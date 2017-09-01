₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by Angelanest: 11:29am
An old woman is lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her mud house at Umuduru Nsu of Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state. The poor woman who couldn't bear the thought of losing her shelter - wept bitterly and lamented after the tragic mishap.
People around encouraged her to take heart - saying it would have been worse for her assuming she was inside the hut.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/huge-tree-falls-on-womans-house-in-imo-state.html
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by dingbang(m): 11:30am
Which people will we heap the blame on now since she is from the village?
If it were in the city, we would call village people..
E go fit be ipobians
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by PROPUNTER(m): 11:32am
Trust Owelle Wife Nneoma to Build a better house for the Old woman , Just to get favour and support the husband in 2019.
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by taylor88(m): 11:32am
okoroawusa
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by ZombieTAMER: 11:33am
they can never be tired of sucking blood of innocent and defenseless citizens.....
They will use all manner of ways to kill and terrorise innocent people
SMH
This government sef
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by PROPUNTER(m): 11:34am
dingbang:what Concerns Ipob about this some of U On Nl talks trash like people who smoke Dry Curry Leaf...
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by Tolexander: 11:34am
Igi kii wo loko, koo pa ara ile!
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by ZombieTAMER: 11:35am
dingbang:
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by dingbang(m): 11:37am
PROPUNTER:my friend swerve ...
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by Tenkobos(m): 11:50am
dingbang:This guy no know say there is a village inside most villages
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by robosky02(m): 11:50am
python dance....
this serous no more "banana fall on you"...
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by mrvitalis(m): 11:52am
I have never seen a house like this in imo
I swear
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by Partnerbiz3: 11:56am
Eiyaa. It would have been a painful death.
May big tree fall on your enemies and blessings fall on you this ember months.
See below..
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by oladeebo: 12:00pm
she got out save?
thank God
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by omowolewa: 12:02pm
Not yet her time, testimony time!
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by oladeebo: 12:04pm
I know Okorocha for his humanitarian gestures.
he will do the needful!
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by MasterKim: 12:15pm
Thank God for ur life mama.
But I thought it's only sw dat have houses like dz
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 12:22pm
chai...nigerian women and drama...
shey anybody push the tree to fall on her house??..
stand the fck up and rebuild your house....dammit...
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by Michael004: 12:31pm
Chinedu, emeka, chinaza, chimieze, chioma, Amara. Oya come out, let us blame Yoruba people for this.
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by eyeview: 1:26pm
Thats why there are no mud houses anymore in igbo land. If you refuse to upgrade,a tree will fall on it.
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:38pm
Thank God
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by wrt43713: 1:39pm
o my god
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by mirabel001(f): 1:39pm
thank God for her life
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by MrRichy(m): 1:40pm
dingbang:
what expired drug did you take ?
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by chimhigher(m): 1:40pm
our ancestors wuld say "May d gods be praised"
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by itiswellandwell: 1:40pm
Thank God for her.
Thank God for her.
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by FIDELITY24(m): 1:40pm
Thank God for her life.
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by nddydamzi(m): 1:40pm
dingbang:its her city people
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by gbaskiboy(m): 1:40pm
Thank God for her life oooooooo
|Re: Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 1:40pm
Atleast she is alive
