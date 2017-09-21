₦airaland Forum

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Senior Costing Planning and Scheduling Engineer

Deadline: 21st September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


2.) Senior Process Engineer

Deadline: 21st September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


3.) Field Engineer for Piling

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Slot: 10

Click Here To View Details

Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-dangote-group-latest-recruitment/

Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 10:45am
Noted

Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by loadedvibes: 1:06pm
Why them they advertise this kind thing.. just another opportunity to make mockery of Nigerians and Nigeria that there is no job
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by jejemanito: 1:06pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by SOFTENGR: 1:06pm
Jobs jobs jobs grin
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by otitokoroleti: 1:13pm
Comedy at its peak

the job that has already been taken up?

Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Truflame: 1:13pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by kitaatita: 1:13pm
I hope those burning Dangote trucks won't apply
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by deepwater(f): 1:13pm
They don't pay well enough

Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by countryfive: 1:17pm
kitaatita:
I hope those burning Dangote trucks won't apply

what is wrong with your head?

Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Benjom(m): 1:19pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 1:20pm
Thank you Op,
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by tosyne2much(m): 1:23pm
The criteria for employment is damn too high for a lay man that's why Nairaland job seekers are not enthusiastic about it cheesy
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:29pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by don4real18(m): 1:29pm
Please, I'm looking for a good Nairalander that will accommodate me around Ajah.... Just got a job there but transportation and time is an issue
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:35pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by JikanBaura(m): 1:49pm
kitaatita:
I hope those burning Dangote trucks won't apply

They can apply for Mai-gadi grin
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Movingcoil(m): 1:50pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:53pm
