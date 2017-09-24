₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,942 members, 3,811,759 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots (9518 Views)
Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking / Maternity Photoshoot Of Pregnant Woman, With Her Husband And Children / Pregnant Woman Climbs High Stool For Maternity Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:20pm On Sep 16
The mom-to-be who posed with 20,000 bees
Mother-to-bee
Emily Mueller is a honey bee activist. The 33-year-old from Ohio is already a mom of three and is now celebrating her new pregnancy by posing for a photoshoot with a four-pound swarm of bees—that's 20,000 flying insects—on her belly.
Mueller made a career out of saving honey bees in Akron and the surrounding areas. As the Summit County Apiary Inspector and Master Beekeeping Program Chair for the Ohio State Beekeeper's Association, she is the woman behind "Mueller Honey Bee," a company with a mission to rescue honey bees through swarm removals and cutouts.
Mueller got into beekeeping after suffering several miscarriages.
For the photo shoot, she enlisted the help of her husband and Kendrah Damis Photography to make her "bee-utiful" idea come to life.
Emily says she was stung four times during the process but claims the injuries were her fault, as she accidentally squished a few of the bees.
http://www.oddee.com/list/8-unusual-maternity-photoshoots/
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by NorthSide: 5:34pm On Sep 16
Disgusting
15 Likes
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:35pm On Sep 16
The Florida photographer who shoots his pregnant subjects underwater
Most pregnant women feel anything but weightless in their third trimester. That is likely not the case for the subjects of Florida photographer Adam Opris, who captured expectant women underwater for his latest project. The resulting images make the moms-to-be look almost mermaid-like, with gauzy dresses and loose, flowing hair.
The photos also present an intimate and romantic look at the pregnant female form—in most cases the women are tenderly cradling their bumps. Other photos feature the women's partners, and one adorable shot features a toddler thrilled at the prospect of becoming a big sister.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:36pm On Sep 16
The woman who chose Target as her location for a maternity photo session
Page Miller might just be the ultimate Target mom, which is why she chose the store as the backdrop for her maternity photos after learning she was pregnant with her third child.
Page, a photographer herself, asked her friend Heather Pippin of Inspired By A True Story Photography to take her maternity pictures in a locale that’s all too familiar to most families.
She posed with her daughter Avery in one of the most real and creative shoots we’ve ever seen. And what's even more surprising is that Pippin managed to get shots without customers wandering by or employees coming to chastise them for snacking in the middle of an aisle
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:37pm On Sep 16
The expectant moms who posed as Disney princesses
Motherhood is pretty magical and Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme, a mommy herself, has been photographing moms-to-be as popular fantasy characters.
From Bella in Beauty and the Beast to DC Comics' Wonder Woman, the series has taken Instagram by storm.
The photographer reimagines what it would look like if these princesses entered motherhood and, as you can guess, it's beautiful and surreal.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by SuperSuave(m): 5:37pm On Sep 16
this is getting interesting
WTF?! the first one is bizarre! I can't even stand a single bee hovering over my head and that woman is 'chilling' with 20,000 and even got stung 4times? oyinbo get craze I swear
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Marvel1206: 5:38pm On Sep 16
RoyalBlak007:Looks like Photoshop
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:38pm On Sep 16
The deployed husband who was Photoshopped into his wife's maternity photo
Most husbands would do anything to support their wife throughout her pregnancy, but happens when a spouse's job has him stationed thousands of miles away?
Brandon Phillips was deployed overseas in the Air Force while wife Veronica was pregnant with the couple's first child back home in Miami.
When Veronica decided to do a maternity shoot, she wanted to include Brandon in the experience and shine a light on the reality of pregnancy for so many military families. With the help of photographer Jennifer McMahon, she was able to find a creative way to make Brandon a part of the shoot, even while he was overseas.
McMahon employed Photoshop to combine two photos, one from Veronica's shoot and one of Brandon posing in his Air Force uniform with a desert landscape in the background. In the emotional collage, he seems to be reaching across into her side of the photo to put his hand on her belly.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:39pm On Sep 16
The colorful photoshoot created for for a "rainbow" baby
After giving birth to her first child, Jessica experienced six miscarriages. But by August 2016, she had sailed into her third trimester with a baby girl. This was her "rainbow" baby (defined as a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death, like a rainbow following a storm).
Jessica’s husband knew it was important to document this miracle and approached From Labor to Love photographer JoAnn Marrero. The result was a breathtaking, multicolored maternity shoot that captured the attention of social media while simultaneously capturing Jessica's glow
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:40pm On Sep 16
The muddy images that embrace the mess of motherhood
This messy photo, taken by Dallas photographer Elaine Baca, shows Brittany Barton, her husband Jon, and their two oldest sons and just dancing, slinging, and living it up in the Texas mud.
Not what you'd have in mind for your maternity session? It wasn't what Brittany planned either, but as Baca explained, "In Waxahachie, Texas, when it rains, it pours. In the weeks leading up to the maternity session, the rain was relentless."
The family rescheduled several times and considered indoor photo locales, but Baca had a better idea—she knew the Barton's were outdoorsy, fun, and up for anything. "They have a huge backyard which backs up to a field, and I knew it had lots of muddy puddles, so I asked her what she thought about playing in the rain and ending with a mud fight. I don't think she (Brittany) even hesitated; she said she trusted my vision and wanted to go for it!"
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by RoyalBlak007: 5:41pm On Sep 16
| The expectant dog that got a glamorous maternity shoot
Fusee is a very good dog. Her owner, Elsa, counts the pup as her best friend. So when she got pregnant, Elsa knew she wanted to give her pooch the celebration she deserved.
She scheduled an elegant maternity photo shoot fit for a queen.
Eight weeks into Fusee’s pregnancy, Elsa roped in her sister’s boyfriend, Clayton Foshaug, to photograph Fusee in all her expectant glory. He got the duo to pose in the park with flowers, a "soon 2 be mom" sign, and Fusee even donned a floral crown.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by dominique(f): 1:49pm On Sep 18
The one with all that bees odikwa risky o. I had a bee sting once, I will never forget the pain and swelling that followed.
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Amhappy(f): 5:15pm On Sep 18
Love the rainbow baby so colourful
1 Like
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by sisisioge: 7:07pm On Sep 18
dominique:
She must have robbed bee repellant on her skin.
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Daeylar(f): 8:04pm On Sep 18
RoyalBlak007:
I love this,
RoyalBlak007:
Cute
RoyalBlak007:
So lovely
RoyalBlak007:
Rough play, this woman sha
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by jashar(f): 8:13pm On Sep 18
RoyalBlak007:
Different shades of Adorable....
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by bukatyne(f): 5:04pm On Sep 19
Amhappy:
The concept tells a lovely story
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by FortifiedCity: 2:28pm
Cool pictures
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Narldon(f): 2:30pm
Dog Maternity Photoshoot
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by visijo(m): 2:31pm
NICE
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by seunmohmoh(f): 2:31pm
adorable except d bee photo
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by CpanelGuru: 2:32pm
I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business
1. School Management Information System:
2. Sales and Inventory Management System :
3. MLM Application
4. Peer to Peer Application.;
5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application
6. Online Gas Sales Web Application
7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application....
If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 90598 66289
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by ahnaija: 2:32pm
I wish I can have this for my wife
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by thatAnfieldBoi1: 2:32pm
Rubbish
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by iluvdonjazzy: 2:33pm
OP pls put graphic in d first picture.
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by stanliwise(m): 2:33pm
first one di kwa risky
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Adaumunocha(f): 2:33pm
Wow... I'll try no2, just pray I don't drown in d process.
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by loadedvibes: 2:37pm
Endtime pictures
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by EagleScribes: 2:37pm
And these people get husband abi. Na the pikin inside me dey worry for.
But women sha. They must photoshoot everything. When the ting being dey enter, dem no photoshoot that one o
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by Evaberry(f): 2:38pm
...
I want to do a shoot with A Star Wars costume or an anime themed Cosplay.
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by ubergold(m): 2:41pm
Quite Creative I must say. But wait o, first pre-wedding shoots, now maternity shoots, there's another gradually coming up called "gender reveal". Very soon it will become "compulsory. more pressure on the male folks if you ask me. One too many frivolities a man has to get involved with in the course of having a family.
Let's leave western culture alone Abeg.
|Re: 8 Unusual Maternity Photoshoots by rozayx5(m): 2:42pm
na wao
things people do]
Photo ...wife Caught Cheating Husband Having Séx With Her Best Friend / My Wife Finally Opens Up / 15 Wisdom Keys For a Happy Marriage
Viewing this topic: freeze001(f), Heromaniaa, eRex(m), Noblejay7, cupidkef(m), ejifranks(m), kennysha(m), Samogbo1, Godsbaby1(f), remola04(m), Gadgetmobil(m), GEO1016(m), tokun45(f), KingMicky3286, dunmorris(m), habeembolah, kka2007(m), simaustine, Darrydeck, LeJeun3, IhfazConsult, Chrismentor3, dozies1, idbunmi, kolawolejohn(m), Infamous(m), godpunishthedev(f), Tonymills1992, sarahbarnx252(f), Ademat7(m), spixytinxy(f), Heloct(f), soulrib(m), firmgate, mj245, shegxi(m), Uncleodi(m), Johnbelovd, whatmoreng, oluphilip2008(f), oluwafestus(m), coolk(m), akinyemi0103, simtosul, Explorers(m), leospruce(m), OmoAtlanta, Nizguy(m), Momcherry(f), DeCanadian, bignene(m), cfc, Mdaz(m), ayo22(m), emmychesh(m), damsel14(f), Mekenz(m), Echelle(m), ProfEinstein, Andyempowered(m), mightyhazel, Probina, Horladan(m), Gorthy(m), Ochek, Ifuunwa(f), frenzyduchess, tunezvic(m), iamphill, Vince77(m), cyntigirl(f), kunlesufyan(m), boogie2910, Olarajee(m), divicoded, denceann, Joysmith2, mckenzieRx, hayweezee(m), snazzyjay(m), oloriLFC(f), Niccoloimhotep, Rajosh(m), thambolo(m), paddy01, opey25(m), Abdul3391, Thobiy(m), ucsylviaoks, queenethzinny, Fitzgeralde, Lastevens, kakakibuy, isholaayomide, ugsams(m), specimenG(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15