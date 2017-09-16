₦airaland Forum

FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Islie: 3:37pm
Gives 10-year tax incentive as recompense for road rehabilitation


By Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Chineme Okafor in Abuja and Alike Ejiofor in Lagos


The federal government has handed over the Apapa to Oworonshoki end of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, a 35 kilometres long highway to the Dangote Group to rebuild using concrete, and as well getting a recompense in the form of 10-year tax holiday, the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed.

Speaking at the Businessday Road Construction Seminar yesterday in Lagos, Fashola, explained that the contract for the road network comprising Creek Road, Liverpool Road, Marine Beach all the way to Mile 2, Oshodi, Oworonshoki, to the Lagos end of the Toll Gate on the Ibadan Expressway was signed with the Dangote Group on September 12, 2017.

Fashola, said to encourage the Dangote Group to embark on the project which the government is still waiting for its designs, the government has approved an upward review of a tax incentive to the group to 10 years.

“I am pleased to inform you that, we have just concluded an agreement using the tax incentive order to hand over the Apapa area comprising Creek Road, Liverpool Road, Marine Beach to Mile 2, Oshodi, Oworonshoki to the Lagos end of the Toll Gate on the Ibadan Expressway to Dangote Group for construction using concrete on Tuesday, 12th September 2017,” said Fashola.

He further stated: “We have also just concluded and signed an agreement with NLNG to construct the Bodo – Bonny Bridge at the cost of N120.6 Billion with NLNG and Federal Government sharing the cost 50-50. The contracts were signed on Wednesday, 13thSeptember 2017.

“We inherited a tax incentive policy for individuals to benefit from tax remission, to recover investment made in public infrastructure like roads, which other members of the public can utilise.

“This government has thought it fit to review the five-year limit on that tax order to a ten-year period to sustain private investment in road infrastructure, because it is a long-term asset,” he added.

Continuing, he stated: “As for the agreement with Dangote, we are now awaiting the design of the 35km stretch excluding the portion that has been completed, about 7km, by the previous administration around Mile 2 area. From the design, we will determine the cost and the scope of works which we hope can be executed quickly.

As this government promised, we will solve the Apapa and Port congestion problem.”

Fashola equally noted that the government would restore toll plazas on Nigerian roads it is currently reconstructing. He noted that the fares for the toll gates could be paid using cards to minimise instances of cash payments.

“We have also concluded traffic surveys on 51 major highways and now have current traffic data on these roads and we can project vehicular traffic movement for tolling and concession purposes.

“We have concluded preliminary designs for the plazas, and we are now looking at how to incorporate technology such as using contact cards, installing fibre optic, using GSM to enable people pay with minimum use of cash,” he explained.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/16/fg-hands-over-35km-apapa-oworonshoki-expressway-to-dangote-for-repair/



Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by HsLBroker(m): 3:49pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by HsLBroker(m): 3:49pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by agabusta: 3:53pm
Its seems a good move on the surface, but I hope FG wont get their hands burnt at the end.

Personally, I have some reservations about this. I dont trust that Dangote dude, he will get triple or quadruple benefits from this in addition to the fact that all the materials to be used will be supplied by his company.

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by mrvitalis(m): 3:58pm
This is a good move

Time for Igbo leaders to get Igbo owned banks to take over south east roads instead of paying tax that's Hausa and Yorubas would share

Next oil

Capital oil

Zenith

Uba

Fidelity

Union
Diamond
Mtn
Curtex
What's project can you do for your people in place of tax

But Igbo leaders they fall my hand

I'm tempted but I would not join politics( I need to make good money Jor )

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Yomzzyblog: 4:43pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by NITRABOMB: 4:44pm
Wow... This is mischievous

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Tmelisfon: 4:44pm
Is really not bad. Just imagine it without tribal ****

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by baby124: 4:45pm
10yrs tax. Looks like a pay back for campaign donations. What happens if the country is restructured? Big risk here.

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:45pm
agabusta:
Its seems a good move on the surface, but I hope FG wont get their hands burnt at the end.

Personally, I have some reservations about this. I dont trust that Dangote dude, he will get triple or quadruple benefits from this in addition to the fact that all the materials to be used will be supplied by his company.


Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Celestyn8213: 4:46pm
Wetin do berger

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by masterpolyglot: 4:46pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Keneking: 4:46pm
Next is to handover Lagos to take better manager

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Myself2(m): 4:46pm
mrvitalis:
This is a good move

Time for Igbo leaders to get Igbo owned banks to take over south east roads instead of paying tax that's Hausa and Yorubas would share

Next oil

Capital oil

Zenith

Uba

Fidelity

Union
Diamond
Mtn
Curtex
What's project can you do for your people in place of tax

But Igbo leaders they fall my hand

I'm tempted but I would not join politics( I need to make good money Jor )

What is this one saying.
So since you are lumping institutions that clearly are not owned by Igbo people,why not add stanbic IBTC ,Mobil , and British Airways to the lot

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by IbnSultaan(m): 4:47pm
Dangote 2019
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by seguno2: 4:47pm
This is either because:

a) Dangote does not pay adequate taxes.
b) His taxes are stolen and corruptly spended, thanks to Sports minister, Dalong.
c) Both (a) and (b).

Who knows the answer

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by psalmson001: 4:48pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by doctorkush(m): 4:48pm
welcome to dangote republic of Nigeria. cheesy

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by zulex880: 4:48pm
agabusta:
Its seems a good move on the surface, but I hope FG wont get their hands burnt at the end.

Personally, I have some reservations about this. I dont trust that Dangote dude, he will get triple or quadruple benefits from this in addition to the fact that all the materials to be used will be supplied by his company.
Na your company for supply am before? sad

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by four4: 4:48pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by sanerugwei: 4:48pm
ten years loun loun
Na wa o

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by mrteewhy0104(m): 4:49pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by efilefun(m): 4:49pm
10 years too much cuz that road is always busy... 5years max should be enough to make his money and even excess profit

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by McQueen95: 4:50pm
Is dangote into construction business now?
That is how nigeria is getting worse by the day!

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by 1kingwriter: 4:50pm
SE needs this kind of investment kia kia

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Sleyanya1(m): 4:52pm
Okay nice.
Okay nice.



Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by Desyner: 4:52pm
agabusta:
Its seems a good move on the surface, but I hope FG wont get their hands burnt at the end.

Personally, I have some reservations about this. I dont trust that Dangote dude, he will get triple or quadruple benefits from this in addition to the fact that all the materials to be used will be supplied by his company.
What can dangote do to the FG/Nigerians that the FG haven't done ten times to us? I support it.

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by vincentjk(m): 4:52pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by xrayz(m): 4:52pm
psalmson001:
Wow wow wow
Here comes d ambulance hahaha

Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by goshen26: 4:52pm
Re: FG Hands Over 35km Apapa-oworonshoki Expressway To Dangote For Repair by goshen26: 4:53pm
Haba.....

It now dawn on me that this govt don't av any plan b4 assuming office.

Why would they exchange tax for project?
Where are the recovered loots?

So they are already making debt for their successor. Imagine, dangote not paying tax.



May God safe us from this people...


No direction



GOD BLESS NIGERIA

