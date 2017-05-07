Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aisha Bello: "Stop Disrespecting Models" (4342 Views)

A video made the rounds this week on social media showing the casting director (whose identity could not be identified), fuming and threatened to slap a male model because be wasn't satisfied with the model's catwalking skill.



In a statement released on her instagram page @mizaishabello, Aisha Bello who is into livestock farming and also recently launched her fashion line ElegenteByAisha, described the panelist's act as unprofessional and ridiculous and laments the way Nigerians disrespect models calling for an urgent change.





Who are they? 5 Likes

I will stop disrespecting them when you tell me the difference between model and olosho





No problem we ar going to look into that cos that is just a typical behavior of an ipobian terrorist be rest assured wen the python finish dancing skelewu in the East.







Says toothpick. 2 Likes

;That's correct

That's bad if true.

Models present themselves as sex objects.. u know this..stop pretending 4 Likes 1 Share

As if most of them even respect themselves.. Msteww! 2 Likes

But nwepekwe is still missing!!!!!!

She must be specific and stop saying Nigerians , on behalf of sensible Nigerians we ain't give a sHi T.. about that too busy following current issues about these nation 1 Like

"I" looking creatures

Wow, this is the perfect electric pole for my uncles new house 1 Like

Lols...when they don't respect themselves 1 Like

She is tall but i am taller than her.







I like tall ladies.

Hu even recognizes models in dis country?? not to talk of disrespect

Aisha I love you but I no fit go kano

Being international is the way to go

S/o to mayowa Nicholas

I don't know if i need a model to interpret any fashion sense to me. The requirements to be a model are just so ridiculous. eat this, wear that, u must be 6ft tall , u must have a flat tommy, u must have dimples, u must have straight legs , u must walk like ur legs can't support your weight any longer. Some kind nonsense like that . mtshweeee. Once anybody wears a clothe and it looks good on him/her. That's all! 1 Like

am also a model so please stop insulting us

how will respectin models solve the problem in Abia State, Jos, Benue or Borno? 2 Likes