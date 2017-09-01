₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,160 members, 3,794,952 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 07:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) (29984 Views)
Rosaline Meurer Goes Nude On Snapchat (photos) / Christabel Ekeh Goes Nude On Instagram (Photos) / Gifty Of BBNaija Reacts To Her Wedding Photos Shared By Her Husband's Cousin (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by queensera(f): 4:18pm
2017 Ex Big brother naija house star "gifty", took to his instagram page to post another Unclad picture of herself.
She Caption It:
Life is sweet. My Page, My Business.
Check the picture on her instagram page below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZGrHXVACKn/
Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/09/life-is-sweet-ex-bbnaija-star-gifty.html
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by HungerBAD: 4:20pm
Stingy girl.
What kind of stingy pictures are these?what happened to sharing everything for others to see?
This girl is not a Christian.
229 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Asek1(m): 4:32pm
Her life her biz
I will only advice she make good use of the fame (and money) cos nothing lasts forever
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:36pm
Gifty n her mom go Unclad for the gram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR7D95bG3MM
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:40pm
Ashawo work is sweet you mean
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:41pm
generalbush:And what makes you think that your gf and your sisters are more decent than other Nigerian girls?
66 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by generalbush: 4:46pm
Sabrina18:
Because they are.
Any other question?
56 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 4:56pm
generalbush:What prove do you have? cos I consider myself more decent than your sisters and girlfriend put together.
36 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by veekid(m): 5:14pm
Wayre omo oshi Oniro jatijati
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by OmoManU: 5:14pm
Ipolowoja, olosho marketing 502
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by prof1990(m): 5:15pm
D
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by zlantanfan: 5:15pm
who hear from EFE
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by rayblings(m): 5:15pm
Who's Gifty?
Is she a/an _
a) prostitute
b) olosho
c) ashawo
d) ushering worker
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by kstyle2(m): 5:15pm
To be frank, this woman is just an attention seeker
8 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 5:15pm
Sabrina18:so you are defending gifty?
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:15pm
Nothing show....
4 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 5:16pm
Obe Ti so
12 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Daddy217: 5:16pm
Good work, pls keep it up but my advise is for u to make good use of it while it last.
queensera:
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by thoollz: 5:16pm
As long as it's a public page, it's everybody's business. So it's now our business, fake thwart
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Benjom(m): 5:16pm
Will you stop that!
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:16pm
queensera:
6 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by silasweb(m): 5:16pm
This girl like to show off
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Narldon(f): 5:16pm
All these Girls that snap selfies in different Hotel Rooms,
Is your Father's House on Renovation?
Ayam not Understanding
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Sabrina18(f): 5:17pm
donblade85555:No, am defending myself and other decent Nigerian ladies out there.
7 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Evidence1000(m): 5:17pm
Olosho pays these days. I won't be surprised if senators start calling this one.
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
queensera:she dey desperately look for followers
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by realestniggah: 5:17pm
her life
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
queensera:
low self esteem brat
na their way
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Unsad(m): 5:17pm
Mr 2Kay right now
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 5:17pm
7 Likes
|Re: Gifty Of BBNaija Goes Nude On Instagram (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 5:17pm
Not moved.. So trashy
1 Like
2face And Annie Idibia At The Unveiling Of Annie Idibia's Care Foundation / Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] / Frank Edwards Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today!
Viewing this topic: paulos4me50, OptimusPrime3(m), signorjohnson(m), ezegenigbonine, ohiza, delt2010(m), Pidginwhisper, mrakin(m), emmatan4, Adeyemi235(m), Festysnow, eridemilade, Ebulonse(m), boriantez, JoshY6, TutorV(m), vetrovialMan(m), mhisterdreezy(m), oneitalia, angelliza(f), Dvessel(m), Kelvinpam(m), AustinBlinks(m), Amanhasnoname, Uwaeromosele, blezzy080, degelinglacis, geosegun(m), Oluwapresley(m), abdul4new, remany, stevecantrell, Hardeydamola(m), FILEBE(m), MODESTUS15, albacete(m), Oluola89(m), 360command, lexxwiz(m), Wadraj(m), SpyDa247(m), ALImaza48(m), abfalkolly(m), izzyfizzy07, dauddy97(m), Theflint1(m), henryguy9944, Marvelous101, justnnecky(f), fabulous0706, marv1, loverofgoodtins, zabadii(m), Johnstevey2k(m), Jobaski(m), Jaybaba7, aktolly54(m), exclusive7(m), trojanhorse2(m), beautyzee(f), lamdobaly(m), DokitaAraa, greenlegs(m), Johnnyhoo(m), Martinez19(m), Dasshboard(m), Starships4u(m), franklypaen, Luper123, Shelomo(m), OreofeeOluwa(f), ollyfessy(m), ugosonics, ayoxelee(m), Chommieblaq(f), noble4genius, elopico, Oladat(m), oblo(m), Samuelvic45, Jjc2000(m), deb303(f), chuksneb(m), ganja06(m), paulsowande(m), ttshems(m), jacobs2015, IronBoi(m), thanta(m), yungbillionaire(m), favronke, Poshij, josh005(m), shoboy9, Next2Bezee(m), mznaic, Felixalex(m), queensera(f), HENRY940, LadyJustice(f) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36