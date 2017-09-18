₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Queenlovely(f): 10:07am On Sep 16
Nairalanders please I need your honest advice on this issue.
My brother opened up to me about his marriage yesterday. I promised I will give him a reply today. He has a marital problem. He complained bitterly that his wife has never said sorry to him. 11 years of marriage and she has never apologised to him anyday. He usually takes the initiative to beg when they have an issue.
Recently she went behind her husband to borrow money from his friend. My brother Is a very quiet person and dislikes third party involvement in his marriage. She keep on repeating that her husband has never done anything for her. My brother had to sell his new bike for a song, just because she wanted to settle a financial problem.
My brother is fed up and wants to call it quit, but for the sake of their baby. What should I say to him
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Oyindidi(f): 10:09am On Sep 16
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by BlackDBagba: 10:14am On Sep 16
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by MhizzAJ(f): 10:14am On Sep 16
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by demsid(m): 10:23am On Sep 16
Are u sure it's ur brother ?
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by pat1612(m): 10:23am On Sep 16
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Timbuktuo: 10:28am On Sep 16
Your brother can't quit for these flimsy reasons. He'll be fine.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Homeboiy(m): 10:34am On Sep 16
No remedy
He is the cause of his problem
he is a weak man and his wife capitalised on it
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Not0fThis: 10:49am On Sep 16
The word "sorry" doesn't exist in some people's vocabulary. It's like when you do something for someone and they cannot open their fish mouth to "thank you". Part of it is due to their arrogance and sense of entitlement. I've learned to stop doing things for people like this because they don't deserve my kindness. That said, your brother is a married man and should be providing for his family no matter the situation. For his wife to keep repeating that he has never done anything for her and approach his friend to borrow money is questionable. Is he working? Is she working?
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Queenlovely(f): 11:21am On Sep 16
My brother is a teacher in one government school. He brings home all The money. She never works. She was once a nurse but was fired. No reason was given for her sack. She stays at home doing nothing. Painting her nails
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by PaperLace: 12:33pm On Sep 16
Queenlovely:
This seems to be your grievance, not her unapologetic nature.
Some people don't know how to say SORRY, they rather act remorseful when there is need for them to.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Janeyinspires(f): 12:42pm On Sep 16
When she starts working you'll forget she never says sorry.Something that has been there before she got married.He didn't address the issue then,now he wants out.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Richy4(m): 1:09pm On Sep 16
What has she done? Some one can't just wake up everyday and scream sorry...Sorry is not Good morning....
Saying he has not done anything for her means he should hit the ignore button..
What precisely has she done..
If she is a habitual offender that insults the partner, then that's different
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by lilmax(m): 1:23pm On Sep 16
your brother is a weak man
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Not0fThis: 2:07pm On Sep 16
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by ImaIma1(f): 4:11pm On Sep 17
How great she is! She must be the I am that I am.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Queenlovely(f): 4:44pm On Sep 17
ImaIma1:
she behaves like our queen mother
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by mumumugu(m): 7:07pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:
you are the one who hardly says sorry
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by ADUNOKIKI(f): 7:18pm On Sep 17
The question is has she said sorry to him countless times before their marriage. 11years marriage should not break because of sorry. Maybe he is just looking for a way to end the marriage.... They have been managing it like that from the 1st to 8th year of the marriage. Your brother just got too serious about sorry in the 11th year.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by tugar: 9:19pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:
my brother, for 11 years of marriage calling it a quit should be out of the question, tell him to face his job and explore something else that will be making him happy.he should work hard for himself and take care of his family.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Queenlovely(f): 2:42am
mumumugu:how
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by ginikagreene: 2:56am
Lolssss...My husband does the same thing , he will never say sorry and he will never appreciate your efforts...
This truely is a bad habit and right now I don't care. I only do what I feel like doing and me too, I don't say sorry.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by tuscani: 8:26am
...'The fault is not in our stars, Oh Brutus, for it is in us, because we are weaklings'.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Queenlovely(f): 10:02am
tuscani:
dear shaky you torched my heart
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by 400billionman: 12:18pm
Queenlovely:
Tell your brother to keep holding on.
Because, Jesus is coming soon.
Let him not spoil his marriage. The man and woman should come together and plan a new business for the wife to get busy.
Don't underrate any business. Some people have built house selling only banana and groundnut.
His wife can start selling banana with just N15k. In bush market, a head of banana is N2k, use N5k buy Umbrella and table. I am sure the teacher can afford it or borrow it if he can't.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by tuscani: 1:24pm
Queenlovely:bros sincerely I don't understand your mention. Please kindly explain , I am just lost , especially the shaky
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by SlayerForever: 1:26pm
Let's assume OP is not the wife in question. Read up on Narcissistic Personality Disorder and try to compare it with the'wife's" character. This disorder is real and once the other person notices and demands an apology,it can snowball into something else.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by freshvine(f): 1:31pm
You can only tell who genuinely love you after 5 years of marriage.
Op, 90% of marriage is not love based but fantasy and you'll notice the difference at a later years.
A wife who genuinely love you will even knell to apologise just to make sure you're happy and treated right.
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:51pm
Is the wife born again
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by TINALETC3(f): 1:51pm
|Re: My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married by AntiWailer: 1:51pm
what is your business ?
She has the key to unlock ur brother.
