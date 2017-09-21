₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by johncreek: 8:12am
The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Senior Costing Planning and Scheduling Engineer
Deadline: 21st September, 2017.
2.) Senior Process Engineer
Deadline: 21st September, 2017.
3.) Field Engineer for Piling
Deadline: 30th September, 2017.
Slot: 10
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-dangote-group-latest-recruitment/
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 10:45am
Noted
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by loadedvibes: 1:06pm
Why them they advertise this kind thing.. just another opportunity to make mockery of Nigerians and Nigeria that there is no job
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by jejemanito: 1:06pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by SOFTENGR: 1:06pm
Jobs jobs jobs
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by otitokoroleti: 1:13pm
Comedy at its peak
the job that has already been taken up?
WTF?
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Truflame: 1:13pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by kitaatita: 1:13pm
I hope those burning Dangote trucks won't apply
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by deepwater(f): 1:13pm
They don't pay well enough
Sorry
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by countryfive: 1:17pm
kitaatita:
what is wrong with your head?
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Benjom(m): 1:19pm
Good
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 1:20pm
Thank you Op,
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by tosyne2much(m): 1:23pm
The criteria for employment is damn too high for a lay man that's why Nairaland job seekers are not enthusiastic about it
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:29pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by don4real18(m): 1:29pm
Please, I'm looking for a good Nairalander that will accommodate me around Ajah.... Just got a job there but transportation and time is an issue
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:35pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by JikanBaura(m): 1:49pm
kitaatita:
They can apply for Mai-gadi
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Movingcoil(m): 1:50pm
Re: Apply For Dangote Group Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by michael03: 1:53pm
