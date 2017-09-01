Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos (3640 Views)

People around encouraged her to take heart - saying it would have been worse for her assuming she was inside the hut.



Which people will we heap the blame on now since she is from the village?





If it were in the city, we would call village people..











E go fit be ipobians 9 Likes 2 Shares

Trust Owelle Wife Nneoma to Build a better house for the Old woman , Just to get favour and support the husband in 2019. 2 Likes

okoroawusa

they can never be tired of sucking blood of innocent and defenseless citizens.....



They will use all manner of ways to kill and terrorise innocent people



SMH

This government sef 1 Like

dingbang:

E go fit be ipobians what Concerns Ipob about this some of U On Nl talks trash like people who smoke Dry Curry Leaf... what Concerns Ipob about this some of U On Nl talks trash like people who smoke Dry Curry Leaf... 1 Like

Igi kii wo loko, koo pa ara ile!

E go fit be ipobians 1 Like

PROPUNTER:

what Concerns Ipob about this some of On Nl talks trash like people who smoke Dry Curry Leaf... my friend swerve ... my friend swerve ... 2 Likes 1 Share

E go fit be ipobians This guy no know say there is a village inside most villages This guy no know say there is a village inside most villages 1 Like





this serous no more "banana fall on you"... python dance....this serous no more "banana fall on you"... 1 Like 1 Share

I have never seen a house like this in imo

I swear

Eiyaa. It would have been a painful death.





May big tree fall on your enemies and blessings fall on you this ember months.







See below..

she got out save?

thank God

Not yet her time, testimony time!

I know Okorocha for his humanitarian gestures.

he will do the needful!

Thank God for ur life mama.



But I thought it's only sw dat have houses like dz





shey anybody push the tree to fall on her house??..



stand the fck up and rebuild your house....dammit... chai...nigerian women and drama...shey anybody push the tree to fall on her house??..stand the fck up and rebuild your house....dammit... 1 Like

Chinedu, emeka, chinaza, chimieze, chioma, Amara. Oya come out, let us blame Yoruba people for this. 4 Likes 1 Share

Thats why there are no mud houses anymore in igbo land. If you refuse to upgrade,a tree will fall on it. 1 Like

Thank God 1 Like

o my god

thank God for her life

what expired drug did you take ?

our ancestors wuld say "May d gods be praised"

Thank God for her.



Thank God for her life.

Thank God for her life oooooooo