraod will miraculously find its way back to Nigeria ....
Nigeria no dey hear word ...nah action dem understand ....Lagos was a dump until fashola enter dem....gave dem action dey sat up....
Abuja was loosing organizations until el rufai enter ....they sat up...
Kanu was boasting he will bring down the zoo...and any body that will come to the east to arrest him will not go back alive ....BUHARI enter dem .....they are twerking with the python as we speak ...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Bishov: 7:44pm
Arewa's the true colonial lords of the Afonja Republic Arewa's the true colonial lords of the Afonja Republic
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by 2lateBiafra: 7:44pm
Sai BABA .THE PIG AND HIS PIGLETS ARE NOW NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by omenka(m): 7:44pm
When will EFCC start targeting northerners as well? Why always southerners?
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Oblang(m): 7:48pm
devindevin2000:
And u too won't see this northerner. If na igbo, FP go don full with "our son"...
|Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Narldon(f): 7:49pm
THIEVES
