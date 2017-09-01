₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by HeWrites: 3:20pm
Nigerian Rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide took to his Instagram page to share photos of him and his Son.
The YBNL rapper and his fiancé Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman welcomed their bouncing baby boy on Friday, January 30, 2014.
The boy is now grown up and looks handsome in the photos.
The rapper caption the photo with;
"My Luck lefty x chase x goofy ���❤️. Happy weekend guys."
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/olamide-son-grown-up-and-handsome-in.html
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by LilSmith55(m): 3:27pm
Ehwww
1 Like
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by mofeoluwadassah: 3:30pm
miliano
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 3:37pm
MAKE SENSE
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by PMWSpirit(m): 3:41pm
The boy fine well well,
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by uzoclinton(m): 3:41pm
Ok
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by Partnerbiz2: 3:43pm
The boy just fine like mua
6 Likes
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by Houseofglam7: 4:30pm
Cute little man
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by djemillionia: 6:40pm
THe hustle is real, Proud Dad
Download Olamide Songs and videos @ https://mp3baddo.com.ng/tag/olamide/
#am_a_fan
1 Like
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by kennygee(f): 6:41pm
So is it until their son starts to grow a beard before he'll wife up his fiancé?
6 Likes
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by toyzeal(m): 6:41pm
cute boy
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by crunchyg(m): 6:42pm
Why will a kid keep such hair style?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by ceeroh(m): 6:42pm
See hairstyle wey pikin dey carry go skul... Try am with anyhow pikin, hn go just chop cane come house..
3 Likes
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:42pm
our future Nnamdi kanu
btw why face long like this
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by Jyemi(m): 6:43pm
Cute boy... Future badoo
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:43pm
Naso, the boy look like say na for street them born am,
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by femi4: 6:43pm
kennygee:its not automatic
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by makay200(m): 6:43pm
Cute
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by kennygee(f): 6:43pm
femi4:
Okay o
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by fidalgo19: 6:44pm
He should not only grow up
His brain Should be growing up with him too
Although the dude is ........
Forget sef
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by kamikazze22: 6:44pm
Smh
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by PhilAmadeus: 6:44pm
Bat man...kip enjoying yhaself..
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by Adukey: 6:45pm
My ovaries just jumped, cute boy.
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by 2O17: 6:45pm
Adukey:that's good
Exercise is good for the ovaries too
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by JamesReacher(m): 6:45pm
kennygee:Women sef
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by femi4: 6:45pm
kennygee:Not every babymama is a wife material
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by fidalgo19: 6:45pm
Adukey:Jumping castle
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by rattlesnake(m): 6:45pm
God is merciful
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by ElectronicsGuy(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide's Son Grown Up And Handsome In New Photo by tamzy123(m): 6:47pm
anybody weh get money must fine. No one z born ugly.
