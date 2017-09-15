Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution (3490 Views)

September 15, 2017

PRESS STATEMENT

STATE OF THE NATION: NOA CALLS FOR PEACE, TOLERANCE AND CAUTION



Concerned by the rising tensions in the country, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed for peace, love and tolerance to stem the ugly tide while also urging moral authorities in the land to rise up and caution their followers in the exercise of their sacred duty to our communities.



Director General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Abari in a message to the nation following reports of unrests in parts of the country called for calm and restraint on the part of the citizens, urging the youths especially not to allow themselves be used as canon fodders to stoke the fires of unrest. He said Nigeria was going through trying moments and the youths must not allow unscrupulous elements take advantage of their youthful energies to foment trouble.



Abari called on traditional and religious leaders to rise up to the occasion by using their positions to preach love, peace and tolerance while urging parents, especially mothers, to rein in on their children and keep them away from mischief makers.



The Agency also appealed to social media users to scrutinize all messages on the current situation in the country to ensure that hate speeches and fake news are not given credence.



In his words: “The media, both traditional and social, are hereby called upon to exercise its sacred duty of promoting only that which unites us as a country. It is in moments like this that the patriotic energy of the media is tested as one of the institutions for nation building.”



The Director General further reminded political leaders of their responsibility to ensure the security of lives and properties in their areas of authority.





Paul Odenyi

Head, Press Unit 1 Like

Okay,



We however need ethnic RE-orientation. The events of the recent years and indeed the past few days has shown beyond measure that there is an insidious ethnic division among us for no reasons beyond the fact that we have been wilfully manipulated to think the worst of our neighbours so long as they are 'not one of us'. We cannot make progress like this.



There are those being paid in cash and kind to divide us. In the coming days, many entrepreneurs who success we have applauded and who we have looked up to will make their stand known (don't be dissapointed, they owe the sponsors of their enterprise their mouths).



Nigeria can be truly one nation of diverse people. We cannot let them divide us for selfish gain. 4 Likes

We can't afford to be another Liberia, Sudan or Syria





Oyibo man will only supply both sides guns then leans back to watch the two fighting in 5D





Africa use ur head 3 Likes 2 Shares

At the risk of sounding negative, do the people concerned really take heed of these kinda calls?

The students of Federal Government Girls college Umuahia today refused to sing the national anthem during morning assembly in solidarity for the death of IPOB members. 3 Likes

The one that's paining me is Buhari making the stùpid welcome party back to Nigeria, heating up the polity and just this morning insults our intelligence by using UN as an excuse to run back to London 6 Likes

you cannot be promoting unity by going against perceived agitators with guns and bullets especially when they know that they are exercising their rights.



the national orientation agency was killed by lie Mohammed with venom of lies and propaganda .



How can a country be in unity when her supposed leader single handedly and shamelessly divided it into 97% and 5% . 6 Likes 2 Shares

I expected the NOA to be more proactive now than ever in preaching for peace and national unity.



Let them employ different media for this motive.

It is not about preaching peace, it is about equity, justice and fair play to all. These ingredients are lacking in the country and it is just too glaring.

It is not late to entrench equity, justice and fair play in our nation but in this part of the world, it is winner takes all. It is not about preaching peace, it is about equity, justice and fair play to all. These ingredients are lacking in the country and it is just too glaring.It is not late to entrench equity, justice and fair play in our nation but in this part of the world, it is winner takes all. 2 Likes