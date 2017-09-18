Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Brother's Wife Has Never Said Sorry To Him Since They Got Married (3470 Views)

Nairalanders please I need your honest advice on this issue.



My brother opened up to me about his marriage yesterday. I promised I will give him a reply today. He has a marital problem. He complained bitterly that his wife has never said sorry to him. 11 years of marriage and she has never apologised to him anyday. He usually takes the initiative to beg when they have an issue.



Recently she went behind her husband to borrow money from his friend. My brother Is a very quiet person and dislikes third party involvement in his marriage. She keep on repeating that her husband has never done anything for her. My brother had to sell his new bike for a song, just because she wanted to settle a financial problem.



My brother is fed up and wants to call it quit, but for the sake of their baby. What should I say to him

Are u sure it's ur brother ? 4 Likes

Your brother can't quit for these flimsy reasons. He'll be fine.

He is the cause of his problem

he is a weak man and his wife capitalised on it 4 Likes

The word "sorry" doesn't exist in some people's vocabulary. It's like when you do something for someone and they cannot open their fish mouth to "thank you". Part of it is due to their arrogance and sense of entitlement. I've learned to stop doing things for people like this because they don't deserve my kindness. That said, your brother is a married man and should be providing for his family no matter the situation. For his wife to keep repeating that he has never done anything for her and approach his friend to borrow money is questionable. Is he working? Is she working? 10 Likes 1 Share

My brother is a teacher in one government school. He brings home all The money. She never works. She was once a nurse but was fired. No reason was given for her sack. She stays at home doing nothing. Painting her nails 1 Like

Queenlovely:

My brother is a teacher in one government school. He brings home all The money. She never works. She was once a nurse but was fired. No reason was given for her sack. She stays at home doing nothing. Painting her nails

This seems to be your grievance, not her unapologetic nature.



Some people don't know how to say SORRY, they rather act remorseful when there is need for them to. This seems to be your grievance, not her unapologetic nature.Some people don't know how to say SORRY, they rather act remorseful when there is need for them to. 6 Likes

When she starts working you'll forget she never says sorry.Something that has been there before she got married.He didn't address the issue then,now he wants out. 3 Likes

What has she done? Some one can't just wake up everyday and scream sorry...Sorry is not Good morning....



Saying he has not done anything for her means he should hit the ignore button..



What precisely has she done..



If she is a habitual offender that insults the partner, then that's different 1 Like

your brother is a weak man 1 Like

How great she is! She must be the I am that I am. 1 Like 1 Share

ImaIma1:

How great she is! She must be the I am that I am.

she behaves like our queen mother she behaves like our queen mother

Queenlovely:

you are the one who hardly says sorry you are the one who hardly says sorry

The question is has she said sorry to him countless times before their marriage. 11years marriage should not break because of sorry. Maybe he is just looking for a way to end the marriage.... They have been managing it like that from the 1st to 8th year of the marriage. Your brother just got too serious about sorry in the 11th year. 3 Likes

my brother, for 11 years of marriage calling it a quit should be out of the question, tell him to face his job and explore something else that will be making him happy.he should work hard for himself and take care of his family. my brother, for 11 years of marriage calling it a quit should be out of the question, tell him to face his job and explore something else that will be making him happy.he should work hard for himself and take care of his family.

mumumugu:



you are the one who hardly says sorry how how

Lolssss...My husband does the same thing , he will never say sorry and he will never appreciate your efforts...



This truely is a bad habit and right now I don't care. I only do what I feel like doing and me too, I don't say sorry. 3 Likes

...'The fault is not in our stars, Oh Brutus, for it is in us, because we are weaklings'.

tuscani:

...'The fault is not in our stars, Oh Brutus, for it is in us, because we are weaklings'.

dear shaky you torched my heart dear shaky you torched my heart

Tell your brother to keep holding on.



Because, Jesus is coming soon.



Let him not spoil his marriage. The man and woman should come together and plan a new business for the wife to get busy.



Don't underrate any business. Some people have built house selling only banana and groundnut.



His wife can start selling banana with just N15k. In bush market, a head of banana is N2k, use N5k buy Umbrella and table. I am sure the teacher can afford it or borrow it if he can't. Tell your brother to keep holding on.Because, Jesus is coming soon.Let him not spoil his marriage. The man and woman should come together and plan a new business for the wife to get busy.Don't underrate any business. Some people have built house selling only banana and groundnut.His wife can start selling banana with just N15k. In bush market, a head of banana is N2k, use N5k buy Umbrella and table. I am sure the teacher can afford it or borrow it if he can't.

Queenlovely:





dear shaky you torched my heart bros sincerely I don't understand your mention. Please kindly explain , I am just lost , especially the shaky bros sincerely I don't understand your mention. Please kindly explain , I am just lost , especially the shaky

Let's assume OP is not the wife in question. Read up on Narcissistic Personality Disorder and try to compare it with the'wife's" character. This disorder is real and once the other person notices and demands an apology,it can snowball into something else.





Op, 90% of marriage is not love based but fantasy and you'll notice the difference at a later years.



A wife who genuinely love you will even knell to apologise just to make sure you're happy and treated right. You can only tell who genuinely love you after 5 years of marriage.Op, 90% of marriage is not love based but fantasy and you'll notice the difference at a later years.A wife who genuinely love you will even knell to apologisejust to make sure you're happy and treated right. 5 Likes

Is the wife born again

