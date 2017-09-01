₦airaland Forum

Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by queensera(f): 4:18pm
2017 Ex Big brother naija house star "gifty", took to his instagram page to post another Unclad picture of herself.

She Caption It:

Life is sweet. My Page, My Business.

Check the picture on her instagram page below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZGrHXVACKn/

Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/09/life-is-sweet-ex-bbnaija-star-gifty.html

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by HungerBAD: 4:20pm
Stingy girl.

What kind of stingy pictures are these?what happened to sharing everything for others to see?

This girl is not a Christian.

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Asek1(m): 4:32pm
Her life her biz
I will only advice she make good use of the fame (and money) cos nothing lasts forever

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:36pm
Gifty n her mom go Unclad for the gram

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR7D95bG3MM

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:40pm
Ashawo work is sweet you mean

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:41pm
generalbush:
if I say Aside my gf and sisters, that other Nigerian girls are only good for sex and rit..uals,

did I commit a crime?

This is a harmless question please..

Mods take note!
And what makes you think that your gf and your sisters are more decent than other Nigerian girls?

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by generalbush: 4:46pm
Sabrina18:
And what makes you think that your gf and your sisters are more decent than other Nigerian girls?

Because they are.

Any other question?

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:56pm
generalbush:


Because they are.

Any other question?
What prove do you have? cos I consider myself more decent than your sisters and girlfriend put together.

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by veekid(m): 5:14pm
Wayre omo oshi Oniro jatijati

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by OmoManU: 5:14pm
Ipolowoja, olosho marketing 502

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by prof1990(m): 5:15pm
D

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by zlantanfan: 5:15pm
who hear from EFE

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by rayblings(m): 5:15pm
shocked

Who's Gifty?

Is she a/an _

a) prostitute

b) olosho

c) ashawo

d) ushering worker

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by kstyle2(m): 5:15pm
To be frank, this woman is just an attention seeker

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 5:15pm
Sabrina18:
What prove do you have? cos I consider myself more decent than your sisters and girlfriend put together.
so you are defending gifty?
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:15pm
Nothing show....

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 5:16pm
grin Obe Ti so

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Daddy217: 5:16pm
Good work, pls keep it up but my advise is for u to make good use of it while it last.
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by thoollz: 5:16pm
As long as it's a public page, it's everybody's business. So it's now our business, fake thwart

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Benjom(m): 5:16pm
Will you stop that!

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:16pm
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by silasweb(m): 5:16pm
This girl like to show off
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Narldon(f): 5:16pm




All these Girls that snap selfies in different Hotel Rooms,


Is your Father's House on Renovation?


Ayam not Understanding


Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 5:17pm
donblade85555:
so you are defending gifty?
No, am defending myself and other decent Nigerian ladies out there.

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Evidence1000(m): 5:17pm
Olosho pays these days. I won't be surprised if senators start calling this one.
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
she dey desperately look for followers
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by realestniggah: 5:17pm
her life

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
low self esteem brat

na their way
Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Unsad(m): 5:17pm
Mr 2Kay right now cheesy

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 5:17pm
cheesy

Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 5:17pm
Not moved.. So trashy

