Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 6:13am
Banky W and Adesua Etomi are at it again, as it seems they won’t stop making single people jealous anytime soon.

Here’s the couple’s exchange on a photo Banky W shared on Instagram;



Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by Prec1ous(m): 6:22am
Love is beautiful.

I pray they do not end up as strangers again!
16 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by eneji50(m): 6:22am
Nice photo shoot

There relationship their business




Biafra ipob business




Nigerian army my pride




Nigeria must remain together if u don't like it u can go and kill yourself


Certified ebira boI say so




Navo ooo

15 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by makdcash(m): 6:24am
When did this become news,chai? OP plz open d door

17 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:41am
i pray we dont hear stories that touch very soon cry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by tellwisdom: 6:41am
Spits undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 6:47am
adesua juju is 100% original if you asked me , there is nothing beautiful or tantalizing about her and wonder why banky is so inlove with this average beauty girl called etomi.
banky lacks adviser, the girl isn't even a virgin. mtchwwww!!!!

10 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:58am
shocked


I will bookmark this page for reference when these two have broken up.


This union is 100% unsustainable.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by validman7(m): 7:01am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I will bookmark this page for reference when these two have broken up.

This union is 100% unsustainable.
welcome back buddy

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 7:04am
Whats my biz kwan?


Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:06am
Let him cum well well

Is it my cum
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by OrdercityWeb: 7:31am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I will bookmark this page for reference when these two have broken up.


This union is 100% unsustainable.
You have finally been released. Eh? undecided

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by iheanyi40(m): 8:24am
Make banky chop more wella 4 now, e go still dump m undecided
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 8:45am
tellwisdom:
Spits undecided

You chop cockroach?

10 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:58am
lalasticlala:

You chop cockroach?
hahahahahahahaha

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 9:11am
lalasticlala:


You chop cockroach?
Epic. grin

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by menstrualpad: 9:29am
angry
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by tellwisdom: 9:33am
lalasticlala:


You chop cockroach?

angry angry
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by tellwisdom: 9:35am
Evablizin:
hahahahahahahaha

See how u open mouth dey laff like person we chop cockroach angry
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 9:42am
when you're in love with your best friend. .
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by daveP(m): 10:14am
I pray it last longer than mallam's perfume!! i mean the marriage.

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by ashewoboy(m): 10:42am
hmmmmm. click like if you know their marriage will last long. don't click share.cheesy.

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by jdluv(f): 10:50am
all This celebrity marriage. Let me quote joke silver on marriage and nollywood she said those days no One knows when you get Engaged No public engagement drama,and they have long lasting marriage but this day its d opposite.
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:58am
tellwisdom:
Spits undecided

Stop hating bruh..your life won't move forward that way undecided

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 11:00am
lalasticlala:


You chop cockroach?

Oga,kindly check the topic on my profile..u might like it cheesy
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 11:21am
lalasticlala:

You chop cockroach?
LOL see as lala give this guy snake chop... Knockout aye!!
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by jejemanito: 11:29am
undecided
Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by tomdon(m): 11:32am
taoheedoriloye:
adesua juju is 100% original if you asked me , there is nothing beautiful or tantalizing about her and wonder why banky is so inlove with this average beauty girl called etomi.
banky lacks adviser, the girl isn't even a virgin. mtchwwww!!!!


You reek of juvenile delinquency

7 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi And Banky W Tease Each Other On Instagram (Photos) by Adukey: 11:32am
True love is a beautiful thing,come and marry me o.

1 Like

