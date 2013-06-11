₦airaland Forum

EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son

EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by free2ryhme: 6:30pm



Ade Adesomoju, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has seized14 properties located in “choice areas” of Abuja traced to the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed, and his son, Shamsuddeen.

The EFCC stated this in a court application filed by one of its prosecutors, Mr. Ben Ikani.

The application, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 11, 2017, sought the interim forfeiture of the properties.


The anti-graft agency stated that although it had “recovered and seized” the properties, they could not be forfeited to the Federal Government without a court order.

The EFCC stated that both Mohammed and his son “have denied ownership and connection” to the properties.

But the commission maintained that “preliminary investigation has revealed that the properties listed on the schedule are unlawfully acquired through corrupt practices by the former minister and his son while in office as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.”

The properties, according to the EFCC, included one “mansion” located at Sunrise Estate, Asokoro, Abuja; and three sets of four-bedroomed semi-detached duplex at Green Acres Estate, Apo-Dutse, Abuja.

Others were two sets of four-bedroomed fully-detached duplexes each with boys’ quarters on Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, a trekable distance to Transcorps Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Also listed as part of the seized properties was a four-bedroomed detached duplex with boys’ quarters located at 9, Platinum Luxury Home White Estate, Asokoro, Abuja.

Title documents attached to the EFCC’s application stated that some of the facilities in some of properties included “excellent road and drainage network; dedicated transformer; borehole for constant water supply; fitted kitchen, bedroom cabinet and wardrobes; ample parking space; and children playing ground.”

The rest of the properties are plots of land in six different locations in Abuja.

Some of the plots of land were said to be located at Karasana West, Abuja, measuring 84,657.30 square metres; Industrial Area 1 Extension, Abuja, measuring 1.45Ha; and Guzape, Abuja measuring 2.7Ha.

Others were located at Industrial Area 1 Extension, Abuja, measuring 1.26Ha; Karasana West, Abuja measuring 64,507m2; and Dakibiyu, Abuja measuring 1,251.15m2.

Already, the EFCC is prosecuting the former minister before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, on six corruption-related charges, and his son, Shamsuddeen, before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 15 counts of money laundering and failure to declare some assets.

The charges against Shamsuddeen involve about N1.1bn.

Two high courts in Abuja had in February ordered the former minister and his son to forfeit 10 properties located in Jabi, Garki, Maitama and Jahi and other areas of Abuja.

But the EFCC stated in its fresh application that “the crux of this application is that the respondents are being investigated for offences bordering on abuse of office, land scams, corruption and corrupt practices, money laundering and diversion of revenue of government while being the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

It also stated that the properties traced to the father and son were “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and crimes, kept and concealed in the names of the proxies and nominees of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohmmed, and his son, Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, and for their benefit.”

According to the EFCC, the properties were held in the names of different companies and one Maimuna S. Aliyu.

The commission described Aliyu as Bala’s proxy allegedly used to acquire the houses 1A and 2A of No. 7 Gana Street Maitama, Abuja.

The companies, in whose names some of the properties were said to be held, are Intertrans Global Logistics/Bird Trust Agloallied Limited, Gal Vac Mining Limited, and Diakin Telecommunication Limited.

Giving the details of its investigation, the EFCC maintained that the former minister and his son are the owners of the of Diakin Telecommunications Ltd, Bal-Vac Mining Ltd, Bird Trust Nig Ltd and Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd, and Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd in whose names some the properties were acquired.

The commission also alleged that Bala, while in office as the FCT minister, appointed one JemilaTangaza as Special Assistant and, thereafter, Director of Abuja Geographic Information System (A018) “to facilitate fraudulent allocations of plots of land to her and her proxies and nominees in choice areas.”

The commission alleged that the plots of lands were sold and their “proceeds laundered in the acquisition of some of these houses like House No 9 Plantinurn White Estate Abuja, acquired in the name of Mohammed Musa.”

It said Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd was linked to the son of the former minister, Shamsuddeen.

The affidavit filed in support of the forfeiture application read in part, “That investigation revealed that the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his son are the owners and beneficiaries of Diakin Telecommunications Ltd, which they used to acquire House FS1A, Green Acres Estte, Apo-Dutse, Abuja, and No. FS1B Green Acres Estte, Apo-Dutse, Abuja, while Senator Bala Mohammed was Minister of Federal Capital Territory. A copy of the sales agreement between Abuja Investment Company Limited with Diakin Telecommunication Ltd in respect of the houses at FS1A and FS1B is hereby annexed and marked as exhibits EFCC A1 and 2.

“That investigation equally revealed that the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his son used a company known as Diakin Telecommunication Ltd to corruptly acquire Plot N0; 32 Cadastral Zone D06 Karsana West, Abuja; Plot 1420 Cadastral Zone B10, Dakibiyu and Plot 1261 Cadastral Zone C16 Industrial Area 1 Extension Abuja. Copies of C of O dated 11/6/2013, 06/04/2013 and 06/09/2014 issued by the FCT minister in the name of Diakin Telecommunication Ltd is hereby annexed and marked as exhibit EFCC A3, 4 &5 respectively.

“That investigation revealed that the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his son are the owners and beneficiaries of Bal-Vac Mining Ltd, Bird Trust Nig Ltd and Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd which they used to acquire houses and plots of land in choice areas in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, particularly Houses 1A and 2A of No. 7 Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja; House FS2B Green Acres Estate, Apo-Dutse, Abuja, respectively. A copy of the Sub-Lease Agreement in respect of houses number 1A, 2A & FS2B is hereby annexed and marked as Exhibits EFCC A 6, 7 and 8 respectively.”



http://punchng.com/efcc-seizes-14-properties-traced-to-ex-fct-minister-mohammed-son/

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by eezeribe(m): 6:31pm
After seizing what next.. Sell off and share the proceeds among their cronies...
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by mofeoluwadassah: 6:37pm
by their fruit you shall know them cry

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:38pm
Something that will soon be released to the boy without him been persecuted,Nigeria can never deceive me again never.just pity for people wey go carry the matter for head like Gala.if na lie ask Timipre silva

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by ojimmu: 7:38pm
This one na just him son own oooo... Damn these people milk us dry

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by cokiek(f): 7:38pm
Nice move...

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Simmzz(m): 7:38pm
Tryna deceive us again.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by IMASTEX: 7:38pm
Okay oh
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by kn23h(m): 7:38pm
eezeribe:
After seizing what next.. Sell off and share the proceeds among their cronies...

They'll sell them like Nnamdi Kanu sold Ipobs' brain for a plate of apku.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by freeborn76(m): 7:39pm
If he was igbo now, we for no hear word

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by nicemajor(m): 7:39pm
Lots of news about Nigeria...
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by OmoManU: 7:39pm
Sai Baba, even though about 160 million of the 170 million of people in Nigeria are corrupt, the fact that baba Buhari is still fighting it at such a slow pace still gives a very big morale boost

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Smooyis(m): 7:40pm
Na wah o. Any prosecution?
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by iluvdonjazzy: 7:40pm
those guys realy finished Nigeria.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by chibike69: 7:40pm
Everday una dey seize



no trials at all

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:40pm
Vanity upon vanity.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Simmzz(m): 7:41pm
Smooyis:
Na wah o. Any prosecution?
Nothing like that.
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Frankyboy1(m): 7:41pm
Boooked
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by pentax: 7:42pm
EFCC is forfeiting and seizing money and properties but the effects are not felt in the country
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by devindevin2000: 7:42pm
Afonjas are no where to be found. If this were Diezani Madueke...my goodness, they would have slaughtered her.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by RichDad1(m): 7:42pm
Defenders of corruption, where you at?



Nobody from the north will echo "witch hunt"
But if na our blodas down there, hmmm lipsrsealed
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by iamchybs(m): 7:42pm
lol

When this nigga was posting photos or Bugatti and Ferrari plus expensive jewelries those years I knew one day they would come for him.

Everyone was feeling his swag then.

Well, it's just another EFCC story. Just like an fb status update that'll soon be forgotten after likes and comments....lol
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by ignis(f): 7:43pm
Politheives everywhere...
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Franzinni: 7:43pm
Imagine a country where once there is concrete evidence that you looted the coffers....

You are put in front of a live camera at 11 pm the next night ...

You are allowed to say your prayers in peace

You are allowed to kneel down comfortably

And watch your brains get blown out of your thieving skull into your lap while high speed cameras record without missing a single detail.

I know they will get to do that to like two people but after that economy will get a boost because those money's even the ones hidden abraod will miraculously find its way back to Nigeria ....


Nigeria no dey hear word ...nah action dem understand ....Lagos was a dump until fashola enter dem....gave dem action dey sat up....

Abuja was loosing organizations until el rufai enter ....they sat up...

Kanu was boasting he will bring down the zoo...and any body that will come to the east to arrest him will not go back alive ....BUHARI enter dem .....they are twerking with the python as we speak ...

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Bishov: 7:44pm
Arewa's the true colonial lords of the Afonja Republic cryArewa's the true colonial lords of the Afonja Republic
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by 2lateBiafra: 7:44pm
Sai BABA .THE PIG AND HIS PIGLETS ARE NOW NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by omenka(m): 7:44pm
When will EFCC start targeting northerners as well? Why always southerners? undecided
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Oblang(m): 7:48pm
devindevin2000:
Afonjas are no where to be found. If this were Diezani Madueke...my goodness, they would have slaughtered her.

And u too won't see this northerner. If na igbo, FP go don full with "our son"...
Re: EFCC Seizes 14 Properties Traced To Ex-fct Minister Mohammed, Son by Narldon(f): 7:49pm
THIEVES

