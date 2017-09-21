



We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1.) Senior Costing Planning and Scheduling Engineer



Deadline: 21st September, 2017.



Click Here To View Details





2.) Senior Process Engineer



Deadline: 21st September, 2017.



Click Here To View Details





3.) Field Engineer for Piling



Deadline: 30th September, 2017.



Slot: 10



Click Here To View Details



Source:



CC: Lalasticlala The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:1.) Senior Costing Planning and Scheduling EngineerDeadline: 21st September, 2017.2.) Senior Process EngineerDeadline: 21st September, 2017.3.) Field Engineer for PilingDeadline: 30th September, 2017.Slot: 10Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-dangote-group-latest-recruitment/ CC: Lalasticlala