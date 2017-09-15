₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by AlexReports(m): 9:19pm
September 15, 2017
PRESS STATEMENT
STATE OF THE NATION: NOA CALLS FOR PEACE, TOLERANCE AND CAUTION
Concerned by the rising tensions in the country, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed for peace, love and tolerance to stem the ugly tide while also urging moral authorities in the land to rise up and caution their followers in the exercise of their sacred duty to our communities.
Director General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Abari in a message to the nation following reports of unrests in parts of the country called for calm and restraint on the part of the citizens, urging the youths especially not to allow themselves be used as canon fodders to stoke the fires of unrest. He said Nigeria was going through trying moments and the youths must not allow unscrupulous elements take advantage of their youthful energies to foment trouble.
Abari called on traditional and religious leaders to rise up to the occasion by using their positions to preach love, peace and tolerance while urging parents, especially mothers, to rein in on their children and keep them away from mischief makers.
The Agency also appealed to social media users to scrutinize all messages on the current situation in the country to ensure that hate speeches and fake news are not given credence.
In his words: “The media, both traditional and social, are hereby called upon to exercise its sacred duty of promoting only that which unites us as a country. It is in moments like this that the patriotic energy of the media is tested as one of the institutions for nation building.”
The Director General further reminded political leaders of their responsibility to ensure the security of lives and properties in their areas of authority.
Paul Odenyi
Head, Press Unit
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by hakeem4(m): 9:21pm
Abeg they should sha not bring their fight to the west ooo
Let us enjoy our party in peace
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by three: 9:34pm
Okay,
We however need ethnic RE-orientation. The events of the recent years and indeed the past few days has shown beyond measure that there is an insidious ethnic division among us for no reasons beyond the fact that we have been wilfully manipulated to think the worst of our neighbours so long as they are 'not one of us'. We cannot make progress like this.
There are those being paid in cash and kind to divide us. In the coming days, many entrepreneurs who success we have applauded and who we have looked up to will make their stand known (don't be dissapointed, they owe the sponsors of their enterprise their mouths).
Nigeria can be truly one nation of diverse people. We cannot let them divide us for selfish gain.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Boyooosa(m): 9:34pm
Na dis tym u dey see dis ones, I no know wetin dem dey do sef. Am very sure they want to start selling their remaining flags again.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by brunofarad(m): 9:34pm
Good move
Let everybody be wise at this time ,
We can't afford to be another Liberia, Sudan or Syria
Oyibo man will only supply both sides guns then leans back to watch the two fighting in 5D
Africa use ur head
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:35pm
Let them beg kalu if they want peace
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by dotunbekro06(m): 9:35pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Oblitz(m): 9:35pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Lordsocrates: 9:36pm
Mbok yak emem aba
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by xenopath: 9:36pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by pmc01(m): 9:36pm
At the risk of sounding negative, do the people concerned really take heed of these kinda calls?
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by tobtap: 9:36pm
Meanwhile in another news...
The students of Federal Government Girls college Umuahia today refused to sing the national anthem during morning assembly in solidarity for the death of IPOB members.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by cokiek(f): 9:37pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by jejemanito: 9:37pm
The one that's paining me is Buhari making the stùpid welcome party back to Nigeria, heating up the polity and just this morning insults our intelligence by using UN as an excuse to run back to London
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by magoo10: 9:37pm
you cannot be promoting unity by going against perceived agitators with guns and bullets especially when they know that they are exercising their rights.
the national orientation agency was killed by lie Mohammed with venom of lies and propaganda .
How can a country be in unity when her supposed leader single handedly and shamelessly divided it into 97% and 5% .
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by paulchineduN(m): 9:38pm
After all the killings? U must be joking
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by olas24u(f): 9:39pm
There is no money in this agency of government .
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by omenka(m): 9:39pm
Has Baba departed for UN General Assembly yet?
Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria- Kanu.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Vicotex(m): 9:39pm
Whether you're biafran igbo or one nigeria igbo
Whether you're rich Igbo or poor Igbo
Whether you're northern igbo or eastern igbo
Whether you're loving igbo or hateful igbo
Whether you're Lagos igbo Political igbo
You're still an Igbo to them and will be treated with disdain.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Integrityfarms(m): 9:40pm
Patriotism from the citizens should be earned and not by duress...
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Bishov: 9:40pm
Afonjas, ur food is ready to masturbate on. Awon olodo rabata.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Homeboiy(m): 9:43pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by countryfive: 9:44pm
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by dataking: 9:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Clown. Have you licked his piss this night.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Nomeh17: 9:51pm
I expected the NOA to be more proactive now than ever in preaching for peace and national unity.
Let them employ different media for this motive.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:00pm
NOA is the most useless among all MDAs
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by mcquin(m): 10:04pm
oka4ugoo:So?
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Saintp(m): 10:05pm
Nomeh17:
It is not about preaching peace, it is about equity, justice and fair play to all. These ingredients are lacking in the country and it is just too glaring.
It is not late to entrench equity, justice and fair play in our nation but in this part of the world, it is winner takes all.
Re: State Of The Nation: noa Calls For Peace, Tolerance And Caution by Hajardramadan(m): 10:11pm
through solidarity the heart finds peace and solace
