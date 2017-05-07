₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,708 members, 3,793,239 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" (4342 Views)
Nigerian Super Model Aisha Bello Glows In New Photoshoot For Her Birthday / Basketmouth To Jonathan: I Apologize For Disrespecting You / Baba Dee Blasts Davido For Disrespecting Dele Momodu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by NEHLIVE: 9:28pm
Popular Nigerian international model turned entrepreneur, Aisha Bello has expressed her displeasure over a casting director's threat to slap a male model at the Nigerian Men's Fashion Week.
A video made the rounds this week on social media showing the casting director (whose identity could not be identified), fuming and threatened to slap a male model because be wasn't satisfied with the model's catwalking skill.
In a statement released on her instagram page @mizaishabello, Aisha Bello who is into livestock farming and also recently launched her fashion line ElegenteByAisha, described the panelist's act as unprofessional and ridiculous and laments the way Nigerians disrespect models calling for an urgent change.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/09/disrespecting-models-modelentrepreneur.html
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by NEHLIVE: 9:50pm
More
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by veekid(m): 10:52pm
Who are they?
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by mosesbola(f): 10:52pm
First to comment
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by DrGill(m): 10:53pm
gv
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by morereb10: 10:53pm
abegi
I will stop disrespecting them when you tell me the difference between model and olosho
In another news -- Actress Genevieve Nnaji Confirms Her Secret Marriage With Rumoured Bf After Posting This Photo
checkout photos @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/actress-genevieve-confirms-her-secret.html
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by shobroy10(m): 10:53pm
No problem we ar going to look into that cos that is just a typical behavior of an ipobian terrorist be rest assured wen the python finish dancing skelewu in the East.
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Flashh: 10:53pm
Says toothpick.
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by kenonze(f): 10:53pm
;That's correct
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Daeylar(f): 10:53pm
That's bad if true.
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by MarcC: 10:55pm
Models present themselves as sex objects.. u know this..stop pretending
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Tamass: 10:55pm
As if most of them even respect themselves.. Msteww!
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by hopsydboi(m): 10:56pm
But nwepekwe is still missing!!!!!!
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by devigblegble: 10:56pm
She must be specific and stop saying Nigerians , on behalf of sensible Nigerians we ain't give a sHi T.. about that too busy following current issues about these nation
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by zinomind: 10:57pm
"I" looking creatures
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:57pm
Wow, this is the perfect electric pole for my uncles new house
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Doctorfitz(m): 10:58pm
Lols...when they don't respect themselves
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by fk001: 10:59pm
She is tall but i am taller than her.
I like tall ladies.
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by burkingx(f): 11:00pm
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by classicfrank4u(m): 11:00pm
Hu even recognizes models in dis country?? not to talk of disrespect
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by medolab90(m): 11:01pm
Aisha I love you but I no fit go kano
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by falconey(m): 11:02pm
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by bjhaid: 11:03pm
Being international is the way to go
S/o to mayowa Nicholas
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by burkingx(f): 11:03pm
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Ayodejioak(m): 11:03pm
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by kabakaauu: 11:04pm
Kk
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by FILEBE(m): 11:05pm
I don't know if i need a model to interpret any fashion sense to me. The requirements to be a model are just so ridiculous. eat this, wear that, u must be 6ft tall , u must have a flat tommy, u must have dimples, u must have straight legs , u must walk like ur legs can't support your weight any longer. Some kind nonsense like that . mtshweeee. Once anybody wears a clothe and it looks good on him/her. That's all!
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by seunmohmoh(f): 11:06pm
am also a model so please stop insulting us
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by headhunter1: 11:07pm
The only Aisha I know is the prostitute in aso rock wife of terrorist buhari
Ask tonyebarcanista
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by austonclint(m): 11:07pm
hmmm you eeer..
chibok girls to return home FG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzBana_fTx0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Harrynight(m): 11:07pm
how will respectin models solve the problem in Abia State, Jos, Benue or Borno?
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" by Michael004: 11:07pm
Who are model if I may ask? What is there relevant?
1 Like
Jon Ogah Is He Really That Handsome. / $1m: Kim Kardashian's 20.5-carat Engagement Ring! / Who Will Win The First Ever Nollywood Diva Of the Year Award?
Viewing this topic: teebankz10(m), texazzpete(m), sainturch(m), Arijude(m), zagadat1, jaybabz(m), kongobros, Dreamwaker(m), olida, truthsayer009(m), ohduz1988(m), Tgul(f), hilroy, dmostcheerful(f), bonymandude(m), WisdomFlakes, Donyswit, maclatunji, Benny95(m), HonourableUche, pipedraft, SkenolProp(m), ndigbo, taleetah(f), pearlygood, walexicant(m), Softhands(m), HumanistMike, Moseslimz(m), Khaliyah(m), MfonIrocks, BluntBoy(m), amaka4eva, Salligreen, Topax(m), gifftson101, Omawumi18(f), Basheer18(m), Sniper12, Kharyur, Groundnut, sheff(m), hamzyyyy, Henry46(m), OsazeAghedo(m), collinometricx, prinz92, zando64, Beeseegurl(f), boluwatiwant(m), kemz123, doublefab(f), Ayindesegun10(m), Seculent and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24