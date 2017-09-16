₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Islie: 3:37pm
Gives 10-year tax incentive as recompense for road rehabilitation
By Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Chineme Okafor in Abuja and Alike Ejiofor in Lagos
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/16/fg-hands-over-35km-apapa-oworonshoki-expressway-to-dangote-for-repair/
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by HsLBroker(m): 3:49pm
OK oga fash
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by HsLBroker(m): 3:49pm
OK oga fash.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by agabusta: 3:53pm
Its seems a good move on the surface, but I hope FG wont get their hands burnt at the end.
Personally, I have some reservations about this. I dont trust that Dangote dude, he will get triple or quadruple benefits from this in addition to the fact that all the materials to be used will be supplied by his company.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by mrvitalis(m): 3:58pm
This is a good move
Time for Igbo leaders to get Igbo owned banks to take over south east roads instead of paying tax that's Hausa and Yorubas would share
Next oil
Capital oil
Zenith
Uba
Fidelity
Union
Diamond
Mtn
Curtex
What's project can you do for your people in place of tax
But Igbo leaders they fall my hand
I'm tempted but I would not join politics( I need to make good money Jor )
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Yomzzyblog: 4:43pm
Ok
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by NITRABOMB: 4:44pm
Wow... This is mischievous
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Tmelisfon: 4:44pm
Is really not bad. Just imagine it without tribal ****
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by baby124: 4:45pm
10yrs tax. Looks like a pay back for campaign donations. What happens if the country is restructured? Big risk here.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:45pm
agabusta:
Hummm hummm wetin be this
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Celestyn8213: 4:46pm
Wetin do berger
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by masterpolyglot: 4:46pm
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Keneking: 4:46pm
Next is to handover Lagos to take better manager
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Myself2(m): 4:46pm
mrvitalis:
What is this one saying.
So since you are lumping institutions that clearly are not owned by Igbo people,why not add stanbic IBTC ,Mobil , and British Airways to the lot
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by IbnSultaan(m): 4:47pm
Dangote 2019
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by seguno2: 4:47pm
This is either because:
a) Dangote does not pay adequate taxes.
b) His taxes are stolen and corruptly spended, thanks to Sports minister, Dalong.
c) Both (a) and (b).
Who knows the answer
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by psalmson001: 4:48pm
Wow wow wow
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by doctorkush(m): 4:48pm
welcome to dangote republic of Nigeria.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by zulex880: 4:48pm
agabusta:Na your company for supply am before?
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by four4: 4:48pm
y
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by sanerugwei: 4:48pm
ten years loun loun
Na wa o
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by mrteewhy0104(m): 4:49pm
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by efilefun(m): 4:49pm
10 years too much cuz that road is always busy... 5years max should be enough to make his money and even excess profit
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by McQueen95: 4:50pm
Is dangote into construction business now?
That is how nigeria is getting worse by the day!
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by 1kingwriter: 4:50pm
SE needs this kind of investment kia kia
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Sleyanya1(m): 4:52pm
Okay nice.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Desyner: 4:52pm
agabusta:What can dangote do to the FG/Nigerians that the FG haven't done ten times to us? I support it.
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by vincentjk(m): 4:52pm
Hmm
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by xrayz(m): 4:52pm
psalmson001:Here comes d ambulance hahaha
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by goshen26: 4:52pm
K
|Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by goshen26: 4:53pm
Haba.....
It now dawn on me that this govt don't av any plan b4 assuming office.
Why would they exchange tax for project?
Where are the recovered loots?
So they are already making debt for their successor. Imagine, dangote not paying tax.
May God safe us from this people...
No direction
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
